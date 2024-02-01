Valentine's Day is just around the corner and if you still haven't figured out the perfect gift for your girlfriend, don't worry! We've got you covered. Our carefully curated list of Amazon finds for 2024 includes everything from a romantic coupon book filled with personalized surprises, to elegant earrings she's sure to adore. We've also included restorative lip masks for a pampering beauty treat, and last but not least, a piece of exquisite Moldavite for the gem-lover in her. These thoughtful gifts are bound to make her feel cherished and celebrated this Valentine's Day.

#1 Treat Your Valentine To A Shower Of Love With Lavender Sugar Scrub Cubes That'll Leave Her Skin As Soft And Cuddle-Ready As A Basket Full Of Puppies Share icon Review: "The moment you open the jar, the scent is just heavenly of lavender. One cube is usually enough for use. Once in the shower, I leave the cube in my hand to absorb water and then break it up in my hand and use. Excellent and worth it!" - Cristhian Altamirano

#2 Shower Her In Love And Luxury With Ouai Fine Shampoo , Because Nothing Says 'Be My Valentine' Quite Like A Heavenly Hair Day Share icon Review: "Recommend this to all my friends. Love how it makes my hair feel!!" - MS

#3 Spoil Your Better Half With A Dose Of Shower Steamers Aromatherapy Luxury This Valentine's Share icon Review: "I have used quite a variety of shower bombs/steamers in the last few months, and I can honestly say that these are my favorite so far. They come packaged in a nice container that is airtight, and would make a great gift as well. I've used three out of the six, and I have enjoyed every scent, with the lavender one being my favorite. The eucalyptus one made me feel like I was at a spa, it smelled great! Usually when I've used a shower steamer or bomb, it takes a couple of minutes for the scent to come through, but with these it was almost immediately. They are a bit pricey, at just under $16 for six of them, but considering that they all smell great so far, I might just have to purchase another set of these in the future." - *AmazonAddict*

#4 Let Her Carry A Whiff Of Edgy Elegance Wherever She Roams. Dedcool Milk Fragrance - Because Every Trendsetter Deserves A Signature Scent Share icon Review: "I have always loved unisex perfume/colognes. This is one of the most delicious, smelling perfume/colognes I have ever purchased. It is safe to say that if I run out of every other perfume I own, I do not want to run out of this one. DAYUM IT SMELLS GOOD…." - Crystal M. Moody

#5 Elevate Her Home Comfort Game With Ugg Scuffette II Slippers . It's A Love Letter To Her Feet And A Promise Of Endless Cozy Moments Ahead Share icon Review: "Based on reviews I was certain I’d like these, but it turns out I LOVE them! They’re so warm, comfortable and breathable that I find myself trying to justify wearing them to work or errand running. So now I’m in search of something similar and acceptable to wear outside of the home." - Mary Payne

#6 Because Nothing Says "I Got You" Like A Chunky Knit Weighted Blanket That's Basically A Warm Embrace You Can Nap In Share icon Review: "Warm and comfy! Quality made in India with a luxurious feel. I used it right after I washed on delicate cycle and dried tumble low. Took me a little over an hour to dry but the blanket remained intact with no issues. I like the tag branding too. The carrying bag was a bonus. Will purchase this product again and even for a gift." - Jen

#7 Turn The Tub Into A Love Nest Where No Wine Glass Or Romance Novel Ever Fears The Splash, All Thanks To The Bamboo Bathtub Tray Caddy Share icon Review: "I absolutely LOVE this! My hubby got it for me as a Christmas gift. I soaked in bath for 2 hours (yes I had to warm water a few times). Had my wine, my iPad enjoying some therapeutic ocean videos, candles and even some snacks. Best “ME TIME” ever and all from the comfort of my own home ❤️" - Eric Harris

#8 Watch Her Stress Melt Away Under The Warm Embrace Of The Shiatsu Massager . It's Your Ticket To Becoming The Ultimate Relaxation Mvp Share icon Review: "My pic says it alI, so helpful. I already have back shiatsu massager for years. But could not reach the areas around my shoulder blades and my neck, and for my nanny work I get so achy. This thing was all I needed. I only expected the knobs and the heat but you can attach it on you and do computer work as well as driving, it has an attachment to get the power in your car... I LOVE LOVE this thing. I was in severe pain and tried everything. This was my missing link lol Feels like human massage but you can control it" - Marinchich

#9 Unlock The Next Level Of Lover Points With A Love Coupon Book — Because With Coupons Like These, You're The One Gift She'll Never Return Share icon Review: "These coupons are so much better than I expected! They feel like vouchers or stiff but slightly bendable card stock with crisp edges. The printing is spot on with minimal overlap. I also love the prompts and the fact that it come with 3 wild cards! It’s a variety that would work for any love language as some are acts of service, physical touch, quality time, words of affirmation, and even gift giving. The prompts are also G rated but you can use the wild card for more sexual prompts if you want. They work for any gender so you can get them for your girlfriend, boyfriend, or joyfriend." - Heaven S.

