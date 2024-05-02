24 Mothers Day Gifts For Mothers With A Sense Of Humor
Share a laugh with your mom this Mother's Day with our thoughtfully compiled list of humor-infused gifts from Amazon. Whether she appreciates a good joke, a witty comment, or a touch of sarcasm, we have the perfect selection to tickle her funny bone.
This post may include affiliate links.
Thank Mom For The Genes – 'At Least We're Not Ugly,' Jewelry Tray Mothers Day Gift!
Review: "Super cute! Good quality, decent size, and came in a giftable box that didn’t need any additional wrapping. Perfect gift for mom for a loving (not ugly) daughter ;)" - Kelsey Hamilton
Hey Mom, Feeling Salty? Grab Some Emotional Support Fries!
Review: "My husband and I have had a lot of stress lately and have been purchasing boxes of fries to eat away our stress, which isn’t great for the waistline! As soon as I saw these fries, I knew I had to get them. Not only do they make us smile, but they are soft and calorie-free! They are also the perfect size and look adorable on our couch." - AuDHDMom
No Need To Swear, Mom! Hilarious Adult Coloring Book For Stress-Bust!
Review: "You definitely need to know the person who is receiving it will find the humor, as it could be offensive to many. I thought it was funny, and so did the person I gave it to!" - Michael A Kerek
Sip On Some Attitude! 'Mamasaurus' Tumbler For Your Feisty Mama!
Review: "This is the coolest cup you could ever give to your mom! I love it! It's so versatile! You can use it as a bottle coozie or you can use it as a cup with a lid, like a thermos. It's got a nice slide to cover the mouth opening and it's even got a piece that lifts up and forms a handle. I will be using this every day at work! Whether, you're using it to hold a bottle of beer with the rubber gasket for the top or you're using it for water or soda, you're sure to have many people ask you where you got it and what you paid!" - SNH
For The 'Purrfect' Mom - Funny Cat Hand Towels She Will Adore!
Review: "My black cat is obsessed with the shower - not sure why. We got a towel to represent each cat. We’ve received many compliments." - Mel P
Keep It Fresh: El Corko Bottle Stopper for Your Wine-Loving Mom
Review: "This cork is even better in person! The cork itself is thick and seems very durable and it seals well in different bottles. I’ve had no issue with inserting or removing it from any bottle. I have hand washed it each time and so far it is holding up nicely." - Emily McClellan
Lady Balls Bath Bombs: For Moms Who Dominate Like A Pro
Review: "Got this as a gag gift it was perfect my mother in law laughed like no tomorrow" - Savannah Beaubien
Mom's Daily Delight: Bones Cups Strawberry Cheesecake Coffee For That Oomph!
Review: "As a coffee connoisseur, I drink all kinds of brands and beans from all over the globe. Bones Coffee is by far the best of the best! Army of Dark Chocolate! Just wow! Bones Coffee; can I sell coffee for you? I’m in love with this brand! Not joking… thank you for such an amazing flavor and care of bean sustainability. 🤙🏼👍🏼❤️☕️🤩" - Don Mallery
Perfect Combo: Delicious Chocolates In A Box Now, Useful Storage Later For Mom!
Review: "I typically have low expectations for any Amazon vendor chocolate confectionary, but I was pleasantly surprised that this was really good chocolate. I purchased this as a gift for European friends who are notoriously critical of what we call “chocolate” in the states. They gave rave reviews and not the polite gift etiquette kind. They absolutely loved it. That’s a hard benchmark in my world. Will definitely buy as a gift again." - Amazoner5000
Harmony In A Cup: Sleepytime Herbal Tea for Moms In Need Of A Chill
Review: "This tea is the perfect addition to my nighttime routine. It has a light citrus taste to it and valerian to help for relaxation and sleep. I recommend this to anyone looking for a tea that will help them wind down for the evening." - Amazon Customer
Sangria + Glitter = Mom's Drink Goals, In A Glass!
