27 Products To Help You Destress Like A Pro
Feeling the weight of the world on your shoulders? Step into an oasis of tranquility and unwind with our selection of the best de-stressing products on the market. From soothing foot massagers that knead away your aches, to enchanting diffusers that fill your space with calming scents, we’ve got just the right tools to help you relax and rejuvenate. Dive into our curated collection and learn to de-stress like a pro, right from the comfort of your home.
This post may include affiliate links.
Let Loose & Wreck It: The Journal That Invites Pure Chaos!
Review: "Bought for my girlfriend for Valentine’s Day because she asked for it and came just like advertised, it’d be kinda hard to mess up a book order lol u less it came bent or ripped. Pretty cool sketch journal, would reccomend to anyone over 10-11 because I saw a review saying that it said to pour food and do other things to pages which isn’t suitable for a child that can’t process what not to do. Over all though cool book and would totally recommend👌🏼 Also if anyone’s looking in the comments this is a real review lmao , because I always wonder if these reviews are fake cause there’s no pics or anything but I promise you this book is good and is the perfect gift" - brianna
Squeeze The Day: Energize Your Shower With A Vitamin C Filter Head
Review: "Best shower I've had in a long time. It was easy to install. I bought 2, one for each bathroom. The water pressure was amazing! My whole family couldn't wait to try it." - Singley
Melt Away The Day: Hot Stones Set For Spa-Level Serenity
Review: "These stones came in perfect condition, really well-wrapped in multiple layers of bubble wrap with bubble wrap between each rock. The rocks hold heat very well, are easy to clean, and are smooth as heck! My girlfriend and I absolutely love using these for massages, it really is a very relaxing and de-stressing experience." - Corbin Blanchard
Paws For Peace With Cats Against Anxiety Cards - Meow-Magic Affirmations
Review: "These cards are awesome! So perfect for someone that deals with anxiety and other mental health issues. Definitely a must have. A great gift too! Adorable pictures of cats on each card." - Liliz12
Wrap Your Head Around This: A Migraine Relief Cap For Cool, Calm Relief!
Review: "I've had migraines for most of my life and nothing gives me relief except medication. When my meds fail, I usually have to go to the doctor and get a "migraine cocktail" shot. Now that I'm pregnant and can't get the shot, I've been using this and Im absolutely shook. It gives me about an hour of relief and by then it's cold again and I put it back on and have another hour of relief. It has a slight compression which feels soothing and it's completely dark over my eyes, which of course helps. The coldness is a little bit of a shock but after a minute it's perfect. Couldn't recommend this enough." - Bryn W.
Brain Boosting Bites: Alice Mushroom Chocolates For Sharp Focus & Energy!
Review: "Tried Alice chocolate for energy and was really surprised on how great it worked. It is so easy and convenient when I truly don’t want to drink a coffee. I felt happy, focused and energetic. Great high quality product!" - miamit3
Keep Calm & Llama On: Calma Llama Toy - Stress Relief In A Squeeze!
Review: "I bought two of them one for me and the other for a friend. This lovely CalmaLlama is very cute and does it’s job! Even when you squeezes it still has its lovely face 😊 I highly recommend to save bite your nails or when yo" - Ester B.Bonillo
Soothe Your Mind: Head Ease Oil, Your Pocket-Sized Peacekeeper!
Review: "I keep one on my nightstand and one on the main level for easy access. When comparing with standard pain killers I think it takes affect within about five minutes as opposed to 15, and wears off within about an hour. It’s a lot quieter than a pill bottle in the middle of the night as well! Definitely recommend." - Rachel
Ice, Ice, Baby: Cool Down And Depuff With A Cold Face Mask!
Review: "I had to buy because it was so popular and it didn’t disappoint! I love using it at night as it relaxes me and helps me slow down before I go to sleep. It also reduces any puffiness and is very cooling to my face if I got too much sun. I wish it was a little longer on the forehead, but overall it’s a great product." - Shameen Miller
Breathe Easy With Breathing Buddha: Your Go-To Guide For Visual Meditation Bliss
Review: "Loooove my new mindfulness Buddha. I bought this for the students at my school and they love it! Often when we are overwhelmed, even words can be too much. This little guy uses colors to easily remind you when to breathe in and breathe out. I’m going to have to get several more!" - Jodi Anderson
Vibe High: Full Body Vibrating Massage Mat For Ultimate Relaxation
Review: " It did not disappoint. It's motors are strong enough to relieve my nerve pain and allow me to sit and relax for a great relief. I haven't had it for long but so far so good. Well built and comfortable, Covers entire chair. Easy to use controls and the heat function is superb. I am very pleased with the quality of this product. Fully recommended." - The Victor
Spin Stress Away: Sterling Silver Anxiety Ring To Save Your Fingers From Fidgeting
Review: "I really wanted a spinner ring but I had difficulty finding good quality that also fit my style and matched my other white metals. I bought this on a whim based on my spinner disappointment and I'm loving it very much. I highly recommend." - Ginny's Daily Living Reviews
Soothe, Sleep, Repeat: Dr Teal's Foaming Bath Soap For Blissful Zzzs
Review: "Just wow. I wanted to take my first bubble bath. Glad I went with Mr. Teals. The bubbles were long lasting and so much bubbles. The smell was great. My body smelt amazing and super smooth. Can’t wait for another bath. You won’t be disappointed. Promise." - Fabian
Steep, Sip, Sleep: Vitacup's Relaxing Tea For Your Best Rest
Review: "I purchased this tea, specifically to help me relax at the end of a sometimes stressful day. From the moment that the brewing process began, a wonderful aroma enveloped my kitchen. The soothing, slightly sweet flavors are wonderful, and within a short while after my first cup, I noticed that a pleasant and calming effect took over. Wonderful!" - Duff
Toe-Tal Bliss With Shiatsu: Foot Massager That Steps Up Your Relax Game
Review: "This is AMAZING and it feels amazing. My feet hurt all the time. I'm having issues with the bones on the top of my feet, plantar fasciitis and tired sore feet from working out at the gym after working all day." - JulieG
Scent-Sational Nights Await With Zen Cloud: The Aromatherapy Light That Rains Calm!
Review: "This diffuser has beautiful changing light colors and bigger then I thought it would be 😍 I add my essential oils and turn it on . The raining water is very relaxing💭💦 I will use in my massage room because I know my clients will love it💞 This is a great gift for someone" - Amazon Customer
Neck's Best Thing: Say Goodbye To Tension With Restcloud Relaxer
Review: "I was very skeptical at first and got this on a whim when I saw it on sale figured it couldn’t hurt. Wow, after the first use I could tell the huge difference in the amount of tension in my neck. Ten minutes and my neck feels so much lighter, improved range of motion and less pain. Don’t hesitate, just get it and your neck muscles will thank you." - Maria
Track To Triumph: Habit Tracker Calendar For Winning Your Goals!
Review: "I wanted to reduce stress and nail down some habits, and I've always done better when I can see progress tangibly. I'd been eyeing this calendar for some time, but was unsure if it was worth the money. I decided to go for it. SO glad I did. It has some "homework" pages at the beginning to help you focus in on your goals, but most the its the cleanness and ready-to-go nature of the monthly calendar pages that have worked for me. It's helped me be more disciplined AND narrow my focus so I'm not worrying about doing everything under the sun each day. I liked it so much that I bought a second one for a friend. Another friend saw me using it and also made a purchase. I'm really happy I made the leap." - Flight of Stars
Whack Your Worries Away: Dammit Doll For When The Going Gets Tough
Review: "The office has been under a lot of stress lately, so I passed the doll around for all to use, the office mood relaxed very quickly everyone was laughing by the end of the day." - Cynthia M Coston
Embrace Your Wiggles With Dynamic Movement Sensory Body Sock
Review: " -I absoluetly love this thing! It's a miracle! It's so soft and very stretchy and helps me stay calm and emotionally regulated and feel safe and increase or reduce sensory input as needed.
-You can run around in it, stretch, or lay down, sleep, rest quietly.
-You can put your head and upper body inside or out entirely. Any part of you can use it or not use it at any given time as you choose.
-The color is neat.
-Seems very durable, haven't washed it yet.
-Other people love it and think it's cool when I show them." - Rachel Elizabeth
Release The Secrets: 'Burn After Writing' Takes Journaling To The Flame
Review: "I haven’t started writing in it yet but I absolutely love it so far I flicked through some of the pages and it seems great! I’ve been going through a lot of mental stuff recently and felt like this would act as a sort of therapy, since I can’t afford actual therapy hahah there’s no actual matches but idk why everyone in the reviews is so mad about it first off matches are cheap and second it’s just a cool illustration for the front of the book and it looks super good!" - Kassidy Taylor
Zen Your Skin - Unravel Serenity With The Patch Brand's Calm Patches
Review: I can definitely tell the difference from when I wear them versus when I don't. This is coming grom someone who doesn't really write reviews lol. But these patches really have helped with stress and anxiety." - MYOUNG
Grip, Breathe, Relax: Discover How This Hand Gripper Melts Stress Away
Review: "Pretty cool, got it for the grip workout and so far i really like it. I can see it being pretty helpful for stress too." - Aidan Longueville
Elevate Your Shower Game With Fragrant Shower Steamers!
Review: "These Calm Shower Fizzing Tablets shipped quickly and retain their individual scents and shapes. This would be a fun Mother’s Day gift.🌷 My husband and I have found ourselves taking more showers lately—like a mini Spa! (The back lists coconut as yellow. It is a light green)" - J. Campbell
Salty Glow Up: Illuminate Your Space With A Himalayan Salt Lamp
Review: "This salt lamp is huge. It's really nice for the price. It's a big chunk of salt with a dimmable light, which I thought was really cool. I got it for my home office, to help with bad joojoo, or at least brighten my mood. If anything, the soothing color of the light and warmth of the salt lightens the mood and keeps the bad vibes away. If nothing else, it's a pretty lamp." - Whitney Feldt
Dream Heavier: The Weighted Blanket For Deeper, Calmer Sleep
Review: "Upon hearing all about the benefits of using a weighted blanket I decided I needed one. At night I tend to be anxious with my mind and think a lot and it's hard for me to fall asleep. So I chose this particular one because of its style and weight. I like the loops at the ends if you decide to add it inside a duvet cover. You would tie the duvet ties through the loops. For me, it does what it says. I weigh about 118 lbs and it is not heavy-actually just perfect. I lay the blanket over my comforter and before I know it I'm asleep. I've tried doubling it up for curiosity and found it may be a bit too much for me, but again for my body weight it's the perfect blanket weight." - Amazon Customer
Spa Day Everyday: Spa Gift Basket to Soothe Your Soul & Skin!
Review: "Highly recommend this beautiful gift box! Purchased for my mother who was over the moon about the quality and special message. We definitely love supporting small family businesses. I look forward to order a few more in the future." - Laura Louis-Charles