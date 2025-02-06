Woman Gets Blasted For Breaking Into Friend’s House When She’s Out Of Town, Laughs It Off
It’s hard to say how long a friendship lasts. In some cases, a person may feel like your best friend after just one week and remain your BFF for life. Other times, a 15-year friendship might end in one day.
One woman decided to call it quits with her friend after eight years, but she had a pretty good reason. She found out that the so-called friend used to come sneaking into her house while she was out of town. Not able to get past that kind of betrayal, the woman cut off the ‘friend’ out of her life, but faced backlash.
More info: Reddit
Upon checking her security camera footage, a woman got an icky surprise: her friend of eight years was sneaking into her house uninvited
Image credits: toonsteb (not the actual image)
She decided to end the friendship but later wondered if that was the right decision
Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)
Image credits: New Africa (not the actual image)
Image credits: Drazen Zigic (not the actual image)
Image credits: Brett Sayles (not the actual image)
Image credits: lovemystellabella
30
1