Review: "This is the coolest cup you could ever give to your mom! I love it! It's so versatile! You can use it as a bottle coozie or you can use it as a cup with a lid, like a thermos. It's got a nice slide to cover the mouth opening and it's even got a piece that lifts up and forms a handle. I will be using this every day at work! Whether, you're using it to hold a bottle of beer with the rubber gasket for the top or you're using it for water or soda, you're sure to have many people ask you where you got it and what you paid!" - SNH