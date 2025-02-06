Woman Gets Blasted For Breaking Into Friend’s House When She’s Out Of Town, Laughs It Off

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s hard to say how long a friendship lasts. In some cases, a person may feel like your best friend after just one week and remain your BFF for life. Other times, a 15-year friendship might end in one day.

One woman decided to call it quits with her friend after eight years, but she had a pretty good reason. She found out that the so-called friend used to come sneaking into her house while she was out of town. Not able to get past that kind of betrayal, the woman cut off the ‘friend’ out of her life, but faced backlash.

Upon checking her security camera footage, a woman got an icky surprise: her friend of eight years was sneaking into her house uninvited

She decided to end the friendship but later wondered if that was the right decision

“She did not have a key to my house, but my back garage door if often unlocked. No more!” the author wrote in the comments

Commenters pointed out that the ‘friend’ might have been doing weird stuff during her ‘visits’ and perhaps even stole something

People urged the OP to change her locks and cut ties with the friend to avoid any future drama

Others said it’s the author’s fault for not keeping her house secure enough