Review: "The drink mix arrived quickly and was packaged so well! I tried it with some plain seltzer over ice and omg soooo good!! Added a little gin to the mix along with the seltzer last night and it was fantastic! Definitely going to be my go-to cocktail from now on!" - Karen A. Galbraith
Take Cover! Comfy Pillow Slippers Your Mom Can (Lovingly) Chuck At You!
Review: "Love the color, texture, and softness. They do run a bit small. I’m normally a 7.5 and I got an 8. It still fits pretty exact. So size up but I loveeeee" - Karen Cherry
Shout The Love! 'My Grandbabies Are My Favorite' Box Sign!
"A witty and heartwarming piece of home decor that captures the special bond between grandparents and their beloved grandbabies. Featuring the humorous message, "My kids accuse me of having a favorite child which is ridiculous because my grandbabies are my favorite," this delightful sign is a charming reminder of the joy and love that grandchildren bring to our lives."
Mom Sure To Remember Your Name (And Not Call You By Your Siblings Name.. Again), Thanks To The Magic Memory Mints!
Review: "I got these for my dad’s birthday and he laughed so hard. He asked “what if I forget where I put them?” It was the perfect gift 😂" - Jess Miller
Hey, Mom's Fave! Light Up Her Day With A Favorite Child Candle!
Review: "I absolutely love the label. It was packaged great, no harm to the candle. Funny label, mom absolutely loved it." - Janellie J.
Mom's Next Pun, Straight Outta Corn Field - A-Maize-Ing Joke Cards!
Review: "These are exactly as advertised, “corny” jokes” that are actually very clever and funny. They will brighten anyones day :)" - Kelli c.
Shake Your Moods: Mom’s New Best Friend For Handling Dad - Paper Tantrum Notes!
Review: "This was a gift to my gf. I've uploaded a picture of the first one she used haha" - Introspective Panda
Wow, A Salt Lamp! Give Mom A Salt-Tastic Glow In Her Cozy Corner!
Review: "This salt lamp is both aesthetically pleasing and relaxing. After a day of keeping it on it felt as if the air in the room was purified. I appreciate that I can control the brightness of the lamp as well. It is the perfect addition to my bookcase and the boho decor in my home office. I highly recommend this item!" - Angie P
Squeezable Gummy Bear Lamp: A De-Light-Ful Treat For Your Candypop Mom!
Review: "Got this item for my fiancé she's obsessed with gummy bears , she absolutely loves it ! I seen a review stating to not buy this product because the item was blinking instead of staying on , my fiancés bear started to do the same thing but that's because the battery needed to be charged ! It's ok you guys if it blinks just charge it 🤣 disregard that review some lady made . I highly recommend this item it makes the perfect gift! We will def be purchasing the other colors ." - Kelvin Thomas
Blend Fun & Beauty - Snail Spa Headband For Mom's Night Skincare Sesh!
Review: " love these. I am 40 years old and I wish I had these 35 years ago. I am a sink face washer, and these are adorable + keep my hair out of my face and my long sleeves dry." - Amazon Customer
Take Mom On An At-Home Spa Away From The Kids With Awesome Aromatherapy Shower Steamers
Review: "When I got out the shower after using one of these I was super relaxed more than normal. This was my first time using these and I wasn’t sure how it would work but I saw a difference. Glad I bought these." - Brittany Tucker
Mom Knows Best And Deserves The Righteous Felon Beef Jerky treat!
Review: "Righteous Felon makes the best jerky and biltong products I’ve ever tasted. I’m a huge biltong fan and this stuff is no joke. Their quality is consistent, their cuts of meat are always top notch, and their flavors pop. I like spicy food and the ancho villa was the perfect level of heat. Next time, I plan on ordering a much larger shipment." - Amazon Customer
Because Your Mom's Unique, A Mother's Day Flowers Potato Bundle Will Be Perfect!
Review: "I’ve never received a potato in the mail before, let alone a potato with a message on it. 10 stars." - Daniel P.
'I Love My Kids', Indeed! Witty Novelty Crew Socks Perfect For Moms!
Review: "I LOVE these socks. They make me laugh! Got to have a sense a humor about things." - Carla R. Hart