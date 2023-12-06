10 Cutest X-mas Costumes for Your Pet
Step right up and prepare for a cute overload with our adorable selection of pet costumes perfect for this holiday season! Treat your furry friends with everything from playful reindeer outfits to festive Santa suits, guaranteed to put a smile on everyone’s face!
This post may include affiliate links.
Strut Into The Season With A Front Walking Snowman Dog & Cat Costume – Making Every Walk A Frosty And Fun Parade!
Review: "My dog Bella loves her costume. This is the third costume I have purchased for her and it fits her perfectly. Size XXL" - Ponytale
Turn Your Furry Friend Into A Walking Holiday Spectacle – It's 'Pine' Time We Had Some Christmas Fun!
Review: "This is so adorable" - Karyn
Make A 'Brrr-Illiant' Statement With The Front Walking Abominable Snowman Dog & Cat Costume – Cold Weather Never Looked So Heart-Warming!
Review: "We got this walking front abominable snowman costume for our beloved cat. He is 6 months old and has not had many clothes on so he wasn’t quite sure what to think. The whole family had a great laugh when he would only walk backwards with it on. He tolerated it well and enjoyed being snuggled in it. These walking costumes are so hilarious and my kids are already saving up for the next one to get him." - Lakegirl
Out-Ugly Your Mates With A Dog & Cat Ugly Sweater – It's 'Knit' To Be Missed! And Everyone Deserves To Feel Warm And Fuzzy!!
Review: "My girl Marley loves her sweater and she is ready for the holidays! Easy for her to walk around in, too!" - Asdv7
Experience The Magic Of Christmas With Your Pet In A Front Walking Santa Costume – Who Said 'Santa Paws' Doesn’t Exist?
Review: "Loved the walking Santa costume we purchased for our English Bulldog! Too funny!" - Sher
Wrap Up The Holidays With The Holiday Giftbox Dog & Cat Costume – Because Pets Are The 'Purr-Fect' Presents!
Review: "My dog does not mind it and my family loves it. Super cute for the holidays!" - Jenny
Gift Your Furry Friend A Reindeer Costume – Adding A Touch Of Holiday Magic To Your Pet's Wardrobe!
Review: "This is seriously The cutest and funniest costume at the same time. I got the XXXL for my golden retriever and it fits him well. There are two separate pieces so you can just have the hat on which is absolutely adorably by itself. Cannot wait to take holiday photos of him in this. #ChewyTeamRated" - mytravelingk9s
Make Your Dog Or Cat The Belle (Or Bell) Of The Ball With An Antler Headband & Bell Collar - Share The Joy, One Jingle At A Time!
Review: "Amazing quality, My sweet girl looked even more adorable then I thought was even possible." - Christmascostume
Test Santa's Sleigh-Driving Skills With The Santa Rider Dog & Cat Costume –the Sleigh Ride Just Got Ruff
Review: "I bought this outfit for my nephew & his gf's dog Arrow. Great quality and perfect fit. Santa slid to the side though when Arrow ran around. It needs another strap in the back to keep Santa upright. Totally cute." - Barb
Cap Off The Season With A Dog & Cat Santa Hat - Hats-Off To The 'Claws-Tastic' Christmas Spirit!
Review: "Fit perfect for my cat and my puppy !! Very happy with it." - miacoco