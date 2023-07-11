Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion
19points
Travel

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion

Larsas Jaseliūnas and
Monika Pašukonytė

It’s nice to stake your claim on something, right? Nothing beats claiming a chair in a theater or clinic with a good jacket or bag plopped right on top. It gives people a feeling of security, knowing that no matter what and according to an old unspoken custom, they’ll still have somewhere to sit down when they come back from wherever they are.

Occasionally, though, people take this too far and it turns from a polite reservation to unrestrained hogging. It’s up to others to deal with this hogging – like this hotel’s staff, moving belongings from sunbeds so they’re available to everyone.

More info: TikTok

TikToker Roberta’s satisfying video went viral, celebrating hotel staff for a rarely seen practice

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion

Image credits: @renovatewithroberta

In the vid, hotel security was removing towels and other belongings from sunbeds, occupying all the best seats before the day had begun

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion

Image credits: @renovatewithroberta

Watch the full video here:

@renovatewithroberta They should do this everywhere 🙌🏽#tenerife #sunbeds #tenerifecanaryisland ♬ Legends Are Made – Sam Tinnesz

Entitledness seems to be becoming more and more popular as time goes on, or perhaps we’re just more exposed to it online

Influencer Renovate With Roberta, who refurbishes everything from furniture, to garden paths, to entire rooms (and also takes her duckling to work), shared a vid less than a month ago that went pretty viral. In this video, employees of a Tenerife hotel, GF Fanabe, are removing towels and belongings from sunbeds.

Apparently they have been put there to “reserve” them – either from last evening or the same day very early morning. These people must’ve naively hoped that plopping down something on a chair means it’s yours forever, so when you finally want to use it (10 hours down the line, of course), it’s all yours.

TikTok user jamielee670 mentioned that she would cut out the middleman of people getting up from their “reserved” sunbeds and going for a swim. Instead, she’d throw the beds into the pool. Isn’t that convenient? You don’t even need to get up to be in the pool now, thanks!

Several people mentioned the hotel by name and said that they also saw the staff doing the very same thing during their stay, cheering them on.

People asked “well, what if you went into the pool or took a quick bathroom break?” It seems that the staff mainly does this in the morning, to prevent people from taking up the best seats in advance.

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion

Image credits: Ata Ebem Kindel Media

Commenters also mentioned that guests are liable to start conflicts when they see that their carefully reserved spots have been cleared and, even worse, that their belongings have been tampered with.

Yet, it seems that people weren’t as entitled in the past as they are now. Think back to 10 or 20 years ago; how often was it that you saw various outrage videos or read stories of “Karens”?

The Karen term wasn’t half as popular then as it was now – it really didn’t even have the same meaning, long ago.

It could be that we simply have gotten more exposure to entitled people raging. For example, with social media occupying more and more of the public’s consciousness, us being glued to our screens more often, we are just more aware of these things. Especially when they become viral memes.

Although it’s difficult to say whether the behavior is new or not, you can certainly find entitled people almost everywhere.

Medium Writer Bebe Nicholson talks about modern entitlement and the forms it takes. According to her, when you feel as if you’re above the rules, you’re simply entitled. The more wealth you have, the easier it is to be above the rules. And thus you get billionaires and politicians who will talk down to the public and emphasize how much effort we have to put in to protect our planet from warming, while they and their corporations create more pollution than any one of us will in our entire lifetimes.

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion

Image credits: Mikhail NilovKindel Media

This kind of behavior “trickles down,” which was especially apparent during the pandemic, when people felt as if the need to wear masks didn’t apply to them – which was also enforced by some super wealthy people.

Thus, simple entitlement goes from a single bad action or character trait to something far more insidious and dangerous. When many people feel so strongly entitled to something, it’s no surprise that at some point it has to become dangerous.

There are things we can do to stop this backslide, though. It’s better to listen to entitled people, rather than try to contradict them, because it’ll likely inflame them more and the whole ordeal will take that much longer. When they run out of steam, it’s possible to deal with them, especially if they’re calmer.

Children learn from our example, so we should avoid acting entitled ourselves or fostering such attitudes in them. It’s important for kiddos to learn that they can’t have every single thing they desire.

Oh, and you should avoid being entitled as a general rule, not just for the kids. After all, you don’t want your name to become synonymous with “entitled”, do you? Thought not.

Roberta’s vid collected more than 170k views, 3.8k likes and 231 comments. The commenters mainly celebrated the staff, but some people were contradicting and confused about the situation.

If belongings being ripped away from hotel seating is your guilty pleasure, Bored Panda has you covered, with another similar article.

Don’t forget to share your own story of entitled people taking up public seating and how you dealt with them in the comments below.

The community enjoyed this solution, saying that it should be implemented in hotels and resorts worldwide

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion

Image credits: Kindel Media (not the actual photo)

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion

Video Showing Sunbed Blockers Having Their Towels Taken Away By Staff Starts A Discussion

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Larsas Jaseliūnas
Larsas Jaseliūnas
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Larsas is a Bored Panda writer, finishing his New Media Language bachelor's diploma with competencies in Educology at the Kaunas University of Technology. Interested in topics ranging from theology to deep space exploration, microhistory to operatic science fiction, Larsas enjoys researching anything and everything and talking ears off of his friends and colleagues about his findings.

Read more »
Monika Pašukonytė
Monika Pašukonytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey! I'm a photo editor. In my free time, I love going to art galleries, exhibitions, concerts or just hanging out in nature with my friends. My dream is to get an RV and travel around the world with my dog.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Travel
Homepage
Trending
Travel
Homepage
Next in Travel
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
Tyranamar Seuss
Tyranamar Seuss
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where are you supposed to leave your stuff when you hop in the pool? I leave all our stuff on one chair. Hop in the pool. Come back for a bit. Go back in for a bit, etc.

0
0points
reply
Ace
Ace
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rationing the towels is a much simpler solution which I've seen implemented in hotels in Egypt. Each guest is given one towel card which is exchanged for a towel as and when needed, then returned when you give the towel back. So if someone leaves their towel and it gets taken away by another guest they have to pay for a replacement. Guest room towels aren't allowed on the beach/pool.

0
0points
reply
POST
Tyranamar Seuss
Tyranamar Seuss
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where are you supposed to leave your stuff when you hop in the pool? I leave all our stuff on one chair. Hop in the pool. Come back for a bit. Go back in for a bit, etc.

0
0points
reply
Ace
Ace
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rationing the towels is a much simpler solution which I've seen implemented in hotels in Egypt. Each guest is given one towel card which is exchanged for a towel as and when needed, then returned when you give the towel back. So if someone leaves their towel and it gets taken away by another guest they have to pay for a replacement. Guest room towels aren't allowed on the beach/pool.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda