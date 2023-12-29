Step into 2024 with an array of viral TikTok products that are all the rage! Our handpicked list brings together the most innovative and must-have items that are set to elevate your everyday experiences this year. From your personal self-care routine to your fun-filled house chores, these stellar items have it all covered, ensuring that you live the most seamless, yet entertaining life. These popular picks are not just riding the trend wave, they've also proven their worth as wise investments.

#1 Car Cleaning Gel: It can reach all the nooks and crannies, plus it's reusable and even cleans your tech gadgets. This bunk is the perfect essential for your car cleanliness and also makes a rad gift for anyone! Review: "I used this cleaning putty in my car the same day it arrived. It worked perfectly at getting dust & dirt out of all the small crevices around the switches & vents of my car. It can get into all those really small places that a vacuum or cloth cannot reach. I highly recommend it as a cleaning tool for your vehicle & home." — Bigfoot

#2 Educational Insights Kanoodle 3D Brain Teaser Puzzle Game: That'll tease your brain and test your patience with 200 challenging puzzles! It will make you feel like a genius, it's the perfect pass-time for any age, and a great way to keep your brain sharp. Review: "I found this off TikTok. It's a great brain teaser. I try to make it complete without any of the puzzle options they provide. It's small and easy to travel with. Pieces seem durable and don't break apart. Overall it's a fun puzzle to do in down time instead of being on your phone." — Dominique

#3 Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner: That promises high suction, low noise and precisely sweeps up all dust and debris, even in hard to reach spots! Plus, it's cordless and portable for a super convenient clean-up experience. Review: "Saw this on TikTok and bought it! Best little vacuum, I bought It for my home and it works so well. Have now bought another for work." — katy

#4 Suprus Electric Candle Lighter: That offers triple safety design and a windproof spark – it's portable, rechargeable, and butane-free for all your lighting needs. Plus, with real-time battery display, you're always informed. Elevate your BBQ or candle-lit bath nights by just a single click! Review: "Literally the coolest thing I've bought myself. I asked myself before buying, "do I really need this" and thank god the answer was yes. I feel like a kid playing with my toy when I'm lighting candles. Everyone who comes over tells me how cool it is! Super easy to light candles and for sure easier than using a lighter or match!" — Amazon Customer

#5 Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence: That'll rejuvenate your skin from dryness and aging with its lightweight and effective formulation. Not only it glows up your skin, but it's also 100% natural, hypoallergenic, and cruelty-free. Who knew snail mucin was a secret to perfect skin? Review: "I've been using this for only a few days now and I can already tell a difference in my skin. I wash my face and apply snail mucin to damp face by patting it on and not rubbing it in. Just one pump is enough, so this bottle should last me a while with morning and night use. It's completely odorless and not sticky once it dries. It hasn't bothered my skin at all which is wonderful because I can be a bit sensitive. I don't wear makeup and only moisturize with coconut oil. I'm 50 years old now and feel like I could use a little help with my facial skin care. My skin looks so much younger, smoother and hydrated in such a short time. I'm happy to have found this!" — Renee

#6 Tiktok Remote Control Kindle App Page Turner: A wireless multi-functional controller that's perfect for TikTok fans, avid e-book readers, and selfie lovers! Review: "Saw this on tiktok, ordered primarily to use on the treadmill for tiktok, music and reading. Easy to set up and super easy to use." — Shelby Dunlap

#7 My Critter Catcher: That'll let you catch and release those unwanted critters at home safely and humanely, without touching them! Say goodbye to fear, it's eco-friendly, kid-safe, and puts an end to squashed bug messes. Truly, a critter-free home has never been this effortless and cool! Review: "This think ROCKS! I am very skittish about bugs and this is a quick and easy way to remove them from my home without killing them! YAY! I've used it for spiders (small and big) and even small wasps - super super easy! It came with a cover to protect the bristles and a little pretend spider to practice on! It also came with a sticker hook, but it wasn't very sturdy. I just keep mine on a bookshelf." — madeline audrey

