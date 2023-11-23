20 Gifts for Your Toddler to Make Their Christmas Extra Special
Choosing the perfect Christmas gift for a toddler can be a task, but worry not – we’re here to help! Our selection ranges from delightfully entertaining toys to ingenious learning tools that will bring fun and education into harmony. Whether they are just learning to walk or fully into the exploration stage, we've found gifts on Amazon to cater to all.
Harvest Skills And Laughter With The Wood Preschool Learning Game - Finally, A Game That's Not Just About Carrot And Stick!
Review: "Great wood toy with many features and imagination building. The rabbit gets the worms out of the holes. Some of the carrots are different sizes so you have to match the holes. This toy builds hand skills and encourages thinking." - Whisper Love Gray
Montessori Toddler Busy Board Is Here - Adding A Bright Twist To Classic Fun, Learning Was Never This Illuminating!
Review: "My toddler is obsessed with this which is great because she was moving chairs to turn on lights around the house before I finally caved and bought this. Totally worth every penny. It's small but perfect sized for moving around, lightweight and the switches are easy.
The wire sticks a bit and that one was pretty tough at first, but she doesn't seem to be annoyed by it anymore.
Very portable and I'm pretty sure it'll last until the next kid at least" - myr
Nurture Their Imagination With Wooden Stacking Rocks - Building Dreams Should Start From The Ground Up
Review: "My daughter is 18 months and she is having a blast stacking these. Theyre the perfect size for little hands, but I will be honest I find myself playing with them too! Its weirdly relaxing! Theyre really solid and well made, easy to balance and stack. The assorted sizes is great to help her learn to put the smaller ones up top. I love these blocks!" - Rachael
Introduce A Magnetic Attraction To Learning With Magnets Building Blocks - That's How We 'Attract' Future Architects!
Review: "I gave this to my granddaughter, age 4. She had fun building a tower with it. The magnet sides stick together well. I like the way it can be stored in the carry case that comes with it." - Anita M.
When Learning Meets Play: Farm Animals Montessori Toys - Get Ready For A 'Barn'-Ful Of Fun And Knowledge!
Review: "My 2 year old has had them for 3 days and they’re his favorite toys now. He loves moving the “babies” from house to house. He’s already learning colors and animal names just by playing with them. I absolutely love them!!! They’re easy to open and sturdy so far." - Natt
Giggle-Filled Rides With Bouncy Pals Unicorn Horses - Saddle Up For An Un-Icorny Good Time!
Review: "Pretty sturdy, my almost 2 year old loves hugging it and bouncing on it. Although, it doesn’t have handles for her to hold on to, she still happily bounces on it. Love that I can remove and wash cover." - Fatima Sosa
Explore, Learn, Repeat With Multipurpose Educational Sensory Toy - Who Says Learning Can't Be Loads Of Fun!
Review: "This set of colorful and well made toys exceeded my expectations. I ordered the ‘table top’ size and it was perfect. Younger babies can handle and chew on the set of stacking cups, the cups could go into the bath or a pool, you can build a tower that can be knocked down snd rebuilt, there are bright colors. Also the numbers, various animal figures and fruits are printed on each cup increasing the educational value for older kids. The 3 dimensional ’roller coaster,’ abacus and clock on the sides of the cube were also multi-age appropriate. The whole family has gotten enjoyment from this toy." - Ronda
Drill, Build, Roar! Take Apart Dinosaur Toys - Giving Learning A Jurassic Twist! Trust Us, They'll 'Dig' It
Review: "Love, love, love! My husband and our 3 year old put the triceratops together. I love that it came with a drill, bits, a hand screwdriver, and extra screws. He loved using both the drill and the screwdriver. Once my 3yr old gets the hang of it, I'm sure he'll be able to do it alone in no time! Really great buy!" - Kimara
Build Smarter Kids With The Educational Building Blocks Kit - Because Childhood Ain't No Jenga Game!
Review: "My 7-year old loves doing the designs on the packet as well as creating his own designs. He created a spider and a tarantula (the pics). The designs that come with it are challenging but allow for him to pick as hard or easy as he wants. Excellent product" - larry Yff
Create Lasting Memories With A Silicone Pull String Toy - For Her First Birthday, Pull The String To Love, Laughter And Learning!
