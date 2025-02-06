Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Gets Blasted For Breaking Into Friend’s House When She’s Out Of Town, Laughs It Off
Friends, Relationships

Woman Gets Blasted For Breaking Into Friend’s House When She’s Out Of Town, Laughs It Off

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s hard to say how long a friendship lasts. In some cases, a person may feel like your best friend after just one week and remain your BFF for life. Other times, a 15-year friendship might end in one day.

One woman decided to call it quits with her friend after eight years, but she had a pretty good reason. She found out that the so-called friend used to come sneaking into her house while she was out of town. Not able to get past that kind of betrayal, the woman cut off the ‘friend’ out of her life, but faced backlash.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Upon checking her security camera footage, a woman got an icky surprise: her friend of eight years was sneaking into her house uninvited

    Image credits: toonsteb (not the actual image)

    She decided to end the friendship but later wondered if that was the right decision

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: New Africa (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Brett Sayles (not the actual image)

    Image credits: lovemystellabella

    “She did not have a key to my house, but my back garage door if often unlocked. No more!” the author wrote in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenters pointed out that the ‘friend’ might have been doing weird stuff during her ‘visits’ and perhaps even stole something

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People urged the OP to change her locks and cut ties with the friend to avoid any future drama

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others said it’s the author’s fault for not keeping her house secure enough

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jnortoninsf avatar
    J. Norton
    J. Norton
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good god! I sincerely hope she changes all her locks.......😲

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    jnortoninsf avatar
    J. Norton
    J. Norton
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good god! I sincerely hope she changes all her locks.......😲

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda