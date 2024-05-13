39 Panda Products That Have Won Over The Internet
Ever wondered what all the Bored Pandas are getting their paws on when shopping on Amazon? Well, wonder no more, because we've delved deep into the jungle of online shopping to uncover the top products that are flying off the virtual shelves faster than you can say "Prime delivery." From quirky kitchen gadgets to must-have tech accessories, it seems our beloved Pandas have quite the eclectic taste. So grab your shopping cart and get ready to discover the most upvoted items from the Bored Panda community – you might just find your new obsession!
We Never Expected To Think A Power Strip Is Cute, But Here We Are. This Flexible Power Strip Is Both Functional And Adorable!
Review: "I love this thing. It can be manipulated into a circle or a straight line. Makes it so easy is you are short of plugs and/or need to have them placed in and around furniture." - CamdensGmom
Is It A Cabinet? Is It A Mirror? It's Both! This Cabinet That Fits Everywhere Is A Clever Solution For Tight Spaces
Build Your Own Fantasy World With This Cutebee's DIY Bookend Dollhouse
Review: "This was the first book nook I have done and it came out so beautiful and the detail is so intricate. It was really fun to put together and the pieces fit together like they were supposed too." - Shehan Shinavar
Tier We Go! This 3 Tier Shelf Is The Real MVP Of Functional Decor
Review: "I have a very small counter area to the right of my stove, and this shelf fits perfectly. It allows me to keep several items on and underneath it also, so that my counter stays neat and organized. Very good purchase!" - Denise E. Gaylord
The Tonymoly Tako Pore Scrub Stick Will Have You Saying Bye Bye Blackheads And Hello Clean Pores
Review: "I absolutely love it! After 2 uses my blackheads had definitely dwindled. It leaves your skin feeling super soft. You must use it 3 or 4 days a week to see results but worth it!!" - Vee
Transparent Sticky Notes Are Clear-ly The Superior Way Of Taking Notes
Review: "I’ve always wanted sticky notes like this and I’m glad I got them. I use them when writing note for school and I like that they are sheer so I can write notes in my notebook and you can still see what is under neath. Great for book notes as well!" - Great watch bands!
Keep Out Any Peeping Toms Or Pesky Neighbors With These Stained Glass Window Decals!
Review: "I am so impressed with this window film. It creates privacy while still allowing so much light to come through. When the sun shines through it looks absolutely beautiful! It’s easy to apply and it’s holding up really well six months later." - Amazon Customer
Tame Even The Unruliest Of Weeds With Grampa’s Weeder
Review: "The pictures say it all. This thing is amazing for pulling up weeds with their roots. I was really skeptical and didn’t believe the hype but man, this thing works and is worth every penny! It took a few pulls to get my technique right but once you get the hang of it, it’s smooth sailing! My back thanks me!" - Marz
Ladies! Get Your Legs Beach Ready In A Pinch With This Handy Remington’s On The Go Shaver
Review: "I absolutely love this shaver!!! This shaver did not disappoint at all. I really came through you me at the right time. Highly recommend this shaver!!" - Richard Sherman
Unleash The Full Power Of Collagen With Elizavecca's Cer-100 Hair Protein Treatment
Review: "This product is awesome! It was inexpensive. I didn’t use much product to achieve fabulous results. Days later my hair still felt great. There was no breakage and my hair was smooth and shiny. This product is awesome and I’ll be back." - J
This Glass Pen And Ink Set Is Giving Harry Potter Realness And We Are Here For It!
Review: "Gave this to my daughter in law for Christmas. Here is what she said: This is the coolest pen I’ve ever seen! It’s beautiful and I love the shimmery ink. Thank you so much!" - Shawn C.
The Bubble Machine Gun Is The Perfect Example Of Somehting A Kid Will Buy With Adult Money
Review: "This product is absolutely amazing and too much fun! Shoots hundreds of bubbles and the fact that it lights up with different colors make it all the better!!! 10/10 would definitely purchase again as a gift for a few friends." - CapnDopeSauce
Vegans, Look Away. Buffalo Bob's Exotic Meat Snacks Put Slim Jim’s To Shame!
Review: "This is a great gift for the dads that have it all! I got this for my dad and he was excited to try all of the different jerky sticks - whenever he would eat one I would always get an update on what he thought about the flavor. He was one happy camper!" - SWren
This Lunix Hand Massager Gets 2 Thumbs Up From Netizens With Tired Paws
Review: "I bought this for my husband as he works on cars daily and has arthritis in his hands! He loves it and uses it almost daily! Highly recommend for anyone who works with cars, or types or uses their hands in general!" - Ashley Graham
The Book Of Unusual Knowledge Is A Must For Any ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ Hopeful!
