55 People Join This TikTok Trend Of Sharing Deep Thoughts About Random Everyday Things
Honesty, they say, is the best policy. But can you go overboard with truthfulness? This recent TikTok trend says yes, for better or worse.
People are sharing brutally honest answers about mundane things in life. These clips have so far touched on slow walkers, French tips, and picky eating. And as you’ll come to see, these responses go deep.
Scroll through this list we’ve compiled and see if you can relate to any of these.
This post may include affiliate links.
You love cats? Nothing crazy about that: help NOT required!
We appreciate people who “keep it real” and speak their minds. But being brutally honest has a downside. Psychologist Dr. Jonice Webb calls it “an easy out” for hurtful people.
“By adding the word ‘honest’ after ‘brutal,’ they are informing you that they are about to hurt you, but that you should not experience any hurt because they’re just being honest,” Dr. Webb wrote in an article for Psychology Today.
Besides being a cop-out, Dr. Webb says brutal honesty may also be an act of manipulation.
“It’s also likely to make you feel that you’re wrong for experiencing the hurt. That’s gaslighting."
Oh, this one hits home! I've experienced soooo many times that people just stop and talk in the middle of an aisle in a shop so that no one can pass either side. Or people parking their shopping trollies in such a way that they block the flow of traffic in a shop.
Dr. Webb’s main problem with brutal honesty is that it rids the conversation of its true message.
“By being self-described ‘straight shooters,’ the brutally honest risk hurting the feelings of the receiver, raising their defenses so that they want to distance and protect themselves instead of responding in a useful way,” she wrote.
Most of the texts you’ll read in this list have strong emotions behind them. Their message comes with some extra spice. According to Dr. Webb, it could be a sign of childhood emotional neglect.
“Families that are not tuned in to the subtleties and complications of emotions (i.e., emotionally neglectful families) are more likely to be unaware of how their words affect others’ feelings. Therefore, they produce more perpetrators and victims of brutal honesty.”
Um, disabled people ? Someone with arthritis? A mother with a child? Maybe you are the exception?
Brutal honesty isn’t advised in romantic relationships. For neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez, it shows a lack of compassion with the primary intent to inflict pain.
In an interview with Well+Good, she spoke about how being too blunt with a partner can create an unbalanced dynamic. It could also be damaging to the receiver’s self-esteem.
“There is no healthy way to sustain a relationship where one partner is held in such high esteem compared to the other.”
This isn’t to discourage straightforwardness. However, Dr. Webb encourages truth with compassion, instead.
“Basically, brutal honesty shuts down communication. Truth with compassion encourages communication.”
If you were to ask me about this thread, I'd say I found the few posts I read to be ridiculous. If you were to ask me on a deeper level, I'd look at you like you were nuts, as there was no deeper area. *wanders off to open a can*
I know - this was gruesome. Couldn't get past the 5th one.
Most of these tik tokkers seem to have no idea what deeper means. Talking more about the same topic is not going deeper. Examining issues of WHY you like/dislike something, going into your personal HISTORY with an issue, looking at your FUTURE possibilities relating to the issue, exploring the MORAL implications of the issue........these are all examples of going deeper.
If you were to ask me about this thread, I'd say I found the few posts I read to be ridiculous. If you were to ask me on a deeper level, I'd look at you like you were nuts, as there was no deeper area. *wanders off to open a can*
I know - this was gruesome. Couldn't get past the 5th one.
Most of these tik tokkers seem to have no idea what deeper means. Talking more about the same topic is not going deeper. Examining issues of WHY you like/dislike something, going into your personal HISTORY with an issue, looking at your FUTURE possibilities relating to the issue, exploring the MORAL implications of the issue........these are all examples of going deeper.