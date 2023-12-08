29 Fun and Affordable Gifts Under $15
Who says you can't find fun and unique gifts without breaking the bank? From a clear glass crystal ball prism suncatcher that adds a touch of magic to any room, to a 1lb bag of cereal marshmallows for the sweet tooth in your life, we've found delightful presents that come with less-than-$15 price tags.
Share The Purr-Spective With 'How To Talk To Your Cat About Gun Safety' - A Very Serious Book That Packs A Punch(Line)
Review: "I have to admit I am a bit of a reluctant cat owner. However, I've realized that I can't put off some of these conversations any longer. This book really helped give me the tools I needed in order to have the hard conversations with my cat. The chapters on abstinence, while a little uncomfortable, or particularly cogent to our cat's experience. This book has literally saved my relationship with my cat and I cannot recommend it enough. This morning I found him reading it when I woke up and it brought tears to my eyes. Thank you so much to the author and everyone who helped create this book, you are doing God's work." - Michael Tallino
Hand Over The Hilarity With 'Grow A Boyfriend' - The White Elephant Gift That Keeps On Giving...and Growing!
Review: "I'm quoting the person who received the gift: " At least 50% more entertaining than all my Tinder's previous dates. Thanks! " She also has decided to plant it so she cans watch it grows" - Chloé Mar
Brighten Up Your Loved One's Day With 'If You Can Read This, Bring Me...' Socks - There's Nothing Like Warm Feet And A Good Laugh
Review: "They're a hit!" - Debby Henderson
Spread Big Joy With The World's Smallest Elf On A Shelf - It's The Little Things That Make The Holidays Magical!
Review: "Loved this!!! Carried it in my purse to mess with my nieces and nephews last Christmas. Would also hide it randomly in their house when I visited and just became a staple in my purse for awhile even going to bars with me. One of my nieces demanded I have a name for it thus this is my Petunia!" - Victoria Cardinale
Cook Up A Plate Of Snoop’s Best Recipes With 'From Crook To Cook' Cookbook - The Surefire Chow To Win A White Elephant Party!
Review: "I love Snoop. After this was opened at the Christmas pary, everyone wanted it. Several people asked me where I got it after the party. Everyone loves Snoop. Martha needs to try his book LOL" - Ramona
Gift The Magic Of Shimmer And Shine With Clear Glass Crystal Ball Prism Suncatcher - Because Everyone Deserves A Little Sparkle In Their Life!
Review: "Might just be my favorite Amazon purchase. They came very securely and beautifully packaged. They were a bit finicky and tedious to tie, but that’s no biggie. An entire side of my room is just covered in “mini rainbows” as I like to call them. So, so beautiful and mesmerizing. Would absolutely suggest purchasing these!" - Neriah
Dip Into Wisdom And Witticisms With 'Why Are My Nuts In The Toilet Water?' - Turning The Tide On The Puzzles Of Older Age!
Review: "Our family tries to one up each other on the most inappropriate birthday cards we can find. This one made everyone laugh and they enjoyed the practical explanations!!" - MC
Breakfast With 1 Lb Cereal Marshmallows - Because Nothing Says 'Good Morning' Like A Colorful Crunch
Review: "Yeah, I must have been hungry (weak-willed) when I bought these. A pound of crunchy marshmallows is a lot to have in the house at one time. Nonetheless, they are here and are pretty fun to eat. The crunch is delightful and they make my hot chocolate look so happy.
I have remove the air from the resealable bag and placed them at the back of the top shelf in my panty to try to forget about them. If this works, then I will have a delightful surprise. If this does not work, then it looks like I will steal someone’s idea about putting them in rice crispy treats and bring that lovely mess into my ceramics class to share.
As for the colored sugar powder in the bag, this is to be expected in my book as they traveled I don’t know how many miles to get to me in UPS warehouses and the back of trucks. I am sure I will find a use for it. Right now, chopping it into lines and snorting it sounds good... but messy. Oh so messy." - Say
Move Over Squishies, Here's Crayola Globbles Fidget Toy - Squeeze And Squash Your Way To Fun!
Review: "I'm a 43 year old child, so of course I bought these under the guise of "buying them for the children in my family" and then immediately ripping open the package to play with them. 60 seconds later, the yellow one is stuck to my ceiling and no Swiffer Duster is strong enough to get it down. It's a fun silly toy and I like that you can wash them to get the dog/cat hair off of them. I've named ceiling ball David Oyelowo. Enjoy your Globbles!" - Patti S
Unlock A World Of Wonder With 'The Book Of Unusual Knowledge' - It's Not Just A Gift, It's An Adventure
Review: "It's waaaaay thicker then I thought it would be but surprisingly very light! Love they sectioned the categories in chapters like "crime" "history" etc. I also like that I can literally just open the book at random and just start reading which is perfect for those odd 5-10minutes you need to kill." - Bunny
Abduct Some Laughs With UFO Cow Abduction Toy - It's An Out-Of-This-World Experience, No Bull
Review: "I sent this to my grandson. He’s nicknamed the alien “Sparky”. I don’t think I can post the video bc he’s in it. I just ordered one for myself, 64 y/o girls just want to have fun 🐄 🛸 👽 ❤️" - Laurie E.