Review: "This thing is full of fun facts and history. I’m pretty sure I’m in love with it and we’re getting married next summer. It’s worth the purchase, I recommend this to any of you who like knowing more than other people. 🤣" - AsinineCrime
This Donut Cat Bed With 3 Toys Might Be The Only Bed Your Cat Doesn’t Give Up For Box
Review: "Great purchase for my 2 fur babies! They have played within and on top of it for hours. Getting more exercise than normal, they love the toys that were included. I ordered the large size and my big 13 lb. boy can move around with ease. Highly recommend!" - Tonkinese Mom
You Can Stop Watching Carpet Cleaning Videos On The Internet And Experience The Satisfaction For Yourself With This Bissell At Home Catpet Cleaner
Review: "We wanna go to retriever and she is on our couches so I’d like to clean our couches to make sure it doesn’t smell like dog! I cannot believe how much gunk came out of my couch! Water literally turns brown, which was both disturbing and satisfying!" - Melissa Doidge
Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner’s Is The Answer To All Your Watery Woes
Review: "This is absolutely the easiest and most efficient cleaner I've used in my tub and shower. It really works! Have old porcelain tub with newer flexstone walls. The tub is sparkling white and the walls (a less durable product) look great. No rough scrubbing so no scratches :)" - Ky USA
We have been using this on our basement shower, which had lots of hardwater stains and other yuckiness. It took the whole container to get the shower looking decent. But it's the only thing that has worked at all. No nasrty fumes either. I recommend!
We Cannot Confirm Nor Deny Whether This Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Is Modeled After An Actual Mother
Review: "This product is amazing. Fun to use the kids and adults love it. The angrier she looks the more everyone laughs. Leaves my microwave super clean after a simple wipe down. I especially love that I don't have to use any chemicals. My sister loved it so much that she took my second one lol." - Carisa R.
Forget About The Struggle Of Bringing In All The Groceries In One Go Thanks To This Handy Dandy Collapsible Cart From Clax's
Review: "Love this cart. Very well made. Take it to the store with me. Easy to fold and unfold. No more searching for a cart or returning a cart. No more need to remember my bags. Makes my life easier. We even brought it right into the kitchen to unload groceries." - Amazon Customer
A Ubotie Colorful Wireless Keyboard Is What Office ASMR Dreams Are Made Of!
Review: "Purchased this for work not expecting much and boy, was I wrong! I love this keyboard and will use it until it stops working. Comes with a cute mouse and a dusting brush. Love it and have recommended it to every one I know." - Jess
Don’t Forget About Your Fur-Babies When Going On An Online Shopping Spree. This Flatties Purple Elephant Dog Toy Will Have Them Smiling From Ear To Ear!
Review: "This is the greatest toy! Not only does my dog love it, I love it cuz I can’t hear the squeaker! Will definitely buy for him (and me) again." - Casey
A Silicone Faucet Mat Is The Ultimate Solution To Icky Water Stains And Stinky Sponges
Review: "Fit my sink area perfectly (helps to measure before hand). Works great at keeping the drip mess contained and draining into the sink. So nice to not have the water mess any longer that use to drive me nuts. Love it!" - DD
Few Things Come Close To The Grossness At The Bottom Of A Handbag. This Sauberkugel Clean Ball Takes Care Of This Problem While You Focus On More Important Things
Review: "One of the hardest parts of carrying a large handbag is the fact that they collect a lot of debris over time and it’s very hard to get out. A friend told me about this “magic sticky ball” and I just had to try it. I love it so much, I even ordered another one for my husband to keep in his work backpack." - Jen Campbell
Label Like A Pro With This Portable Bluetooth Mini Label Printer
Review: "This is a quality, ease to use and fun product. My daughter has gone label crazy putting labels on everything. The wording is easy to read and comes ready to use. My family loves this product" - Michael Hassan
This Artwork Is Sheer Purr-Fection! Grab A Catified Monet Waterlily Print For A Quirky Touch To Your Walls
Review: "Absolutely beautiful quality print. It exceed my expectations by a mile and looks so beautiful framed. Will be purchasing more from this shop." - Bianca Najera
A Purewine Wand Is Modern-Day Sorcery But You Don’t Hear Us Complaining! Headache Free Happy Hour Is Now The Name Of The Game
Review: "These are a game changer for me I can enjoy a glass of wine without headaches or a stuffy nose. 👍 👍 👍 I will be buying more 😁" - T. Moore
Who Ever Thought The Story Behind Fuchsia Could Be So Gripping? The Secret Lives Of Color Spills All The Colorful Beans
Review: "What an interesting read. I'm really pleased with this book. I haven't finished it to the end but the insight and thoughtfulness of the author is enjoyable. I would recommend this book to others interested in the history of colour." - Sandy
There Is No More Need For Late Night Ice-Cream Runs If You Have Your Own Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
Review: "I have wanted an Ninja Creami for a long time now and I am so happy I bought it! You can make any type of ice cream, smoothie bowl, or milkshake. The customization is amazing! You can make a bunch of bases and have ice cream whenever you want! This is going to be great in the summer time! Definitely something to buy!!" - Great watch bands!