#10 Capture The Soundtrack Of You And Your Boo With This Spotify-Inspired Plaque That's As Personalized As Your Top Plays—selfies And Sweet Tunes, Yes Please! Share icon Review: "My husband got me this as a Christmas present and it is the most gorgeous thing I've ever seen we have a song together that we have listened through our whole start of our relationship and it just very meaningful to us, I was so happy he got this it's so gorgeous definitely recommend and pictures don't do it justice!" - Travis Dean Johnson

#11 'We're Not Really Strangers' Card Game - It's All About Deep Talks And Laughs, Because What's Hotter Than Understanding Each Other On Another Level? Share icon Review: "I am very impressed with this seemingly simple and obvious game. I have played it with my spouse and close friends as well as people that I am still getting familiar with and everyone has found it to be an exceptional experience.

The rules of the game are simple to learn. Essentially, you are asking a series of questions to one another which become increasingly more personal as the game goes on. There are also wildcards that have you do something silly to break the tension rather than pose a serious question.

My favorite thing about this game is that, after learning the base rules, you can completely disregard whichever rules you want or add rules of your own to tailor your gameplay experience to who is playing. For example, when playing with my in-laws, we opted to stop playing wildcards at Level 2 because we were beginning to have very serious, deep conversations about the topics that came up and it didn't feel appropriate for us to break the moment with something silly. Another time, a new friend and I opted to stick with the Level 1 cards and not get too serious at all. This game is so open to interpretation and that makes it a unique experience every time you play with someone new." - Alina

#12 Her Everyday Carrier Just Got A Valentine Upgrade With The Crescent Crossbody Bag . Perfect For When She Needs Her Hands Free, But Her Necessities Close Share icon Review: "Can’t believe I ever traveled without this! It fits so much. I wanted something bigger than the popular Lulu belt bag for a trip so I tried this on a whim. Never going back. I even got some makeup on the outside of it and it wiped off super easily." - KT

#13 Her Love For Boba Is Real, So Show Her Yours With A Variety Boba Tea Kit That Lets You Craft The Perfect Cup Of Bubble Love Right At Home — No Barista Needed Share icon Review: "I was not expecting this to be as delicious as it is! I made a regular milk tea and a taro as soon as I got the box. It is JUST as good as the one I bought yesterday for $6 each!" - A Day in the Life of One Girl

#14 Pick A Rare Gemstone Called Moldavite This Valentine's. It's Not Just A Rock, It's A Rock That Literally Fell For Earth, Just Like You Did For Her Share icon Review: "I wasn’t sure if it was going to be real or not but I figured that if it wasn’t, I could just return it. To my surprise, it actually was real moldavite! I’m very happy about this because it is getting harder and harder to find real moldavite and fake can even be snuck into wholesale moldavite. So Sellers also get hurt by these fakes too. Thank you!" - Anonymus

#15 Who Needs A Green Thumb When You've Got LEGO? Gift Your Sweetheart This Quirky-Cute LEGO Orchid And Plant The Seeds For A Fun, Flowery Future Together Share icon Review: "Perfect. Arrived before expected. This is the only plant I can or want to keep alive 🤣 I get lots of compliments on my orchids. The box was sealed, cheaper here than the box stores, & no missing pieces!" - Tanya

#16 Forget The Flower Shop Frenzy—this Valentine's Day, An Artificial Rose Says 'I'm Into You' In A Way That's As Low-Maintenance And Long-Lasting Share icon Review: "This is so cute! My boyfriend wanted to get me this for Christmas and I didn’t know what it was but this one appealed to me more then any of the other ones! Pretty packaging, nothing was broken overall perfect!" - Jasmine Simpson

#17 Because Your Love Story Is Cosmic, Map It Amongst The Stars With A Personalized Constellation Map That’ll Make Her Night, Every Night Share icon Review: "I got this for my husband for Valentine's Day this year, but I think I enjoy it more. It is exactly as I ordered it. This print is so special and unique to us, I love it. I bought the framen separately and framed it myself. I definitely wanted to display this cool piece!" - Olivia M

#18 Spoil Your Berry Special Someone With The Juiciest Token Of Affection — Dipped Strawberries That Are Instagram-Worthy, And Even Better In Real Life Share icon Review: "We absolutely loved these berries! The shipping was fast and they came in cold and delicious! Not to mention, beautiful! They are also very affordable which was a huge plus! I have tried Edible Arrangements and Shari’s Berries. These berries beat both of them! The only thing that was wrong is that one of them had a minor crack on the chocolate. But, since they are shipped, we didn’t expect perfection. We are so glad that we ordered these berries! This company has won our business. Thank you so much for making cold, delicious, beautiful and affordable berries!" - Nicole

#19 Let Her Carry Her Favorite Scents Wherever She Goes With The Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelet . It's The Little Reminder That You're Thinking Of Her Share icon Review: "Amazing quality!! Adding them all to my cart. I can smell my young living essentials all day and they look super expensive." - michelle

