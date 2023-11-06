Tis the season to be jolly and this includes our beloved pets too. In this list, we've gathered 29 items from Amazon that will help you and your pet get into the holiday spirit. From fashionable holiday attire like eye-catching "ugly" holiday pet sweaters, to delightful holiday-themed toys, every pet lover is sure to find something unique.

#1 A set of festive PJs for small breed dogs, so your littlest buddy can take in that Hallmark movie marathon in style. Promising review: "Love these snowman PJs for my 4-year-old, 21-pound Cavalier King Charles Spaniel! I ordered her a size large and they are a perfect fit! The fabric has a nice stretch to it, so these pajamas easy to put on and take off. She can move about comfortably and carries on as if she's not wearing anything but the fur on her back! These PJs are made of a nice, soft material which is lightweight. The stitching is secure, so I think they will wash up nicely, but I will hang dry to prevent any shrinkage, just to be safe. My kiddos get such joy from seeing our sweet fur baby wearing pajamas! — Patricia

#2 A paw print ornament-making kit with clay, cutting tools, stencils, and more, because why should human babies be the only ones who get to see their handprints up on the tree? Promising review: "This kit is great and includes everything you need, so you don't have to look for any rolling pins or anything! The clay is air-drying. No mixing or baking needed. So that part is awesome. It wasn't messy at all! I also read some other kits that stick to the paw. This clay doesn't stick at all, which made my dogs so happy! The consistency is more like a moldable plastic or super-light feeling Play Doh. The BEST thing about this kit is that I could put names on the ornament with the stencil! I have a few dogs, so without it, it would just be a blur of paws." — Nellie

#3 Or a set of plaid matching pup-and-parent pajamas, because the time has finally arrived for you to take the cutest holiday photo ever. Promising review: "Love love love!!! These pajamas feel like super-soft fleece but are NOT so thick that you overheat easily. The dog size XL fits both of our big labs (one 75 lbs., the other a super tall but skinny 61 lb.). Made for the cutest Christmas card photo! Definitely recommend!" — Alyssa

#4 A "gingerbread" cardboard cat scratcher house, for your feline friend who wants to celebrate the holidays the same way they celebrate everything else — by scratching up a storm. Promising review: "We buy houses like this for our cats whenever they come out around the holidays. The cats love sitting in them and scratching them to pieces. Most cardboard houses fly apart in no time. These were a little pricier than what we usually get, but they were also well-constructed. For cardboard, I don't think you could get much more durable. The cats love it." — Ccolo

#5 A pair of customizable photo socks that you can plaster with your pet's adorable mug, so now they can warm your heart and your feet. Promising review: "I ordered these socks for my nephew. It had pictures of his dogs on them. The socks were super soft and very dressy-looking, even with the dog faces on them." — Glenda

#6 A package of shatter-proof tree ornaments, so your curious kitty or puppy can stay safe when they inevitably end up "exploring" (aka pouncing on) your holiday decor. Promising review: "I'm so happy with this purchase! I have two cats, so I was looking for some nice-looking decorations that they wouldn't ruin. These ornaments fit the bill nicely! The variety of texture and shades add beautiful dimension to the tree. They don't look cheap or plastic. I have a 3-foot-tall tree, so the lightweight aspect is really nice!" — LaurenMC

#7 A photo ornament that celebrates your little puppy, kitten, bunny, chinchilla, or any other furry loved one's first holiday. Promising review: "Love this ornament! Bought one in 2017 and again in 2018. Perfect weight, great picture size (I used wallet size photo, cut to fit). Good price for a wonderful memory to enjoy year after year!" — Logan'smama

#8 A plush menorah squeaker toy that your pup will love for way longer than eight nights. Promising review: "My Shiba pup loves to rip out stuffing, he destroyed three dog beds (I gave up trying), and several dog toys but this one he can't destroy. Wonderful product, he can chew to his heart content with no damage." — Amazon Customer

