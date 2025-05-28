Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Wonders If She's Overreacting After Finding Out What Hubby Was Doing To Avoid Getting Pregnant
Woman wonders if sheu2019s overreacting after finding out what hubby was doing to avoid getting pregnant during dinner.
Woman Wonders If She’s Overreacting After Finding Out What Hubby Was Doing To Avoid Getting Pregnant

Trying for a baby isn’t always plain sailing. Some couples try for years and never have success, prompting them to pursue options like fertility treatment, surrogacy, and even natural remedies, supplements, and extreme diets.

One woman who says she and her husband tried to get pregnant for ages was shocked when he casually let his secret reason the couple might not have had success making a baby slip. Now, she’s wondering if she’s overreacting.    

    Getting pregnant can be more challenging than it seems, but this woman’s husband secretly did his best to sabotage the couple’s early efforts

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    While out on a date, they were discussing how happy they were that they hadn’t gotten pregnant years ago

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    That’s when the woman’s husband casually let it slip that he’d tried to avoid getting pregnant by secretly pleasuring himself every time before they got intimate

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The woman says she was shocked, especially since one of the aspects of their relationship she prized most was honesty

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    While her husband thought it was no big deal, the hurt woman turned to netizens to ask whether she was overreacting

    Image credits: jessicacole11

    After reading some of the responses from netizens, the woman and her husband patched things up and even had a few laughs

    OP had thought she and her husband shared everything. That is, until a casual dinner date uncovered a long-hidden truth. Years ago, when she was baby-crazy and trying hard to conceive, he had secretly sabotaged things. His confession? He’d, uh, prepped himself daily to lower the chances. She was traumatized. Wasn’t honesty their whole thing?

    The moment hit OP hard. She cried mid-date, trying to process what felt like emotional betrayal. It wasn’t the baby part (she admits she’s now glad they didn’t have kids then) but rather that he had never just said, “I’m not ready.” Instead, he played along physically while secretly pulling away. That gap between words and actions cut OP deep.

    After posting her story in an online community, responses poured in. Some were extreme, while others were comforting. Reflecting on it all, she says she realized she’d been so hyper-focused on motherhood that she may have missed her hubby’s subtle signals. Still, she wasn’t angry about what he did; just that he didn’t talk to her openly about it.

    The silver lining? They talked it out. Like, really talked. He apologized, she explained, and they laughed at some comments together and agreed on better honesty going forward. Also, PSA: they now know that his “method” isn’t exactly doctor-approved birth control.

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    From what OP tells us in her post, a lack of clear and honest communication on her husband’s part ended up snowballing into what almost became serious relationship drama. Fortunately for them, and thanks to the help of netizens, a crisis was averted, but how can couples do their best to stay on the same page? We went looking for answers.

    In her article for Healthline, Cindy Lamothe writes that effective communication for couples can include focusing on finding a compromise and taking steps to both listen and be heard. According to Lamothe, the key to any lasting relationship is to work toward building a stronger, more intimate bond.

    “Communication is important because it fosters trust and connection,” says Shelley Sommerfeldt, a clinical psychologist who specializes in relationships. “In order to have an open, honest, and vulnerable relationship with our partner, we must be able to freely communicate in a healthy manner,” claims Sommerfeldt.

    Divorce lawyers Freed Marcroft offer some practical tips for better communication with your partner. A few of these include practicing active listening, using “I” statements, paying attention to nonverbal communication, practicing empathy, being open to compromise, avoiding criticism and blame, and scheduling regular check-ins.

    Relationships, especially romantic ones, take a lot of work any way you look at them. The best thing you can do is be open and truthful with each other and, ideally, not keep any secrets like OP’s husband did. 

    What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think she overreacted, or was it not that big a deal? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

    In the comments, readers urged the woman to find out from her husband if he was harboring any other secrets and slammed him for his manipulation

    Text discussion about a woman wondering if she’s overreacting after discovering what hubby was doing to avoid pregnancy.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    Her favourite thing about her husband was 100% honesty? Not kindness or integrity in general or the way he sees the world, that he's fun or she feels safe with him or anything about him at all? I'm honest with my partner but if that was his favourite thing about me, I could do better.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jasondab_1 avatar
    JD
    JD
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    Yeah, the honesty of my husband is great, but it is in no way his best quality. I couldn't love someone JUST for their honesty. There has to be heat. There has to be love, and I couldn't imagine "honesty" being the highest selling point of a person. Really, they don't give good hugs or make great jokes? They don't have a specialty? They're a ball of mediocrity outside of the honesty? That's it?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
