“This Is Why I Don’t Pick Up Shifts”: Server Rants About Entitled Customers Who Stay Over An Hour Past Closing Time

Those who have worked in the customer service industry know how hard and tricky this job can sometimes get. Long hours standing on your feet or running around catering to customers and fulfilling their wishes and needs are draining, but it all seems worth it after seeing them happy and especially thankful and appreciative. But those who work as waiters often confirm that this kind of clientele is a rare case. TikTok user @jaceycamryn decided to sit down and share her experience of having to encounter entitled customers who seemed to have no common sense, making the woman stay over an hour past the restaurant’s closing time.

More Info: TikTok

Being a server is hard and challenging work not only because it requires running around on your feet all day, but also because of needy customers

Image credits: jaceycamryn

The woman who works as a server at a restaurant sat down to talk about what happened during her previous shift because even though it was 10 hours ago, she couldn’t stop thinking about it. Jacey revealed some details that probably made some viewers who don’t even work in this industry annoyed and mad. The main issue was that some customers decided to stay past the closing time, and no, not 10 or 15 minutes later, but a whole hour and a half.

The server revealed that it was clear from the staff cleaning everything around them and later leaving the premises that the restaurant was about to close, but they didn’t take it as a hint to wrap up and leave the restaurant. But that wasn’t the only thing that got Jacey upset.

A TikTok user decided to share with others online how she had a horrible shift that she couldn’t stop thinking about even after it was over

Image credits: jaceycamryn

It was said that after providing the table with excellent service, coming to their table with a nice attitude, a big smile, fulfilling their orders, and bringing multiple refills, the woman only received a 4% tip from a bill that came to more than $650. The server received only $21 for waitressing for the group and then waiting an hour and a half after the closing time. What also didn’t help is the fact that she wasn’t even supposed to be working that evening.

The woman was upset because the customers that she catered for all evening decided to stay a whole hour and a half after the restaurant was closed

Image credits: jaceycamryn

Further in the video, Jacey revealed some more details that made this situation even more annoying. The woman wanted to know why some people allow themselves to be a host, cut everyone in line, and then sit themselves down without waiting to be seated and even decide to push some tables together, implying that that’s what the people she served did.

It wasn’t the only thing that the server was upset about after she realized that customers only left less than a 4% tip

Image credits: jaceycamryn

A lot of people online were baffled and upset after hearing about this situation, many of them being servers themselves and knowing perfectly well how badly some of the customers lack that common sense. Bored Panda contacted Jacey for some more insights on the matter. When asked if she was surprised to see her video that now has more than 66k views go viral online, the woman shared that it is unexpected until she sees the comments where the people that work in the same industry as her share having to go through the same things.

As the woman continued with the story, people online found out some more information about the whole evening and the entitled customers

Image credits: jaceycamryn

One of the commentators noticed that serving people can go really smoothly or the whole thing can go totally off the rails. Does this mean that shifts like these are pretty common? “These situations do happen often. I’ve been a server for many years and regardless of the casual or upscale status of a restaurant, the experiences with a guest can be the same,” revealed Jacey.

The server was upset with how much people allow themselves when going out and dismissing restaurant staff members

Image credits: Donald West (not the actual photo)

As a server, what can you do on nights like this? According to the woman, “for servers who encounter customers/guests like these, hold that composure and keep that smile…. then go home and rant to whoever will listen before you clock in and do it again.” Jacey stressed that it’s important to keep your posture and be professional, but feel free to talk about what annoys you after a long day rather than just keeping it all to yourself. This is what inspired her to create such videos on TikTok: “Many times, comments will tell me to get a new job or be okay with being treated as less than because of the position I chose. I love my job, but whether I did or not, we all have the right to vent about our stress. Similar to how we all deserve respect, regardless of the occupation we hold. Ultimately, I make these videos to provide a relatable laugh for the person who just clocked out and likely experienced what I did.”

You can watch the full video down below!

People online were outraged by this kind of behavior and shared their own experience working in customer service