#9 A Christmas-Themed Cat Wand With A Set Of Replaceable Feathers, For The Kitty Who Still Believes In Santa. Promising review: "Got this for my cat for christmas and he really enjoys it! So great the end toys can be swapped out to change the play for him. Such a great value for the money you really get a lot here and everything a kitty could need for a good time!" — Amazon Customer

#10 A dog-safe cake-baking kit, so your best friend will feel included in your holiday dessert feast (without eating any unhealthy-for-them human food). Promising review: "This was a hit with my pups! It was also super easy for me to make! I do wish there was a bit more of the 'frosting,' as what was sent doesn't go too far. Also, when I made the frosting, it got runny really quickly, so watch how much water you add — you definitely need more than the suggested amount. I ended up adding peanut butter to the frosting to get the consistency I needed to put it in my frosting gun. The silicone mold made baking a breeze. All in all, a good buy and will purchase the cake mix again." — Evette

#11 A package of Greenies dental treats for small dogs with a holiday gingerbread flavor, because how often is a holiday snack actually good for your teeth? Promising review: "My dogs most favorite flavor of Greenie! As soon as he gets a smell, he goes wild! I wish these were available year-round!" — BanditsMom

#12 A felt Advent or Hanukkah dog treat calendar, so they can count down the holidays along with you. Promising review: "This is adorable! I made homemade dog biscuits and was able to tuck two into each pocket for our two rescue dogs. By the third day, they figured it out and would stand in front of the calendar and wait for their treats." — C.S. Wells

#13 A dog bowtie in festive tartan plaid, for when they need to dress up for a holiday cocktail party (aka sitting on your lap, watching Great British Bake Off holiday specials with you). Promising review: "LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this! Bought this for my bull terrier as a Christmas 'outfit' and it is perfect! The quality is great and the form is perfect. He is a standard bull terrier and about 55 lbs." — Chris

#14 A penguin-shaped, treat-dispensing wobble toy that will give your kitty plenty of holiday fun (or, at the very least, keep them busy while you cook your big holiday dinners). Promising review: "My younger cat loves this and it helps so that he doesn't eat all the treats at once." — Nikki

#15 A soft Nightmare Before Christmas pet house/bed, for the cat or small breed pups who know that it's really a Christmas movie. Promising review: "This bed is so adorable. Sturdy foam and cloth materials, and looks just like in the movie! I love this so much." — Sara Thornton

#16 A bag of natural peanut butter dog treats in holiday shapes, so your pups don't feel left out of your holiday cookie baking bonanza. Promising review: "Both of my dogs absolutely love these. They smell just like peanut butter, so I can totally understand why they go wild with excitement each time I bring out the bag. It's a fairly small bag, but it contains a good amount of biscuits, and they've lasted us a long time. The ingredients are so healthy and nutritious, and I feel good about letting my dogs splurge a bit on these. I have a miniature schnauzer who's about 18 pounds and a Chinese crested who's about 10. For their small size, these biscuits are perfect for them. They're both able to chew them with ease, and my older dog is a senior with teeth issues. I've had a difficult time in the past finding him biscuits that are soft enough for him. These give him just the right amount of crunch without being irritating to his teeth. I will definitely be repurchasing these." — Kylie

#17 Or a basket of hand-decorated, individually-wrapped dog biscuits celebrating Hanukkah, Christmas, or just the winter season — because even though their favorite food is whatever they can get out of the trash, they'll also appreciate these high-end snacks. Promising review: "These were for my dog, Nova's, stocking, but she couldn't wait! Loved them so much I gave two for my sisters two pugs stockings. They are decorated perfectly and judging by my dogs reaction she says 5 stars!" — FrugalNestMom

#18 A cat-themed "ugly" holiday sweater, because even though reindeer get all the press this time of year, you cat still knows that they're your #1. Promising review: "This thing is so adorable!!! It even has a little fur on the cat itself! I am a total cat lady, so this sweater is perfect for 'ugly sweater day' at the school where I work! It is a bit big. I'm 5'4" at around 205, big-busted and curvy. I usually wear a L or XL. I ordered an L and it's fitting rather big. But great purchase from this cat lady!" — Mercedes

