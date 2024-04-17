Adulting can truly feel like a roller coaster ride without brakes. Navigating through this chaos calls for some lifesaving items that will make your life a whole lot easier and might even make you enjoy this wild journey. We've crafted a list just for you - the overwhelmed adult, with items to help you ace this thing called adulthood, each day at a time. Ready to level up your adulting game? Let's dive in!

#1 Tired Of Feeling Like A Newbie On Your Mac? Fight Back With Mac OS Shortcut Stickers Share icon Review: "I’m a PC person at home, but we’re recently been switched to macs for work so I’m still learning all the shortcuts and things. This is a big help! Before I had several post-it notes, but now it’s all here right where I need it!" — Dawn

#2 Lighten Up Your Adulthood Bags With CeraVe Eye Repair Cream Because You've Got Enough Baggage, Literally... Share icon Review: "This stuff is incredible. I’ve used this only for four days, morning and night and already see a significant difference underneath my eyes. My dark circles were soul crushing. I hated them and feel they aged me 10+ years. I bought this based on reviews. I’m so glad I did. This morning (day four) I woke up and noticed how well this is working. My left eye has completely cleared up. My right under eye (being the worst) is definitely less dark, and puffy. I feel more like myself. I will never stop using this." — Kristine

#3 Say Goodbye To Eye Strain With Maxjuli Blue Light Blocking Glasses - Your Eyes Will Thank You! Share icon Review: "So cute and they really work! I’ve been noticing less eye strain while watching devices. Would definitely buy again, and the price was great!" — Amazon Customer

#4 Herb Heaven In Your Home: Cultivate Flavor With Aerogarden Harvest Indoor Garden ! Share icon Review: "Fresh herbs right in the kitchen when needed. My wife loves it! Water and feed it twice a month and nature does the rest. The base will remind you what needs to be done. After about 8 weeks we are pruning it every other day to keep up! I gotta say, it exceeded my expectations!" — A A.

#5 Dr. Scholl's Repair Balm — Because Cracked Heels Don't Pair Well With Your New Sneakers! Share icon Review: "I have struggled for YEARS with cracked heels , and I'm only in my 30s, I've tried everything as far as pumice stones, foot baths, and moisturizers go, and this thing!!! I apply it twice a day, after the shower in the morning and before bed, my feet are soft now and I'm more than happy! Definitely greatest thing out there." — Whitney Smith

#6 No More Dirty Glasses! Clean Yours On The Go With Peeps Carbonklean Glasses Cleaner Share icon Review: "This product is just my favorite. It makes cleaning your glasses so much easier than using a regular microfiber cloth and your hands. Easier to get into those tight spots around the nose/bridge of the glasses. The replacement pads are also reasonably priced. Overall, it does the job very well and they’ve got a lifelong customer in me." — Christopher S.

#7 Unlock Hair Happiness In 8 Secs: L’oreal Elvive's Wonder Water Makes Magic Real! Share icon Review: "I have fine, straight hair without any volume. If I don't use conditioner, it gets staticky. If I do, it weighs my down terribly. This product is amazing! it makes my hair silky and smooth, even "pettable." lol It's now a subscription product every three weeks." — Heidi

#8 Octo-Clean: Unleash Pore-Purifying Power With Tako Scrub Stick ! Share icon Review: "This product may look small but it is MIGHTY! I have combination skin (usually oily with dry patches) and am forever picking at my pores. My nose especially gets super fun blackheads. NOT ANYMORE! And if anything does pop up, removal is a breeze because my skin is so much healthier and it lifts right out and I can apply some toner or tea tree oil. I also make my husband use it and his blackheads/whiteheads/dry skin on face is noticeably brighter and clearer." — Andrea

#9 Damp Clean Duster Sponge , Your Secret Weapon For Those Dusty Blinds And Vents You've Been Ignoring. Let The Cleaning Begin! Share icon Review: "This sponge really picks up. Regular dusting, major cleaning…. Does lamp shades so well!! Cleaning the top of the refrigerator with its dust & kitchen grime…. One pass and it’s clean. No scrubbing!" — laurie aldridge

#10 Sleek Floors In Seconds: The Ultimate Wet Dry Vacuum Mops Up Messes Effortlessly! Share icon Review: "I don’t know how I’ve lived without this. As a mom of three, I’m constantly needing to clean my floors but realistically mop them about 1-2x a month. Since I vacuum 2-3 times a day, now I’m mopping with the tineco about 4x PER WEEK (just sweeping in between). I almost always have cleaned floors now😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 this product is amazing... Adulting has gotten so much more fun around here lol." — Justina

