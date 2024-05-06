Review: "I wanted to reduce stress and nail down some habits, and I've always done better when I can see progress tangibly. I'd been eyeing this calendar for some time, but was unsure if it was worth the money. I decided to go for it. SO glad I did. It has some "homework" pages at the beginning to help you focus in on your goals, but most the its the cleanness and ready-to-go nature of the monthly calendar pages that have worked for me. It's helped me be more disciplined AND narrow my focus so I'm not worrying about doing everything under the sun each day. I liked it so much that I bought a second one for a friend. Another friend saw me using it and also made a purchase. I'm really happy I made the leap." - Flight of Stars