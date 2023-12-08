Review: "Here's how I played this game. My 3 friends and I sat in a circle, drew green and white cards, and looked at them until we had a puns. When we had one, we'd lay down our cards and say whatever silly thing we'd come up with - or if we couldn't come up with one, we'd draw new ones, no big deal! We were whipping through the deck quick as could be. About 50% of our jokes were funny, but we didn't care. It was quick, mentally stimulating, and really funny (with plenty of good pun-groans).

When we ran out of cards we just shuffled and we were back in business. Did anyone win? Nope. Did we have fun? Absolutely. I had brought this game on vacation with friends and they were constantly asking to play.

I cannot speak to the rules or rulebook or any of the other material contained there in as I did not read/use any of them. But if you love puns, I would 100% recommend this game if only for the well thought out and structured green/white cards which you can use for endless fun.

BONUS: There are hilarious pun jokes on the back of the cards which I discovered during my 3rd play through. Just imagine for $12 you can have a great book of puns with a BOARD GAME FOR FREE." - Everly Brodie