#11 Grip Your Glimpse: Glasses Wax Keeps Your Eyewear Exactly Where You Want It! Share icon Review: "I was very skeptical, but it really works. I live in a warm climate and with makeup, my glasses are constantly sliding down my nose. Not with this stuff and it lasts all day! I was pleasantly surprised and a very happy shopper. Definitely a keeper." - Sherri E Gentile

#12 The Chom Chom Roller , Because Your Love For Pets Shouldn't Cost Your Sanity (And Your Sofa)! Share icon Review: "The chom chom is unbelievable. If you’re on the fence, just buy it. This was after I ran it over my living room carpet. This reusable magician of a product handles the shedding from my long haired calico better than my Bissell pet vacuum by a mile. It’s incredibly easy to use, and after a year is still just as great as when I first received it. You will find yourself reaching for this over anything else again and again." — Brandi Schultz

#13 Weekly Wellness Sorted: 7-Day Pill Organizer With Roomy Compartments! Share icon Review: "I'm trying to get better about taking vitamins now that I'm getting older. Having this pill organizer labeled for each day helps me remember to take my vitamins each day. I also love the colors, I love anything that's colorful to be honest. Each day has a little button you press and the tops open up by themselves, I like that feature." — Ashley W.

#14 Who Knew Dinner Prep Could Be This Breezy? Summon Your Inner Chef With Fullstar All-In-1 Vegetable Chopper Share icon Review: "My goodness, this gadget saves me so much time! There’s several different ways to cut your fruits or veggies, and you can just pop all the components in the dishwasher after. I love this thing." — Mia

#15 LED Dimming Covers : No More Glowing Router Keeping You Awake! Share icon Review: "These just arrived and I immediately put them to use. This tiny blue light was so bright it lit up across my living room, down the hall, and into a bedroom. One sticker significantly dimmed the light, but the light still lit up a little bit of the area where it is plugged in. Two stickers eliminated the light’s radiance completely. Why do they make these lights so bright? Anyway, I’m very happy with this product!" — erinisntrad

#16 Inside-Out Purity: Keep Bags Spotless With A Dust-Busting Sticky Ball ! Share icon Review: "These are absolutely fantastic little devices, and remove the grit, sand, and whatever else you've got stacking up in a purse. They're maybe a little larger than a quarter and need some space to bounce around." - SteveFromAccounting

#17 No More Wasted Product With The Bottle Emptying Kit - Every Drop Counts! Share icon Review: "Such a simple idea and easy to put together/use!! I buy lotion in large pump bottles and the pump can never reach the last quarter of the bottle. I’ve been needing Flip-It in my life to help me waste less beauty products at home. Highly recommend giving it a try. Mess and hassle free, great design!" — Amazon Customer

#18 BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver To Rescue Your Bobbled Sweaters Share icon Review: "It takes a lot to impress me…but baaaabe, this is it!!! I wore a black sweatshirt and thought that a lint remover might take this off. NOPE! Used this bad boy and BAM!!! Used it on old clothes as well that had pilling in the crotch area and the clothes feel like new again! Get it!!!" — Leanne

#19 Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow: Effortless Drain Cleaning With Vastar Snakes ! Share icon Review: "I always keep these at my house for sink/bathtub drain clogs. With 3 girls in the house it happens often and these are the best. My teenagers even use them!" - Amazon Customer

#20 Magic In The Making: This Cordless Pot Stirrer Mixes Up Culinary Wonders! Share icon Review: "This is an incredible product, which just works. I've had it for a week now, and used it for stirring spices to roast them, making jackfruit jam, dal makhani, tomato onion gravy, and it does excellently. Not a single burning spot at the bottom of my stainless steel pans. Love it!" — Rohit M

#21 Wave Bye To The 'Car Seat Black Hole' With The Genius Drop Stop Gap Filler Share icon Review: "This is genius. It is so simple to use, and it’s pretty much invisible installed. It will be saving my life countless times as I always drop my phone in the fiery pit of hell between the seats!!!! Thank you!" — Audra Russ

#22 Unleash Cleaning Wonders: The Pink Stuff Paste - Your Go-To Gleam! Share icon Review: "Just when I thought nothing could remove tough stains from many surfaces, I decided to give the Pink Stuff a try. This miraculous paste is phenomenal at removing just about any stain on hard surfaces. It leaves the inside of my stainless steel kitchen sink and faucets clean and without tough water stains. Truly a great product for many hard surfaces." — Yvonne Walker