#19 A self-warming cave bed with snowflake embellishments and reindeer antlers that serves as a cozy little oasis for small cats, bunnies, guinea pigs, and other petite, furry friends who want to get into the snuggly holiday spirit. Promising review: "Size is perfect for my cat! Super soft, yet sturdy enough to stand up. It will keep him warm this winter. Cute design!! Great price and quality!" — K. Jones

#20 A cat sweater with a snowflake print, so your cat can focus on all the precious holiday memories you're making, instead of the draft in your perma-chilly apartment. Promising review: "I got the medium red for my cat, who is between 12-15 pounds. It fits very well and he actually seems to enjoy it, as it keeps him warm when there's a chill. The design is lovely and the sight of my cat in a sweater that he likes gives me joy in these strange and sometimes difficult times. So, very much recommended! The front of the sweater is open for two legs at once, and there is a small hole on the top for a leash." — Elkenien

#21 A pair of breakaway holiday cat collars with festive designs, bells, and flowers, for a simple-yet-sassy holiday photo shoot look. Promising review: "I really like these cat collars! They are quality items, with the ribbon sewn down onto the webbing and a cute, sturdy latch. Great length and adjustability. The bell and charm are also easy to remove with a small ring connector. I have already bought more of these!!" — Amazon customer

#22 An adorable plush snowman toy that squeaks with joy, but is also always up for a good nuzzle. Promising review: "I really like the Snowmen for my Chihuahuas." — Ron

#23 A reindeer bed for the hamster, guinea pig, chinchilla, ferret, or other tiny, furry North Pole enthusiast in your life. Promising review: "Our two guinea pigs love these! We have the reindeer and the piggy one, they both fit in each fine, they are roomy. They wash up well in the washer with a warm water cycle and in the dryer." — SW Pa buyer

#24 A (plush squeaker toy) bottle of champagne for toasting the new year, because you and your fur baby can feel it — 2024 is gonna be a good one. Promising review: "This has become my dog's new favorite, and is durable and is just fun. Everyone who has seen it in my dog's mouth laughs and then asks where we bought it. They want to have it." — MoGreen

#25 A holiday-scented Pet House deodorizing candle, because you didn't spend all that time baking all those sugar cookies just for the house to smell like wet dog. Promising review: "This candle smells sooo good and eliminated the smell of the litter box! Only downside is I went off of the picture, so assumed it would be bigger — it's 8.5 oz. and I thought it would be twice the size. But it's okay because I feel much safer having a pet-safe candle in our cat room, instead of other candles. I order the 'Holidays Fur All' and it's smells like Christmas in a candle (Christmas tree but not overpowering or fake-smelling)!" — Becky

#26 A mini-tree toy for parakeets, parrotlets, cockatiels, and other small birds who put "All I Want For Christmas Is You" on repeat (or, I mean, they would, if they had an iPhone...and thumbs). Promising review: "A lot of the time, our birdies get pretty shy when you put a new toy in the cage. Not this time! Our blue boy Skye was playing with this tree right away. He loves climbing, hanging on the side of the tree, playing with the little baubles hanging off the side, and especially exploring the star with his beak. Such a cute Christmas tree! We started out just wanting to put something festive in the cage, and it's turning into their favorite toy." — J. Starns

#27 A tin of paw butter moisturizer, so dry, cracked wintertime paws don't get in the the way of any merry-making. Promising review: "This stuff smells amazing. It is a bit greasy, so keep that in mind and don't go overboard with indoor animals as it could stain. So far, this seems to be helping my cat's dry paws (though I'm sure if he didn't lick most of it all it would work better). I also applied to a dry patch on my cat's ear and it seems to be working well." — Autumn Williams

#28 A fuzzy fleece blanket with a Santa puppy pattern, for maximum holiday coziness. Promising review: "I bought this for a puppy as his first Christmas present and he just continues to love it. Washed it multiple times and not once has it lost its softness or gotten rough like most blankets. There are no downsides to this. Get it because I promise you, your dog or cat will love it and lay in it all the time, especially when it's cold." — R