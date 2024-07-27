ADVERTISEMENT

Calling all Swifties! Whether you're a die-hard fan who's been there since the Fearless era or a recent convert who's fallen head over heels for Midnights, there's no denying the power of Taylor Swift's music and her ability to inspire a passionate fanbase. And what better way to show your love for the queen of pop than with some seriously cute and creative merch? But let's face it, official merch can be expensive. That's why we've rounded up 14 affordable and adorable unofficial Taylor Swift merch finds that will make you want to shout, "Drop everything now!" Get ready to upgrade your Swiftie style without breaking the bank.

This Resin Figurine Is The Perfect Way To Commemorate Your Favorite Era

Review: "I love it I accidentally dropped it when I first opened it and it was perfectly fine!" - Jesse

These Temporary Tattoos Are The Perfect Way To Show Off Your Swiftie Pride Without The Commitment Of A Permanent Ink Masterpiece

Review: "I purchased these for an ERAs party and they were a huge hit! They lasted longer than I expected too and didn’t fade until a few days later! The avatars made me chuckle" - Flea

Wear This "Go Taylor's Boyfriend" T-Shirt To Show Your Love For Travis Kelce. Because He Realy Is The Only Reason You Watch The Game

Review: "We're having a pre Super Bowl party at work and this shirt looks great and feels awesome to wear and I LOVE its sense of humor, excellent!" - Marc Cole

Dee , Samantha Mannion

This Reputation Picture Vinyl Is The Perfect Way To Relive The Epic Era Of Snake Queens And Shade-Throwing – It's A Must-Have For Any Swiftie Who Wants To Look Back On The Old Taylor (But Not Go Back To Her)

Review: "I received this vinyl in perfect condition! As soon as I opened it, I put it on my turntable and listened to each side on each vinyl all the way through and had no issues whatsoever! If you're on the fence about the quality of this, don't be weary!" - LC

Lois & Clark , Kewpie37

You Won't Be Shedding Any Teardrops On Your Guitar When You Are Sipping From This Swiftie Coffee Mug

Review: "I got this for my daughter in law. she's a huge fan and seeing her when Taylor comes within 100 miles of us. It's a great gift without being too cheeky as a Taylor fan - Plus it's functional." - Pmn

Amazon.com

If you thought those items were cute, just hold on to your friendship bracelets and wait until you see what's next. Prepare to be enchanted by these adorable finds that will make you feel like you're living in a Taylor Swift music video. So don't be discouraged if you can't make it to an Era's merch stand, the world wide web has you covered!

This Taylor Swift Coloring & Activity Book Is The Perfect Way To Shake It Off And Let Your Creativity Run Wild

Review: "The SUPER FAN-tastic Taylor Swift Coloring & Activity Book is a must-have for any Swiftie. With over 30 coloring pages, word searches, mazes, and fun facts, it offers hours of entertainment for fans of all ages. The perforated pages make it easy to share and display your artwork. Highly recommend for any Taylor Swift fan looking for a fun and creative way to celebrate their favorite artist." - Jacquelyn Adams

Pam , Phillip Boswell

Credit: tanialmb

"Long Live" Your Love For Taylor Swift With These Socks For Every Era – They're The Perfect Way To Complete Your Swiftie Wardrobe

Review: "These socks are so cute and perfect for the Swiftie in your life. Each one is a little different and seem well made." - MS

Jeannie , Winter Leaf

This Friendship Bracelet Kit Is The "Red" String Of Fate That Will Connect You And Your Squad Forever

Review: "If you’re in need of a friendship bracelet making kit this is the one. If you’re headed to the Eras Tour pick up this bracelet making kit because it is definitely one that will suit all needs great variety order it up now." - Michelle Morales

Happy in the OC , exemplaryfeat

Ready to take your Swiftie status to the next level? These final few items are the ultimate must-haves for any die-hard fan. They're so good, they'll make you want to scream, "You belong with me!" when you click that checkout button. We know Swifties can spot each other a mile away, but it won't hurt to have a little extra drip to really drive the message home, will it?
Your Makeup Routine Just Got A Whole Lot More Glamorous With This Sparkling Face & Body Glitter – It's The Perfect Way To Add A Touch Of Taylor Swift Magic To Your Look

Review: "We used it and it was very easy to apply. Stayed on for 4 plus hours and was VERY easy to remove. And if you are under a black light it really pops out!" - Nikki Graham

Sophia T , Megan Dumas Fetterly

credit: blessedswifty

This Heart Hand Sculpture Is The Only Acceptable Place To Display Your Friendship Bracelet Haul

Review: "What an amazing gift this will be for an upcoming Swiftie birthday. It is packaged so nicely and in a lovely box. I purchased two bracelets to aadd on the arms. I’m as excited over this of anything I have bought, it looks so expensive. I promise you will not regret buying this but get this one for the box is so nice." - Natalie

ElleHampton

There Is No Time For Basic Hydration In A Taylor Swift World. This Swiftie Tumbler Is How It Should Be Done

Review: "Gifted for my swiftness friend. She absolutely loves it and uses it every day! It helps keep her morning smoothie nice and cold throughout her morning." - Zachary Glasco

Amazon.com

This Love Story Night Light Will Make You Feel Like You're Living In A Fairytale, Even If Your Prince Charming Is Snoring Next To You

Review: "My daughter loves it. She really liked all of the colors. And because she loves 1989 she likes it on the likes it on light blue.😜" - apple

Dustin Mobley

This Delightful Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography Is A Heartwarming Journey Through The Life Of The Pop Icon, Perfect For Young Swifties And Nostalgic Adults Alike

Review: "My niece is a huge Taylor Swift fan. My daughter picked this out for my niece's birthday , and she absolutely loves the gift. So if you have someone who is a Swiftie this gift is so cute." - Jay P

Desarae Sullivan , Ron Wise

This Taylor Swift Keychain Is The Perfect Gift For The Swiftie In Your Life – But Make Sure To Get One For Yourself Too!

Review: "This was one of my niece's birthday gifts and she loved it her surprise birthday party was the theme was ERA" - Bernadette Milinovic

Amazon.com