#20 Upgrade Her Hair Routine With The Dyson Airwrap And Let Her Locks Sing A Symphony Of Smooth Share icon Review: "Wow! What a difference this wrap makes on my hair! I'm blown away, well my hair is too since this wrap does a fantastic job styling my hair and giving it the body it needs without damaging it. I was so excited to try this Dyson as I've owned a few of their products (vacuums and a fan) and know what they can do design-wise and with the technology and I was not disappointed with this styler. First, the styler comes with all kinds of wonderful attachments and a stylish yet useful storage box. These multiple attachments mean that not only with the airwrap be perfect for my needs it'll also work on my younger daughter's hair as well. She was really excited to try it too, which was a nice surprise as it can be a bit of a struggle to get her to take care of her hair, she's 7 so you know." - John Arbor

#21 Elevate Her Sleepwear Game With A Satin Pajama Set That's As Luxurious As A V-Day Getaway But Comfortable Enough For Her Favorite Couch Marathon Share icon Review: "Bought these for my bridesmaids to wear while we got ready on our wedding day, the quality is fantastic, color is accurate, and they are true to size! Everyone loved them!! Definitely recommend ❤️" - Thayanne

#22 Give The Gift That's A Cut Above The Cliché – Moissanite Stud Earrings That'll Make Her Lobes Feel Fancy Without Making Your Wallet Ghost You Share icon Review: " These earrings are spectacular. Brought a pair for fiancé and myself. You will not regret the purchase. Lastly, don’t sleep with them in your ear. I’ve read peoples post about sleeping with them and it was uncomfortable. These are 5 Stars" - Collins

#23 Wrap Your Girl In The Hug That Keeps On Giving With The Comfy Hoodie . It's Like Saying, "I'm Here For You," Without Actually Having To Put Pants On Share icon Review: "Best hoodie ever. I can sit and crochet in it for hours. Cat loves it too. I’m 5’2 and it goes to about my knees." - Lilly Sencenbaugh

#24 Cast The Die, Set The Vibe—these Dinner And A Movie Decider Dice Craft The Perfect Plot Twist For A Love Story That's Anything But Dicey Share icon Review: "Bought these for my husband as a Christmas gift!! We always have a hard time deciding on dinner and a movie, so this will be helpful and fun!! Great quality, heavy and durable! He is going to love these!!!" - Heather Smeaton

#25 Gift Her Laneige Lip Treatment Balm This Valentine's, Because Who Doesn't Want A Smooch Smoother Than Your Best Pick-Up Line? Share icon Review: "Y’all, this looks and smells awesome!!! It’s in a great twist off lid balm pot with applicator (easily washed since there isn’t any cotton). And it smells like a heavenly combination of something like a really light and refreshing honey pear/honeysuckle/cherry blossom, not super scented or flavored. The balm itself is a great consistency and is a beautiful pearlescent white/pink. Just put it on so I’ll have to update with how it works later, but it has a lovely minty tingle very like a mint chapstick and not overpowering." - MsJennRLM

#26 Let Her Be Enveloped In The Exquisite Allure Of Tokyomilk Eau De Parfum , Because When Words Fail, A Captivating Scent Speaks Volumes Share icon Review: "It smells like I just walked into Lush. It's unique and blends beautifully. This is my first purchase and I was pleased with the impression of this scent. A scent that is warm and soft (but enough to make a statement) with sensual undertones. Perfect for snuggling with your lover. Perfect for after a bath to get that extra something. I feel like it's a very complex scent that can be paired or compliment anything. I am going to buy my second choice right away. Im not sure how long it will last but it is certainly enough for me to know I smell amazing if youre up close and personal ;)" - Leilani

#27 Why Not Gift Her The Paintbrushes Worth Swooning Over? Real Techniques Everyday Essentials + Sponge Kit Is Like The Wingman To Her Makeup's Love Story Share icon Review: "I love RealTechniques brushes, and this set has my favorite brushes + the sponge that (with the ecotools ones) is my favorite drugstore sponge." - Lori

#28 This Valentine's, Give Her Music To-Go With The jbl Clip 4 . Because Nothing Sets The Mood Like Her Favorite Playlist In Crystal-Clear Sound Share icon Review: "I have a large JBL extreme and I LOVE it. I had the charge 3 in the past and it was ok too. Wanted a small one to play music in the shower and at the park with my kids. This one sounds great. Will probably get my kids their own of these little ones for their bikes in different colors! Sound quality is great and the items quality is great too physically. The base isn’t as intense as my extreme speaker is but for its size it sounds really good and the base does vibrate." - Amazon Customer

#29 Gift Her The Long Johns Thermals And Watch Her Melt Into A Warm, Toasty Puddle Of Love – Now That's What We Call A 'Thermal Attraction' Share icon Review: "These are awesome and so comfy. I’m very particular about the fabrics I wear on my skin bc I get itchy if the material isn’t right. I’m not joking when I say these are so comfortable and seamless and I might be wearing them all winter. I gained weight during quarantine, so I wasn’t sure what size to get. I also have wide hips, so I went with the medium and I feel it’s true to size. You could wear these as a stand alone with just a coat over you, but the pants don’t have great tummy control. So if you need a tighter tummy control, then I’d go with some high-waisted pants. But if you want something super warm and comfy, then these are the ones to get! I wanted to tell everyone about them that I saw bc they are just so warm and comfy and feel seamless on your skin. In would definitely recommend!!" - TJSunshine