#23 No More 'Low Battery' Emergencies! This 3 In 1 Charger Has Got You Covered Share icon Review: "The 3 in 1 charger is a great addition to a bed side table. It allows me to charge my phone, watch and earbuds thru out the night, in a organized functional way and have them all ready for the next day. It also allows me to keep all my important rechargeable items in one specific place so nothing gets misplaced." — Susan a Happy Customer

#24 Stains? What Stains? Get Spotless With Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover ! Share icon Review: "This stuff is a literal miracle! Our sweet pup had a massive accident and with some scrubbing, came right out. I need to stock up." — LeeAnne Liles

#25 Bag The Chaos With Lotus Trolley Bags : Durable, Washable & Eco-Friendly By Design Share icon Review: "Absolutely loved shopping with these! They’re nice and big, I love how you get an insulated bag as well, they pack up nice and compact so I can just leave them in my trunk. People around the store were asking me where I got them. Love. Love. Love." — Victoria

#26 Get This Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock ; It'll Smoothly Replace 10 Alarms On Your Phone! Share icon Review: "I loooove this thing. I've never been a morning person at all, it has always been a problem to wake up in the morning, always using the snooze button therefore I would always be late with a headache for having a too loud alarm (you probably know the feeling) but this thing is amazing it wakes you up soo smoothly, not harsh loud alarm, the light from sunrise mode to morning sun kind of light, it's just wonderful. So am a morning person now, how great is that." — Eneida Hdez

#27 Your Clothes Will Dry Faster And Softer With Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls . More Fluff, Less Static! Share icon Review: "I recently tried using these Wool Dryer Balls with my laundry, and the difference they make is remarkable. Just today, I put them in the dryer with my towels, and I was amazed by the result. My towels came out fluffier and softer than they've ever been before... The Wool Dryer Balls are a simple yet effective tool that I wish I had discovered earlier. They're definitely a must-have for anyone looking to enhance the quality of their laundry while being eco-friendly." — Amazon Customers

#28 Say Goodbye To Nervous Lane Changes With Ampper Blind Spot Mirror . Safety First, Folks! Share icon Review: "This was Magic.. very easy to install and works like a charm. Also the mirror is really vivid and clear.. had some that are bad and image and is not as clear as this. Awesome for my Tundra Crewmax 2019." — JoeL

#29 Drawer Zen: Find Peace & Order With Simple Houseware's Underwear Organizer ! Share icon Review: "This has saved my sanity and drawer space! They keep everything separated and organized perfectly! They are soft and flexible and fits in all drawers. They each hold a lot as well.

Definitely recommend" - Cort

#30 Cord Chaos, Be Gone: Jetec's Charger Cable Protector Keeps Wires Safe! Share icon Review: "I've gone thru numerous charging cords because they kink when I'm using them at night. These little curly braces have added months of extra life to my cords. Easy to put on and stays in place. Highly recommend" - KAM

#31 Sweep The Dust Away: Hiware's Window Blind Cleaner For Sparkling Shutters! Share icon Review: "These are so nice for cleaning my blinds. They make the job not as long and tedious. It also encourages me to dust my blinds more often so that they don't get so dusty in the first place! I love cleaning tools like these that make the cleaning task more tolerable." - RiverSong

#32 Hilife Steamer For Clothes : Clothes Steamer To Keep Up With Your Nine-To-Five Or Jet-Set Lifestyle! Share icon Review: "I have an adult with neurodiverse needs. Using a regular iron has been a challenge so someone suggested that we try a steam iron. Wow! All I can say is Amazing!!! Once she got the hang of it, there was no stopping her. Very easy to use and works very well too." — familylove

#33 No More Cooking Nightmares With The Instant Pot Duo . Coolest 7-In-1 Kitchen Gadget Ever Share icon Review: "Cooking with this instapot has made making dinner that much easier and faster. I’ve thrown in some chicken with some other ingredients in there and it finishes in 15 minutes. Perfect for weeknight dinners." — Alexa

#34 No More Bad Hair Days, Thanks To Revlon's Blow-Dry And Volumizing Brush ! Share icon Review: "Best thing I purchased in a while. It saves me so much time getting ready. Easier than holding the blow dryer and brush! So happy I got this!" — Dawn

#35 Hamilton Beach's Sandwich Maker : Your Quick Breakfast Solution For Extra Hungry Mornings! Share icon Review: "I love this little sandwich maker. Makes great copycat McMuffins. Mine cook in 4 minutes. After I saw how the cheese melts all over, I just add the cheese after the sandwich is finished and it still melts fine. Not as messy that way. It toasts the muffins perfectly too. Easy to clean, nothing sticks if you spray it a bit. So yummy. Love it!" — C.Dunbar