Clear The Air With Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray - It's A Scent-Sational Gift That Will Keep Everyone Laughing!
Review: "Works like a magic wand! while we sit on our throne and do our business. Highly recommended :)." - EMENKy
Bring The Fun And Feathers To Christmas With Rubber Chicken Slingshot - It's A White Elephant Gift That's Anything But Fowl!
Review: "Bought these for stocking stuffers - tested one out when I first got it by flinging it to the ceiling. It’s been about 5 months now and little Arnold the Ceiling duck is still going strong. Pretty awesome
EDIT: It's been 3 years and Arnold has still not moved." - Rebecca Gahner
Delve Into The Unknown With The Magic 8 Ball - A Playful Prediction Tool To Stir Imagination And Bonding
Review: "I really was a skeptic when I first bought it, but the magic is real! It hasn't been wrong yet! First I asked it if I was gonna have breakfast tommorow, and then I did! I was amazed! This thing truly is psychic. I now plan on using this for all of my future financial decisions! I highly reccomend this product" - Anne
Illuminate Nights With Yoda Baby White Elephant Gift - If You're Grogu-Ing For A Cozy Atmosphere, This Night Light Has Got It!
Review: "I bought this nightlight as a part of a small gift for husband for Valentines Day. He loved it and its such a cute likeness of Grogu! Would definitely recommend as a fun little gift for any star wars/mandalorian fans!" - Christina M
Power Up Your Favourite Nerd's Mornings With Gameboy Heat Changing Coffee Mug - Hot Coffee, Cool Reaction
Review: "Bought this as a Mother’s Day gift. My mom loved it as she always played her Gameboy when I was a kid." - Brandon Hastings
Paint Small, Dream Big With Tiny Bob Ross By The Numbers Paintings - Let Your Inner Artist Loose, One Mini Canvas At A Time!
Review: "This is perfect for what I wanted to go with my Bob Ross Funko Pop! It's a great addition to my Funko collection at work and looking at him, and the painting, makes me smile. It took me an hour to paint this picture, while I watched TV, and the trickiest part was the color blending, but that was a fun challenge. Ignore the fact my large tree looks like Godzilla, as my 12 year old pointed out. As Bob says, it's just a happy little accident. I'm looking forward to painting the other two pictures and, for the money, this is just a fun little activity and is perfect for what I wanted it for. Bob standing alone, with just his palette, would have been sad and this completes the set. Thanks!" - Hilary
Stirring Up Family Fun And Memories With 'Sriracha: The Game' - The Gift That Keeps On Giving... And Slapping!
Review: "Gone are the days of inexplicably craving a card game to play when I’m not actively eating Sriracha sauce.
This is a great family friendly game that moves fast and doesn’t have a steep learning curve. I was ready to play with the family in no time!
The packaging is beautiful and the illustrations are so cute.
11/10, would recommend." - Steven W.
Gift The Perfect Spice Companion: Mini Sriracha Hot Sauce Bottle Keyring - A Small Token For The Big Flavour Lover!
Review: "This bottle is perfect for having my Sriracha wherever I am. I used it at a pub yesterday with peel and eat shrimp. I won't be caught without it any more" - Jim Brickett
Light Up the Room with Bofa Deez Nutz Banana Nut Bread N Hazelnut Vanilla-Scented Candle – The Sniff Test You Won’t NUT Be Telling Your Friends About
Review: "I LOVE this scent. We had burned the candle for several hours Christmas morning, and every single person has asked us “where did you get it”...as I sheepishly show my Mother and step dad fresh from Christmas Day church my candle... and they crack up laughing, as with everyone else who is within eat shot. The scent is true all through the candle. It really does smell wonderful! I am so happy with my purchase. I will be buying tinsel tits, and the others they have made-I’m curious about the melts. The candle seemed better than the Yankee candles I’ve bought in the past, and I liked it. This is a very well made product, with very fun names." - Adam
Get Ready To Roll With Laughter With Punderdome Card Game - It's The Pun-Tastic Fun That Bleeds 'Card-Dry Humor
Review: "Here's how I played this game. My 3 friends and I sat in a circle, drew green and white cards, and looked at them until we had a puns. When we had one, we'd lay down our cards and say whatever silly thing we'd come up with - or if we couldn't come up with one, we'd draw new ones, no big deal! We were whipping through the deck quick as could be. About 50% of our jokes were funny, but we didn't care. It was quick, mentally stimulating, and really funny (with plenty of good pun-groans).