Review: "My daughter is 6 months old and she is so entertained with this toy. She stays entertained for a half hour straight with it in her swing. Her motor skills are improving so much this month and she loves grabbing at all strings and she grabs the circular part to help her chew on the individual strings. Its so cute. I highly recommend this for your little one! I walked into the room she had it in her hands with the biggest smile on her face." - Daniel herlihy
Experience The Joy Of Friendship With Girl Doll With Dress - It's Not Just Playtime, It's A Beautiful Bond In The Making!
Review: "My kids love this doll, she is so stinking cute! This doll is a great size for my 2&4yo. My son likes to twirl the dolls hair in his fingers while he’s watching tv and my daughter is doll obsessed so she loves this doll." - Eric and Kali
Explore A Land Before Time With Realistic Giant Dinosaur Toys - For Your Little Palaeontologist, It's A Rawr-Some Gift!
Review: "Instant smiles with these Dinos! Good assortment of dinosaurs to keep the little one busy for hours. They are made of thick/strong rubbery plastic material which make them durable, yet still forgiving. The coloring on them is superb as well. Lol, first thing he said as soon as we open the box is “Blue” when seeing the raptor." - Matt
Add A Splash Of Fun To Bath Time With Green Toys Blue Tugboat – It's Not Just Tugging, It's Pouring With Possibilities!
Review: "My son LOVES to play with this boat in the pool and at bathtime! It has an easy to grip handle and is made with recycled plastic. It is very sturdy and has a pour spout and a water intake under the handle." - Jami Brandt
Discover A World Of Shapes And Structures With Magnetic Blocks Tiles – For Tiny Hands With Big Dreams!
Review: "Our little will sit and play with these for hours and hours…….he loves to make “double decker busses” or trains and put his animals in them and transport them all over the house!!!!! We will definitely be getting more to add to his collection!!!!!" - Lorrie Lenaghen
Get Lost In Cubical Fun With The Wooden Activity Cube – It's A Six-In-One 'Round' Of Learning And Amusement!
Review: "Baby can stand up with help of the rail and play with the top toys. Side clock is helpful in getting interest in knowing the time. Different patterns on the sides let baby move and flip balls and panels to develop different skills. Haven’t installed the wheels, save them at a future time when baby can walk." - L. Xu
Unleash Their Imagination With Pack LCD Writing Tablets For Kids - Where Doodles Come To Digital Life!
Review: "This is such a cute tablet. I love that it’s a little corgi. It’s very easy for a toddler to use. He loves to draw and scribble to have the rainbow colors appear, and he can clear the tablet himself by pushing the nose. I like that the stylus locks in to the bottom so it won’t get lost. It’s adorable and popular with adults and kids alike!" - Deb
Slide Into A Palette Of Fun With Finger Paints For Toddlers - Who Needs A Brush To Paint A Masterpiece?
Review: "I put the paints on the paper and into a plastic bag. They are very vibrant. You can see the water rings around the paint. These were for a child less than 18 months. I think they are great for sensory and color lessons." - Lynn
Keep Your Baby Moving During Tummy Time With Crawling Crab Baby Toys - 'Shell' We Play?
Review: "I got this little crab for my baby for him to play with during tummy time and later on for him to chase it around. He loves it, currently, he is trying to grab its legs while doing tummy time. The sensor is amazing so the crab can stay can sensor where to move. I can usually just put a pillow on in end and my hand to make the crab stay in the same area. The crab is a bit loud but since we only play for about 15 mins a day it’s bearable. I recommend it to any babies who love to explore. Another bonus’s that it’s not batteries but chargeable." - Michelle Vera
Keep Engaged On The Go With Suction Cup Spinnerz Toy - From The Bath To The Plane, It's A 'Whirl' Of Joy
Review: " The quality and durability on these is very good! Good suction and stays put while spinning. I bought these for my 15-month-old for our flights and it was perfect. I highly recommend this toy." - Kemi
Why Waddle When You Can Dance? Meet The Walking Yellow Duck - It's A 'Quack'-Ing Good Time!
Review: "This little duck is the perfect gift for even a one year old! It's a little smaller than I expected but still worth it. My kids absolutely love it! Definitely recommend it, makes for a great gift. I love that it has two different volume controls and an actual power on and off option too. You can easily access where to put in and change out batteries too. It also seems to be made quite durable. Durable enough for little kids to be playing with it. The wings flap, it lights up, makes noise, could even move, and the little duckling is on a spring too! I'm glad we purchased it for our son. It's just so adorable." - K.M.