This Convertible Futon Chair Is The Perfect All-In-One Sollution If You Are Short On Space
Review: "My husband loves this chair, once he sits down, he falls asleep lol. It took him an hour to put together, but I heard no curse words, which is not normal. Anyway, this is a very nice chair, he loves it." - Susan
Whether You Are A Cottage-Core Girlie Or A Minimalist Queen, This Hall Tree From Homissue Is The Perfect Addition To Any Space
Review: "I have this at my front door and it's perfect. It holds a ton of sweatshirts and 3 rows of shoes to keep them out of the way when visitors come over and keep the dirt to a minimum on the floor. Picnic blankets stored on top shelf. As a bonus, feet are adjustable for leveling." - Kami QOH 💜
Pain Has Got Nothing On You With Dr. Frederick's Original Compression Gloves
Review: "These are wonderful. I have the fingerless so I wear them all day sometimes, or overnight. I have carpal tunnel severe in my right hand. These are so easy to put on and off, I can throw in my purse, pocket. They feel wonderful on my hand. Like a warm hug. HIGHLY RECOMMEND" - Cynthia Tefft
Admit It, We Are All Getting To The Age Where We Are Super Impressed By Something Like A Sturdy Portable Collapsible Stool
Review: "I do not dislike anything at all. This item is very compact and easy along with being lightweight and a really nice looking item. I use it to pull weeds out of my landscaping and put a little rug under it to keep it looking nice. I am impressed with it and bought 2 of them with one being given to my friend." - patty
Fur-Get About Pesky Pet Hair In Your Car With A Lilly Brush Mini Detailer
Review: "Iv watched a lot of car detailing videos, and everyone raves about this product! The hype did not disappoint we have to puppies that love to shed everywhere. As you can see we did the back of our car and it worked wonders! P.S. (Had it down in 15 mins) 10/10 saves tons of time!" - Laira
Summer Is Coming But So Are The Mozzie Bites! This Heat It Insect Bite Relief Tool Is Your Saving Grace
Review: "Used this past summer/fall and had astonishing results. This tiny device was always there when needed and I felt the relief immediately. VERY WELL DESIGNED! Mosquito & fly bites...it instantly removes the discomfort & minimizes the overall effects." - Solas
These Cleaning Tablets For Your Bottles Is A Must For All The Water-Tok Girlies Out There
Review: "Wow! I never thought I’d see the shiny inside of my husband’s travel mug again. He uses it for tea almost every day and it was gross! The build up was horrendous. I filled it with hot water, dropped in a tablet, and let it sit for a couple hours. I thought for sure it would take multiple times or a good scrubbing. I was wrong! I dumped out the liquid, rinsed and the majority of the buildup was completely gone. I gave it a quick, easy scrub with dish soap and a bottle brush and it looks brand new. Highly recommend these tablets." - C. Mcpheeters
Get Yourself A Nicwell Water Flosser, The Sea Turtles Will Thank You. 9 Out Of 10 Dentists Probably Recommend It
Review: "Always HATED flossing, even was scared of it. I also have 2 dental implants, so it’s very important to floss. This made flossing actually ENJOYABLE and easy to do. Saw someone recommend them online and I had NO idea they even existed. Hello, dentists??? Why aren’t you telling people about this item?! Anyway, I recommend starting out on SOFT mode because this thing is extremely powerful and the other modes were too hard on my gums. Only downfall is I must floss longer than expected because I have to put more water in the back by the time I go to my uppers/lowers (whatever set is next). Have used for a week now and battery has stayed charged up, not needed to charge it yet. Please buy this!!!" - Sav
Launch Your Notetaking Into The Stratosphere With A Rocketbook Core Notebook
Review: "I absolutely love this notebook!! I’m a college freshman and this notebook is amazing for writing notes in class, working on homework, and keeping up with my studies. It’s thin, durable, and functional. And it looks great too. If you are thinking about getting it, DO IT!!" - Wendy Hicks
Turn Your Room Into A Galaxy Far Far Away With This Astronaut Space Projector
Review: "this is seriously the coolest light I have ever seen or had. The remote is easy to use and the product is easy to set up. We get compliments from everyone! It goes great with my sons space themed bedroom. Already recommend to people" - Paige Racco
Nobody on Panda is raving about any of this. What a lame and lazy arsed marketing ploy by Amazon. Is Bored Panda seriously OK with Amazon claiming these are "Panda" products? This is sick and what really gets on my last nerve is that some so called marketing guru aka. Freaking con artist, is earning 10x what the distribution team are earning to sit on their lard a**e and spout this c**p.