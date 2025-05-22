“And Our Fence? Still Standing.”: Guy Attempts To Sabotage Neighbor’s Fence, Plan Backfires On Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Good fences make good neighbors, or so the saying goes. And while you can choose your home, you don’t have any say in who chooses to live in your neighborhood. This can lead to friction if you and the person next door don’t always see eye to eye.

One person’s neighbor, who’d just moved in, decided their side fence violated property codes. He tried to have it taken down but wasn’t prepared for the person’s quiet but calculated revenge. They turned to an online community to share their story.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Good fences make good neighbors, but this person’s suddenly became a bone of contention

Share icon

Image credits: Parker Coffman / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Their new neighbor took issue with their perfectly legal fence that had been there for years, claiming it violated property codes

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits:Pixabay / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon official inspection, the city confirmed the fence was fine where it was, upsetting the neighbor who wanted it gone for extra yard access

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The person quietly retaliated by reporting the neighbor’s illegal fence and paving, which ended up with him being fined and ordered to tear it down

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: afzaal_ahmed75

In the end, the person’s fence is still standing, while their nasty new neighbor has lost his easy access to his whole yard

OP and their mom lived a peaceful life in a quiet neighborhood. Their backyard fence, legally approved years ago, had never caused trouble. That is until a new neighbor moved in. Claiming the fence violated property codes, he filed a complaint. An inspector came, checked everything, and confirmed the fence was 100% legal. Case closed.

The entitled neighbor, however, wasn’t satisfied. He wanted the fence gone to expand his yard access. Curious, OP looked into his property and discovered his backyard gate cut through public utility land. Even worse, he’d paved over part of it; something very much prohibited. So, OP reported it to the city, calmly and with full documentation.

ADVERTISEMENT

A month later, karma came calling. The city ordered him to tear out the gate and slapped him with a fine for the unauthorized pavement. Now, instead of using a convenient shortcut, he has to walk around the front of his house just to reach his backyard. Meanwhile, the fence he tried to remove? Still standing.

ADVERTISEMENT

To top it all off, OP’s mom planted flowers along it, making it look even better. What started as a petty attempt to gain more yard space ended in a costly lesson for the neighbor. Turns out, weaponizing the city can backfire, especially when your own setup isn’t even close to aboveboard.

OP’s neighbor is the perfect example of what happens when the person next door gets nasty. Fortunately, they flipped the script on him, but what should you do if your neighbor turns out to be less than ideal? We went looking for answers.

Share icon

Image credits: Kristina Paukshtite / Pexels (not the actual photo)

In her article for Psychology Today, Jacinta Francis (Ph.D.) writes that there are many ways in which our neighbors can annoy us. According to Francis, common causes include unwanted noise, overcrowding, and different values.

Some conflicts can be handled with something as simple as a knock on the door or a note in the mailbox, while others might be extreme enough to require legal action or even relocation. In general, says Francis, it’s preferable to approach your neighbor before involving the authorities – as long as you feel safe doing so.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to real estate expert Andrew Finney, before you decide to take action, consider if the problem is serious enough. Occasional disturbances are a part of life but, if the issue is repetitive and affects your quality of life, it’s time to address it. Finney suggests documenting behavior, researching the rules, and even involving a mediator.

We’d say OP played the situation perfectly. The greedy neighbor got what was coming to him, the fence remains untouched, and revenge was served at its best – ice-cold.

How would you have handled things if you’d been in OP’s shoes? Do you think fighting fire with fire was the best move? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, readers applauded the person for their quick thinking, decisive action, and drama-free handling of the situation

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT