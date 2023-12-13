22 Engaging Gifts Your 3-Year-Old Won’t Get Enough Of
Bluey's Bus-Tling Adventures: All Aboard The Bluey Bus + Mates - Where Imagination Takes The Wheel And Fun Never 'Steers' Wrong!
Review: "My 7yo boy loved this product as much as the cartoons. He plays with it all over the floors. Keeps him busy for a good amount of time. It’s a good size. Not to small and not to big. Very sturdy and will last for a long time." - JMC
Outdoor Playtime Masterpiece: Dive Into Imaginative Adventures With The 2-In-1 Wooden Outdoor Mud Kitchen & Grocery Store Pretend Play Set!
Review: "The water container and sink on the mud kitchen are perfect for teaching practical life skills, such as washing dishes and cleaning up after oneself." - Taylor Gonzalez
Balance Like A Pro: Unlocking Montessori Fun With The 2-In-1 Balance Beams Set - Perfect For Little Acrobats!
Review: "I got these because my little one doesn’t have the greatest balance
It’s super sturdy and she enjoyed putting them in different patterns
Some board are straight and some in waves or zig zags
Great balance beams" - Neta
Dig Into Fun: Sandbox Digger Excavator Crane - The Ultimate Playtime Companion For Little Construction Enthusiasts!
Review: " >Got this as a birthday present for my truck and construction equipment obsessed three year old son. HE LOVED IT.
>If you have hardwood floors, don't let your kid use this on them. My son opened this gift at his party inside and we put it together (inside), and he started going to town...on the hardwoods. Luckily we also have a carpet and moved it quickly to that and all was well until we could take it outside the next day. In the meantime, he scooped up toys ;)
>He's scooped toys, gravel, mud, loose sand, leaves, you name it. Since it's solid metal, it boils down to the ability and strength of the kid as to what they can scoop up - the scoop itself can dig through just about anything.
>Didn't take him too long to figure it out either. I would say about 20 minutes of floundering and he had the moves down. He's also able to drag it to wherever he wants to dig since it's not too heavy, though it is awkward to pick up as the arm moves easily.
>Absolutely worth every penny and I've already sent this link to several friends who thought it was the coolest thing ever and wanted it for their kids. Buy it already." - KGL
Experience Montessori Magic With The 3-In-1 Stepping Stones Set - Taking Playtime To New Heights, One Leap At A Time!
Review: "Going to Buy full Gym
These stones are great for practicing coordination and balance. I especially love the double-sided design; it's a perfect activity for my toddler that he can do both inside and outside. The stones also have numbers on them, so jumping on the numbers teaches basic math skills while hopping on the colored stones teaches basic colors. I am really pleased with this purchase and I would recommend them to anyone!" - Lily Cane
No 'Swing'ing It: The Saucer Swing For Kids - Taking Playtime To New 'Sway'-Dimensional Levels!
Review: "Since setting up this swing my kids have been on it every day (5,3). Great purchase! They love the colors and the fact that they can fit on it together. We were able to hook it to an existing swing set for the time being til our new set arrives. Assembly was pretty easy and quick. It did take two of us to push the rods together, but the directions were easy peasy and it came with a little wrench you could use to tighten the bolts. We’ll definitely be purchasing another one for our new set when it arrives so we have 2!" - Augare
Embrace The Sweet And Sour: Big Feelings Pineapple - The Perfect Companion For Expressing Big Emotions In A Zesty Way
Review: "We saw this toy on Miss Rachel. The toy was just as advertised. I love all of the emotions you can display with the Pineapple. My son will tell me how pineapple is feeling each day. Good quality pieces." - Parisaw
Whirlwind Of Fun: Mini Dyson Ball Vacuum Cleaner Toy - Let Kids Embrace The Joys Of Cleaning In Style!
Review: " Wow. My LO is obsessed. Since I bought it he has not put it down and that’s not an exaggeration. Literally when I had to place him in the pack n play he demanded, by crying of course, that the vacuum went with him and cried until he had it. Even when I’m trying to change his diaper he wants to hold this vacuum in his hand LOL. He thinks it’s a real vacuum. He has the fisher price vacuum but with this one he wants it to go in the closet with our real vacuums.- he recognizes that this is extremely realistic. He really likes the sound of it. To me it is not annoying. I rather hear this sound (identical to a vacuum but low decibel) over hearing the fisher price vacuum with songs and talking. I took the dirt container out and did not turn that feature on because we have dogs and I really don’t want this getting hairy. I love that we have that option to do so. I got this on sale for prime day but knowing how much my baby LOVES this I would buy it again double the price." - Monica G
Slice And Dice Fun: Wooden Play Food Toy - Kids Wood Cutting Magnetic Fruit Vegetables For Mini Chefs In The Making!
Review: "I absolutely love this set! I bought these as a birthday gift for my 4 year old son. The colors and textures are on point, the magnets are perfectly balanced strong enough to hold together, like the video show. There is a good variety of food types included in the set (the watermelon and hamburger were our boys favorites), and a small cutting board with two wooden "knives" is also included. We would absolutely recommend this product for anyone with young kiddos!" - Monica
Unleash Your Inner Architect: Building Logs - The Best Retro Building Gift Set For Limitless Imagination!
Review: "I got this set for my 4.5 year old son, and it was a great buy. The logs are made of solid, durable wood, and he can easily stack them. He still has trouble following the instructions (I have to explain him where each of the logs go), but once I give him directions he has no problems." - Ryott
Unicorn Horses Take Flight: Bouncy Pals - The Magical Bounce Buddies For Endless Fun
Review: "Pretty sturdy, my almost 2 year old loves hugging it and bouncing on it. Although, it doesn’t have handles for her to hold on to, she still happily bounces on it. Love that I can remove and wash cover." - Fatima Sosa
Blast Into Adventure: Hexbug Nano Nitro 5 Pack - The Ultimate Vibration-Powered Toy For Kids, Purr-Fectly Entertaining For Cats Too!
Review: "My 5 yr. old grandson loved the hexbugs. We put them in a maze that we built with small sticks and connectors. It was fun to watch them move around trying to get out of the maze. They almost looked like real insects. The cat loved them too." - Meg K.
Building Math Skills With Numberblocks: Dive Into Counting Fun With The Mathlink Cubes Numberblocks 1-10 Activity Set - Perfect For Preschool Explorers!
Review: "I can’t express enough how happy I am with this product. We recently took our son is 3 and I purchased this product as a learn and play activity for him. It’s one of his favorite toys.
The kit comes with cards from each episode of Number Blocks and has an explanation of how to do each activity and what skills you are building. I run the episode and pause it before he gets answers and to explain what is happening through the use of the blocks. He is picking up patterns and basic math skills quickly due to the interest he has with the activities.
Great way to play, learn, and have quality time!" - Patty Sitler
Get Your Hands Dirty: Dive Into Endless Sandcastle Adventures With The Kinetic Sand Sandcastle Set - Complete With Tools And Molds!
Review: "Wonderful. Clean. Soft. Sticks to itself. Does not make any mess. Does not stick to our hands. Easy to clean. No odors. No perfumes. Does not bother our allergies. Perfect amount for sensory activity for my Autistic SPD toddler. Absolutely fantastic. Would recommend and would buy more. Brings sand. 3 molds. 1 scooper rake. One tray. We bought a little bag of sea creatures to add for fun! See photo. :-)" - ZaVi25HonestMommy
Magnetic Marvels: Unlock Limitless Creativity With The Classic 32-Piece Magnetic Construction Set - Build, Connect, And Create
Review: " My four year old loves spending time playing with these tiles. They are easy to use which keeps her encouraged & inspired during her interaction with them." - Omar
Splish-Splash Fun: Spinning Gears & Rotating Googly Eyes - Mold Free Suction Cups For Kids' Bath Time Adventures!