#8 Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask: That'll drench your lips with intense moisture and antioxidants overnight. Wake up with noticeably softer, smooth lips - it's like beauty sleep, specifically for your lips! Review: "I bought the LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry from Amazon, and it's a true lip care delight! The scent is heavenly, the texture is luxurious, and the results are impressive. Say goodbye to dry lips and hello to nourished perfection. Highly recommended!" — SimplyMamaJulz

#9 Starface Hydro-Stars: The cute star-shaped pimple patches that zap zits overnight, because who says acne treatments can't be cute? Bye-bye pimples, hello clear skin! Review: "I had never heard of these Starface Hydro-Stars but when I mentioned them to my teens they were really excited to try them out! Apparently they went viral on Tiktok a while back. My teens have been using these regularly along with regular face washing and said they are really helping. I think they are a super cute way to hide a pimple, and love the idea that they also help draw out all the gunk. They are easy to apply and stay on well. This came as a 3 pack, with each package containing 32 stars. So price is very reasonable." — enchantedtree

#10 Kindle Paperwhite: Boasting a larger 6.8" glare-free display, adjustable warm light, weeks-long battery life, 20% faster page turns and it's even waterproof - perfect gadget for the passionate reader who just can't put down a good book! Review: "I love my kindle! I had the fire for several years, but it eventually died. I got the paperwhite, and I am obsessed. I read so much worth it because it is easier to carry around than a book. The display is stunning. The performance is fantastic. I hardly ever have to charge it, and I read all day and everyday! You cannot go wrong with this product." — Cody Knight

#11 Phomemo M02 Sticker Printer: A portable and stylish Bluetooth thermal printer that'll eliminate ink hassles and become your pocket-sized bestie for all note-taking and labeling needs – suitable for students to business professionals. Review: "I got this to make a zine with. It's super easy to use. I got extra rolls of paper for it because I read the amount it comes with is only a little, which is true. It prints almost silently. The images and text I printed with it photocopied perfectly, no loss of quality at all. Very pleased with this purchase and will likely use it again for another zine. Being able to print little images and text blurbs and just stick them to my zine template was super convenient and fun." — Miz Hannahbelle

#12 Book Lamp: A unique accent piece that's a lifesaver for reading in bed, camping trips, or creating mood lighting and it unfolds like a book! Safe, convenient charging design ensures it will be ready when you are, and it's an eye-catching gift that even non-readers will love. Review: "I am amazed at the different colors of light that it displays depending on how many times you open it. I was surprised that it was what appeared to be a closed book and then it opens with the pages lit up . Going to be a gift for many people." — CherylD

#13 Fun Car Finger Light With Remote: This entertaining car gadget not only allows you to express your road feelings in a hilarious way - day or night, but it's also super easy to install and adheres to the US traffic laws. Review: "It's a super cute and fun gadget, I got it as a gift for my husband and he has a blast using it in the car! It's super easy to install and fun to use. GREAT FATHER'S DAY GIFT!!" — Shakira from Dark Arts Craftopedia

#14 Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Cleaner: Which not only tackles those stubborn coffee and grease stains with ease, but also supports homeless pets with every purchase, making your home spotless and your heart full. It's portable, versatile, and even features a Febreze Freshness formula for an irresistible clean fragrance. Review: "As a mom the constant spills and muddy shoe prints from the kiddos was getting to be too much. I bought this with high expectations and it has met them. Above are 2 stains that have been in my car for 3 years if not more. One is a mud spray on the back of the seats and the other is a coffee spill. Even with the stains being so old it still worked. I've used it on newer stains from muddy shoes on my carpet and it came out 100%. It was easy to assemble and the directions were easy to follow. This is going to be my life saver." — Maddie

#15 Saucemoto Dip Clip: Say goodbye to messy car rides with this universally mounted dip clip, perfect for holding your sauce securely even when off-road, it's the perfect gift for sauce lovers, letting you enjoy your fries with ketchup every time. Review: "I bought these to try on a road trip. We have a few multi-state trips every year. I figured it couldn't be worse than trying to juggle everything in our laps. Well this was better than I even expected! I need to order another set so everyone has their own saucemoto! As a bonus these are small enough to keep in the glovebox - I won't even up forgetting these at home." — Laura Edwards

