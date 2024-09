ADVERTISEMENT

Sure, we all hope that disaster never strikes. But let's be real, sometimes life throws us a curveball (or a hurricane, or a power outage... you get the idea). Instead of panicking when the unexpected happens, wouldn't it be nice to be the one calmly pulling out a fully-stocked emergency kit, like a survival superhero?



We're here to help you channel your inner preparedness pro with 18 absolute must-haves for your emergency kit. From the practical to the "oh-thank-goodness-we-have-that" items, these essentials will help you weather any storm (literal or figurative) with confidence.