When we ran out of cards we just shuffled and we were back in business. Did anyone win? Nope. Did we have fun? Absolutely. I had brought this game on vacation with friends and they were constantly asking to play.
I cannot speak to the rules or rulebook or any of the other material contained there in as I did not read/use any of them. But if you love puns, I would 100% recommend this game if only for the well thought out and structured green/white cards which you can use for endless fun.
BONUS: There are hilarious pun jokes on the back of the cards which I discovered during my 3rd play through. Just imagine for $12 you can have a great book of puns with a BOARD GAME FOR FREE." - Everly Brodie
Serve Up A Chill Thrill This Christmas Eve With Liquid Death 'Severed Lime' Sparkling Water - It's A Killer Gift For Your Friend
Review: "These are fun. Great artwork on the cans and boxes. The company's other gimmicks are all a blast. Lime is my favorite flavor. Mango is good too and I don't usually like mango-flavored things. I haven't tried the berry one yet. I appreciate the recyclability of the cans over plastic. Tip: Bring a few of these to a party and intersperse them with your other beverages to keep hydrated and not feel like garbage in the morning. It just feels more natural than a glass of water or a bottle in a social setting. It doesn't feel like a chore. I also appreciate that some bars and venues are starting to stock these as an alternative to alcohol." - Jason Bennett
Add An Unforgettable Spin To Their Present With Edible Bug Kebab - A 'Crawling' Surprise They Won't Forget
Review; "A really unique and fun snack! I brought these out when we had company over and they were a big hit. Some people were scared to try them but those of us that did loved them! Will buy again!" - JL
Don't Let Stress Make A Mashed Potato Out Of You - Give A Squeeze To A Potato Stress Toy!
Review: "So, totally bought this to go with my partner’s fidget collection at work… and when I unboxed it, our dog got super excited… and fell in love with the potato. He doesn’t have good teeth so the fact that it’s soft foam isn’t a problem. It’s not really suited to be a dog toy, but our Zabby loves it and it’s his new BFF. He even sleeps with it and will mouth it softly. It’s his favorite… and when we buy a couple more for the fidget collection… we will inbox them at the office ✌🏻" - Ellis Seidel
Bring The Bikini Bottom To Your Space With The Retro No Weenies Allowed Tin Sign – Encapsulate Childlike Joy And The Spirit Of Spongebob In Your Decor!
Review: "This metal plate is sooo cool! Almost feels like a license plate. Got this for my sisters birthday and we all signed the back at the end of the night! No weenies allowed !!" - It’s Only Dez✨
Sparkle With Unicorn Snot Holographic Face & Body Glitter Gel - Spread Wholesome Magic, One Glittery Dot At A Time
Review: "i bought this stuff to wear to my eras tour show and wow. im in love. it's so sparkly and applies so nicely (i just used my hands). i covered my arms and legs, along with my chest, back, and shoulders + my (2) friends both covered their arms and chests. i used probably way more than recommended and i still have about half the tub left. it's sticky when first applied but then it dries and i didn't even feel it. if you don't want glitter everywhere i recommend showering when you're done with it, but i was so exhausted i just put on sweatpants and went to bed, which made for a funny moment in the morning when i took off said sweatpants and glitter went everywhere. amazing amazing purchase i wholeheartedly recommend. (i forgot to take photos of it directly on my skin, so here are photos of it before i put it on and some zoomed in photos)" - megan
Making Puzzles A Piece Of Cake With Single Layer Rubik's Cube - Jumbled, Scrambled, But Always Fun
Review: "The reason that I think it’s exciting is that maybe I will solve this one! I had a Rubik’s cube as a child and couldn’t solve it. So maybe I will be able to! The second picture shows that it is only one side so maybe lots of people will have a chance to satisfy their desire to solve it." - TF
Bring Nourishment And Joy With The Gift Of Cliganic Organic Lip Balm Set - A Bundle Of Care For Their Beautiful Smile!
Review: "I usually get dry lips around the winter and on the first use, the Cliganic had my lips smooth. There is no taste on any of the different “flavors” but there is an aroma of the smell. The Vanilla smells like vanilla, but doesn’t taste like anything. I prefer this, flavored lip balms are just gross but that’s my opinion." - Courtb6
Give The Gift Of Divine, Long-Lasting Scent With Sandalwood Solid Cologne - Let Your Loved Ones Carry Your Love Around... Literally
Review: "they list this product as a product for a man, but I love the smell of sandalwood, and I wanted a solid perfume like my mom had when I was a little girl. This is perfect! It smells great! If you know, sandalwood, you know that it has a musky scent. I’m guessing that’s why they say it is for men but I love the smell." - Miss Angela