#16 Dezin Electric Cooker: The gadget perfect for dorm residents and solo travelers that lets you cook and sauté without a stove, promising easy clean-up and healthy meals all while being compact and energy efficient! Review: "This pot is amazing. I used it for hot pot and I cooked an egg with it today (see photo). It worked better than I expected. It heats up fast and is easy to clean. I like it very much! :)" — Alice

#17 Dash Rapid Egg Cooker: That's got everyone on TikTok craving for its foolproof and versatile features - can boil, poach, scramble or make individual omelets effortlessly in minutes, making it your must-have for a busy lifestyle or compact living spaces. Your perfect eggs, every time, are just a push button away! Review: "I'm impressed with this Dash Rapid Egg Cooker. It makes cooking boiled eggs much easier and quicker. The results turn great as well. Also the egg shells are easier to peel when using this machine than cooking them in a pot and I don't need to use salt or vinegar. It uses only small amount of water and the machine auto shuts off when cooking is completed. The alarm goes off loudly to let you know when it's done. There are different color, I bought this one in blue, it's pretty but if I were going to buy a new one I might opt to black color instead as the plastic tray to put the eggs inside the machine, it seems like the blue color plastic will be faded overtime due to the boiled water and minerals inside the water. Cleaning is easy as well. It also needs only small space to store this machine. Overall I'm happy that I purchased this machine, I should buy it a long time ago." — Joy

#18 Scrub Daddy Color Sponge: Perfect for practically every surface, say goodbye to stubborn stains and scents with this temperature controlled, flexi-texture sponge that's sure to make your cleaning routine hella breezy. Plus, the super cute and ergonomic design? It's a total smile-bringer! Review: "I'm really surprised to be writing this. I bought a pack of scrub daddy sponges a few months ago as a joke. I heard my kids laughing about them and thought it would make them laugh when doing chores. It turns out they're actually great sponges. They really work the way they say. Cold water makes it more abrasive which is great for scrubbing and in hot water they go soft for cleaning. It's genius. Even the eye and mouth holes have a real practical use for cleaning knives safely. They last a long time too. They don't stink or fall apart like other sponges. I'll definitely be buying more of these." — amanaplanacanalpanama

#19 Drop Stop - The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler: A badass solution to prevent your phone, keys, or any other items from falling into the car seat gap, ensuring a distraction-free drive. Featured on Shark Tank, this easy to install filler expands or contracts for any size gap. Review: "So simple, but so needed in your vehicle to prevent the small things falling underneath your car seat! No more salt and pepper packs, car keys, change or anything else that wants to fall into the cracks between your console and front car seats. This product is the end game to all that! Guaranteed….Love it!!!" — THOMAS J SCHMITT

#20 Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler: The BPA-free stainless steel tumbler designed to keep your drinks hot or cold for hours, saves you frequent refills and fits just right in your car cup holder. Plus, no more plastic straw or bottle hassles, and it's dishwasher safe, too! Review: "Quality is awesome. Sturdy, doesn't scratch easily. Keeps my drink cold forever, makes drinking water so much easier. Love that it fits in my cup holder & that it has a handle. Stanley is an awesome brand - so glad I spent the $, well worth it." — Lisa

#21 Astronaut Space Projector: Transforming your regular room into a serene interstellar journey with its surreal nebula patterns and twinkling stars – perfect for festive mood or peaceful slumber. It's your chance to have a personal galaxy – let's create your cosmic atmosphere, space cadet! Review: "Play Video Okay so I figured why not try this thing out for like 30 something bucks. Thought it wouldn't look all that great but was worth a shot. Well MoonMan delivered. The quality of the light is outstanding. We have this in our tv room to set that ambiance. It works well and have been using it everyday. No issues with it so far. Kids love it. I loved it. Wife rolled her eyes at first, but loves it now. So MoonMan got his own shelf." — Joe Miura