Review: "My one year old loves this new toy. It has waterfalls, moving parts like the clock hands, eyes, and yellow cog. He likes to use the pouring container because water flows out of holes on the bottom of it too. The suction cups are pretty strong. Hes pulled and pulled on it and it hasn't popped off yet. Only thing is I have no idea how to clean it but I haven't put a lot of thought or time into it either since we just got it" - Jessica
Cocomelon Water Wonderland: Make Bathtime Fun With Splish Splash Jj Doll - Packed With A Shark Bath Squirter And Cool Water Accessories!
Review: "My child loves this doll, especially since it is JJ. I love it because it is a hard plastic and the multiple holes allow the water to drain out." - Jenna Newman
Young Builders Unite: Unleash Creativity With The Kids Workbench - Power Tools Workshop For Endless Construction Fun!
Review: "Best purchase ever! My 3-year old nephew LOVES it!!!! He opened it with sheer delight and dug right in to opening all the bags. He's thrilled with the drill press and chop saw. They're just the right amount of noise and action. What an awesome idea to have Velcro wood pieces to saw apart with the chop saw or the hand saw! Being able to drill "holes" into the sides of the wooden tool caddy is phenomenal! Put those little plugs in and watch them fall out when using the drill press. You can use the Phillips screw driver and adjustable wrench to put the workbench together. They're not just for toddlers. Clever! Absolutely clever! Luckily, the bulging box and damaged, torn open corners went unnoticed. Wrapping paper hid everything." - Michael B.
Scoot In Style: Mini Deluxe 3-Wheeled Micro Scooter - The Ultimate Swiss-Designed Ride For Fashionable Kids!
Review: "This scooter was delivered earlier than expected so that was great! This is the 2nd one I’ve ordered because I loved the first one! It’s well constructed and I like the adjustable handlebar, the lean to steer feature and wide choice of colors." - Debra Manney
Littlehippo Mella: Ready To Rise Children's Sleep Trainer, Night Light, Sound Machine
Review: "My 3 year old was having some sleep regression and we didn’t want him getting up whenever and sound whatever. So we got this alarm sleep trainer. It’s absolutely fantastic. You can clearly tell the company that made this put a ton of thought into its design and function and then executed the product perfectly. Easy to set up. Super functional. High quality. Cute. Tons of features. Son loves it. It’s very easy to setup. I was able to get the time set, sleep times set, and custom options I wanted set in a matter of a few minutes. Very easy. Just follow the clear directions that come with it the first time and you’ll remember how to do it going forward.I love the functionality and custom options. You can set the times you want, choose different light colors and when/if they turn on and when. You can set alarms or leave them off. It’s just a wonderful product that covers all your needs. Her name is Mella and from night 1 my son loves her and follows her “glow color” to know when it’s bed time, play time, and awake time. HIGHLY recommend this product. It’s worth every cent." - Arok5
Polly Pocket's Portable Paradise: Discover Endless Fun With The 2-In-1 Travel Toy Playset - Because Adventure Fits In Your Pocket!
Review: "I liked how the confetti came out with sealed prizes, a Polly pocket piñata! It has fun rides for Polly and friend. And you can use other Polly friends in there too . A magical playground inside awaits . Highly recommended" - mamma
Under The Celestial Glow: Moon Lamp - Transform Bedtime Into An Enchanting Lunar Adventure
Review: "My son is now 3 and uses this thing more than ever. At age 2 he didn't really need a nightlight and he slept better in the dark but now he is starting to be afraid of the dark and won't sleep without it on. Still works great but we leave it plugged in overnight because it does die sometime overnight. Still love how it is dimmable by holding the button down, and I only ever use the "yellowish" option because the super bright white option keeps his room way too bright for sleeping." - esskay