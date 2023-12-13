Review: " >Got this as a birthday present for my truck and construction equipment obsessed three year old son. HE LOVED IT.

>If you have hardwood floors, don't let your kid use this on them. My son opened this gift at his party inside and we put it together (inside), and he started going to town...on the hardwoods. Luckily we also have a carpet and moved it quickly to that and all was well until we could take it outside the next day. In the meantime, he scooped up toys ;)

>He's scooped toys, gravel, mud, loose sand, leaves, you name it. Since it's solid metal, it boils down to the ability and strength of the kid as to what they can scoop up - the scoop itself can dig through just about anything.

>Didn't take him too long to figure it out either. I would say about 20 minutes of floundering and he had the moves down. He's also able to drag it to wherever he wants to dig since it's not too heavy, though it is awkward to pick up as the arm moves easily.

>Absolutely worth every penny and I've already sent this link to several friends who thought it was the coolest thing ever and wanted it for their kids. Buy it already." - KGL