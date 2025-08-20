“Wouldn’t Listen”: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Twin Daughters Kicked Off Rollercoaster Over Rude Behavior

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, were kicked off a rollercoaster for breaking the rules.

The 18-year-olds, daughters of the disgraced rapper and the late Kim Porter, were on a ride at the Orange County Fair in Southern California last Saturday (August 16) when a worker told them they had to get up and leave.

Video footage shows the twins, dressed in matching pink sweatsuits, waiting for the ride to start before getting up and walking away with their friends.

The twins graduated from high school in May and attended their father’s federal racketeering trial.

According to a TMZ report, the teens were asked to leave because they were “told to put their phones away by staff three times,” but “wouldn’t listen.”

One source told the outlet that the rollercoaster operator was being “rude” when he asked the sisters to put their devices away.

Jessie and D’Lila were reportedly not kicked out of the fair and were given tickets to take the ride at a later time.

After announcing they had no plans to go to college, the pair launched their clothing brand in July, titled 12TWINTY1.

They shared the news on Instagram, saying in a video, “This line is more than just fashion. It’s personal to us.

“Everyone always asks if we really think alike, and the answer is definitely. That connection is the heart of our brand.”

The 18-year-olds attended the Orange County Fair on Saturday (August 16)

12TWINTY1 is a nod to their birthday on December 21. The number one, they said, “symbolizes boldness, leadership and the start of something new,” while the number two “represents love, harmony, connection.”

The twins described their clothing as “everyday pieces that look good, feel good and mean something” and said they were “made for the mirror, ready for the world.”

Born in 2006, Jessie and D’Lila are the daughters of Sean Combs and actress-model Kim Porter, who passed away from pneumonia in 2018. They have five siblings on their father’s side and two on their mother’s side.

#Diddy‘s twin daughters found themselves in a little trouble at the fair recently — ’cause they got booted from a roller coaster … and, it was all caught on video. 😱🎢 pic.twitter.com/NjwotiZdxE — TMZ (@TMZ) August 18, 2025



In July, their father was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in pr*stitution following a nine-week trial in New York.

He was acquitted of the more serious charges, conspiracy racketeering and s*x trafficking, for which he would have faced life imprisonment.

The jury found Combs hired male commercial s*x workers to engage with Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura and another woman, who testified anonymously under the pseudonym “Jane,” during hours-long, substance-fueled performances known as “freak-offs.”

Cassie, who dated Combs from 2007 to 2018, accused the hip-hop mogul of domestic violence and said he left weapons around their house to “scare” her.

In her testimony, she said she feared her participation in the freak-offs was mandatory and recalled not having “much of a choice,” because she “didn’t really know what ‘no’ could be or what ‘no’ could turn into.”

“It made me feel worthless,” she told the court. “Freak-offs became a job where there was no space to do anything else but to recover and just try to feel normal again.”

Cassie estimated that Combs organized “hundreds” of these encounters, which the rapper argued were consensual.

The 38-year-old R&B singer also testified that Combs threatened to release videos of her in the freak-offs in 2011 when he learned she was dating rapper Scott Mescudi, known as Kid Cudi, and told her he would “hurt” both of them.

After years of temporary breakups, she ended her relationship with Combs in 2018, the same year she alleges he r*ped her.

The sisters, who attended their father’s trial, recently launched a clothing line

Combs faces up to 20 years in prison for the two counts he has been convicted of. But he will likely be sentenced to confinement for 1 to 3 years, and his lawyer may ask the judge to let him serve his sentence at his home, as per TMZ.

Marc Agnifilo, the lead lawyer on Combs’ legal team, told the publication that the 55-year-old wants therapy for anger issues and substance dependence, but said prisons aren’t equipped to provide “optimal help” in those areas.

Combs will remain behind bars until his sentencing on October 3.

Netizens reacted to the news of the teens being kicked off the ride

