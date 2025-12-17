Selena Gomez Has Brilliant Response For Fan Who Asked How She Shaves Her “Mustache”

ADVERTISEMENT

Though it’s uncommon for celebrities to answer really personal questions about their beauty routines and grooming habits, Selena Gomez took the time to clarify one intrusive question about her appearance.

The 33-year-old star has been in the spotlight from a young age, having appeared in Barney & Friends in the early 2000s. As a teen, she starred in the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place and simultaneously launched a career as a singer.

Following her Disney era, she went on to land more mature roles, including in The Fundamentals of Caring, the successful Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, and the Oscar-nominated film Emilia Pérez.

Image credits: selenagomez

The Only Murders actress has previously admitted to getting Botox and asked people to “leave her alone,” urging strangers to stop making assumptions about other cosmetic procedures.

On Tuesday (December 16), Selena kept it real once again by answering a question about facial hair.

Selena Gomez applying lip gloss wearing headphones in a car, related to fan question about how she shaves her mustache.

Image credits: selenagomez

The newlywed star appeared bare-faced on her Instagram Stories as she responded to someone who asked how she shaves her upper lip area.

“Someone made me laugh because they asked me, ‘How do you shave your mustache?’” she recalled, explaining, “It’s my melasma. I take care of it and treat it, but yeah, it’s there.”

Selena Gomez smiling in a casual setting, sharing a humorous response about removing her mustache.

Image credits: Daily_Sel_Gomez

“I totally get it,” Selena added. “It’s from the sun.” She concluded the message by reminding her fans to use sunscreen and to “be careful.”

Melasma is a minor skin condition that can cause brown or blue-gray patches, particularly on areas of the face, according to the Cleveland Clinic. These patches may appear on the upper lip, as well as the neck, back, and arms.

The skin discoloration can be caused by sun exposure, infrared (heat) light, or hormonal changes.

Screenshot of a social media comment responding to a fan asking Selena Gomez about how she shaves her mustache.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing curiosity about a fan in a conversation related to Selena Gomez shaving mustache.

Selena Gomez close-up selfie showing natural skin and flawless makeup with focus on mustache area and thoughtful expression.

Image credits: Daily_Sel_Gomez

Selena admitted that she sometimes gets “lazy” with her skincare routine but stressed the importance of taking the time to apply sunscreen.

“When you are taking care of your skin, you are taking care of your body and your mind and your soul, because I think it’s all connected,” she told Vogue.

Selena Gomez responding to fan about how she shaves her mustache while smiling indoors with natural makeup.

Image credits: Daily_Sel_Gomez

Last year, the Emmy nominee commented on a TikTok video by a Florida plastic surgeon featuring side-by-side photos comparing her past and present appearance. The surgeon said in the video that she had no idea what Selena had “gotten done.”

“Honestly, I hate this,” the actress commented. “I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone.”

“I was on stripes because of flare up,” she added, with many assuming “stripes” was an autocorrect for “steroids.”

Comment by Krystal Lambeth saying Everyone has one at some point hush, shown in a social media post.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Jenni Elisabeth Miles saying "People are cruel" in response to fan questions about Selena Gomez mustache.

Selena Gomez smiling and holding a Rare Beauty lip gloss product in a casual indoor setting

Image credits: selenagomez

Selena’s appearance has been scrutinized throughout her career, with people fixating particularly on her fluctuating weight due to Lupus medication, which causes water retention.

Lupus is a disease in which the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues and organs, causing inflammation that can affect the skin, joints, blood, kidneys, lungs, and heart, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The exact causes remain unknown, though genetic factors, hormones, and environmental factors such as pollution are believed to increase the risk.

Selena Gomez close-up selfie with a fan, showing her response to questions about how she shaves her mustache.

Image credits: selenagomez

Tweet from fan reacting emotionally to Selena Gomez's response about how she shaves her mustache.

Image credits: onlyforthesos

“When I’m taking [the medicine], I tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. And then when I’m off of it, I tend to kind of lose weight,” the Texas native explained in 2023.

The Call Me When You Break Up singer was diagnosed with the disease in 2013.

Addressing the commentary surrounding her changing weight, she added, “My weight would constantly fluctuate because I would be on certain medications. And obviously, people just ran with it… It was like they couldn’t wait to find a thing to bring me down. I was being shamed for gaining weight because of my lupus.”

“Someone just made me laugh because they asked me how I remove my ‘mustache’ and I get it, guys [laughs] actually, I have melasma because of the sun, and you obviously need to be careful and use sunscreen. It’s not a mustache, they’re little sunspots.” — Selena Gomez via… pic.twitter.com/LW4g0SCG8L — Selena Gomez News (@Daily_Sel_Gomez) December 16, 2025



Last year, Selena told Vogue that despite the constant online criticism, she feels “really comfortable” in her own skin.



“Being true to myself means being unafraid of being me,” she told the fashion magazine.

In 2020, she explained in a CNN essay why she sometimes chooses to go makeup-free.

Selena Gomez smiling, wearing sunglasses and a gold chain necklace in a close-up photo.

Image credits: selenagomez

Screenshot of a fan tweet praising Selena Gomez as the most authentic celebrity in response to a shaving question.

Image credits: RidhimaC6689

Screenshot of a fan's tweet responding to Selena Gomez about how she shaves her mustache on social media.

Image credits: TRwyfe

Instead of viewing makeup as a way to “feel pretty,” she said she has grown to see it as an “accessory.”

“Now I understand that I don’t need makeup to feel beautiful,” Selena penned. “There’s so much pressure to look a certain way and makeup is often used to hide or cover up perceived imperfections.”

Selena Gomez close-up holding lip gloss, responding to fan questions about how she shaves her mustache.

Image credits: selenagomez

She shared that she started her vegan Rare Beauty line in 2019 “to change the conversation” about beauty. The website states that its products, described as “breathable,” are designed to make people “feel good, without hiding what makes them unique.”

Selena Gomez holding Rare beauty product, smiling and looking to the side with flawless makeup and styled hair indoors.

Image credits: selenagomez

Selena has had a memorable year. In addition to premiering the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building, the star tied the knot with music producer Benny Blanco in September after two years of dating.

Tweet reply questioning Selena Gomez’s appearance, mentioning a fan’s inquiry about how she shaves her mustache.

Image credits: amaliacheth

Tweet from a fan praising Selena Gomez as a beautiful and billionaire queen in response to her mustache shaving discussion.

Image credits: Cristin75594348

Tweet reply discussing a spot above the lip and mentioning summer and sunscreen related to Selena Gomez mustache.

Image credits: RelapseForRavyn

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Selena Gomez’s brilliant response about how she shaves her mustache.

Image credits: SaravanM09

Screenshot of a tweet praising Selena Gomez for her witty response about shaving her mustache and promoting sun protection awareness.

Image credits: dynaayoW

Tweet from Brownsugar replying to Selena Gomez fan account, commenting on Selena Gomez mustache shaving with a laughing emoji.

Image credits: HaveYourWayy

Tweet from Rachel Atkinson discussing shaving facial hair and gratitude for blonde hair shining in sunlight.

Image credits: AtkinsonKeller

Fan question about Selena Gomez mustache shaving sparks her brilliant response on social media.

Image credits: thestargirlmich

Tweet from user @nailsnastrology reading Malasma is sooo hard to treat, posted December 17, 2025 about Selena Gomez mustache shaving.

Image credits: nailsnastrology