“Wouldn’t Listen”: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Twin Daughters Kicked Off Rollercoaster Over Rude Behavior
Sean Diddy's twin daughters posing outdoors with peace signs and playful expressions during golden hour in a tropical setting.
“Wouldn’t Listen”: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Twin Daughters Kicked Off Rollercoaster Over Rude Behavior

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, were kicked off a rollercoaster for breaking the rules.

The 18-year-olds, daughters of the disgraced rapper and the late Kim Porter, were on a ride at the Orange County Fair in Southern California last Saturday (August 16) when a worker told them they had to get up and leave.

  • Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 18-year-old twin daughters were kicked off a rollercoaster for repeatedly ignoring staff's rules.
  • Jessie James and D’Lila Star recently graduated high school and launched a clothing brand.
  • The teens attended their father's trial, where he was found guilty of transporting individuals for pr*stitution.

Video footage shows the twins, dressed in matching pink sweatsuits, waiting for the ride to start before getting up and walking away with their friends.

    Sean Combs’ twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila, were asked to leave a rollercoaster at a Southern California fair
    Sean Diddy Combs wearing a red coat, seated on a chair, looking at the camera with a serious expression.

    Image credits: Diddy/Facebook

    The twins graduated from high school in May and attended their father’s federal racketeering trial.

    According to a TMZ report, the teens were asked to leave because they were “told to put their phones away by staff three times,” but “wouldn’t listen.”

    One source told the outlet that the rollercoaster operator was being “rude” when he asked the sisters to put their devices away.

    Sean Diddy's twin daughters wearing matching dresses and smiling while holding hands on a yacht at night.

    Image credits: the_combs_twins

    Jessie and D’Lila were reportedly not kicked out of the fair and were given tickets to take the ride at a later time.

    After announcing they had no plans to go to college, the pair launched their clothing brand in July, titled 12TWINTY1.

    They shared the news on Instagram, saying in a video, “This line is more than just fashion. It’s personal to us.

    “Everyone always asks if we really think alike, and the answer is definitely. That connection is the heart of our brand.”

    The 18-year-olds attended the Orange County Fair on Saturday (August 16)

    Sean Diddy Combs and family relaxing in the water at a tropical location surrounded by trees and greenery.

    Image credits: the_combs_twins

    Brightly lit amusement park at night with crowds enjoying rides, linked to Sean Diddy's twin daughters' rollercoaster incident.

    Image credits: Chris Chatham/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    12TWINTY1 is a nod to their birthday on December 21. The number one, they said, “symbolizes boldness, leadership and the start of something new,” while the number two “represents love, harmony, connection.”

    The twins described their clothing as “everyday pieces that look good, feel good and mean something” and said they were “made for the mirror, ready for the world.”

    Born in 2006, Jessie and D’Lila are the daughters of Sean Combs and actress-model Kim Porter, who passed away from pneumonia in 2018. They have five siblings on their father’s side and two on their mother’s side.

    In July, their father was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in pr*stitution following a nine-week trial in New York.

    He was acquitted of the more serious charges, conspiracy racketeering and s*x trafficking, for which he would have faced life imprisonment.

    The jury found Combs hired male commercial s*x workers to engage with Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura and another woman, who testified anonymously under the pseudonym “Jane,” during hours-long, substance-fueled performances known as “freak-offs.”

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Sean Diddy Combs' parenting after his twin daughters were kicked off a rollercoaster.

    Image credits: FreedomLove1111

    Tweet criticizing rude behavior in public, referencing Sean Diddy's twin daughters being kicked off a rollercoaster.

    Image credits: 3Storms

    Cassie, who dated Combs from 2007 to 2018, accused the hip-hop mogul of domestic violence and said he left weapons around their house to “scare” her.

    In her testimony, she said she feared her participation in the freak-offs was mandatory and recalled not having “much of a choice,” because she “didn’t really know what ‘no’ could be or what ‘no’ could turn into.”

    “It made me feel worthless,” she told the court. “Freak-offs became a job where there was no space to do anything else but to recover and just try to feel normal again.”

    The teens were reportedly “told to put their phones away by staff three times,” but “wouldn’t listen”

    Sean Diddy's twin daughters wearing matching pajamas, sitting on holiday-decorated stairs after rollercoaster incident for rude behavior.

    Image credits: the_combs_twins

    Sean Diddy Combs with his twin daughters outdoors, all making playful faces with wind blowing through their hair.

    Image credits: the_combs_twins

    Cassie estimated that Combs organized “hundreds” of these encounters, which the rapper argued were consensual.

    The 38-year-old R&B singer also testified that Combs threatened to release videos of her in the freak-offs in 2011 when he learned she was dating rapper Scott Mescudi, known as Kid Cudi, and told her he would “hurt” both of them.

    After years of temporary breakups, she ended her relationship with Combs in 2018, the same year she alleges he r*ped her.

    The sisters, who attended their father’s trial, recently launched a clothing line

    Sean Diddy's twin daughters in graduation caps and gowns holding diplomas and teddy bears celebrating their achievement.

    Image credits: the_combs_twins

    Combs faces up to 20 years in prison for the two counts he has been convicted of. But he will likely be sentenced to confinement for 1 to 3 years, and his lawyer may ask the judge to let him serve his sentence at his home, as per TMZ.

    Twin daughters of Sean Diddy Combs posing together outdoors with long curly hair and bright yellow tops.

    Image credits: the_combs_twins

    Marc Agnifilo, the lead lawyer on Combs’ legal team, told the publication that the 55-year-old wants therapy for anger issues and substance dependence, but said prisons aren’t equipped to provide “optimal help” in those areas. 

    Combs will remain behind bars until his sentencing on October 3.

    Netizens reacted to the news of the teens being kicked off the ride

    A social media comment criticizing rude behavior that led to Sean Diddy's twin daughters being kicked off a rollercoaster.

    Comment by Cathy Green discussing Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twin daughters' rude behavior on rollercoaster.

    Comment mentioning Sean Diddy's twin daughters and rude behavior leading to rollercoaster removal in a social media post.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Sean Diddy's twin daughters who were kicked off a rollercoaster for rude behavior.

    Comment on social media by Jeannie Nelson mentioning rotten apples as a metaphor related to behavior.

    Sean Diddy's twin daughters riding a rollercoaster before being kicked off for rude behavior and not listening.

    Text message screenshot showing Andrew Simon saying they were kicked off a ride for rude behavior linked to Sean Diddy's twin daughters.

    Comment about Sean Diddy's twin daughters being kicked off a rollercoaster for rude behavior in a social media post.

    Social media comment about Sean Diddy's twin daughters being kicked off a rollercoaster for rude behavior.

    Comment from Charissa Billingsley joking about Diddy's kids not listening and refusing to put their phones away, with laughing emojis.

    Facebook comment from user Dojo Ro suggesting phones should be flown away to solve rollercoaster behavior issues.

    Comment about Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twin daughters being kicked off a rollercoaster for rude behavior and phone usage.

    Comment about Sean Diddy's twin daughters kicked off rollercoaster for rude behavior and causing a scene.

    Comment by Barbara Ruiz about phone safety on rollercoasters, related to Sean Diddy's twin daughters' rude behavior incident.

    Comment on social media saying do you know who our daddy is related to Sean Diddy's twin daughters' rollercoaster incident.

    Comment about Sean Diddy's twin daughters kicked off rollercoaster for rude behavior with crying emojis.

    Comment by Asta Sylla saying like father, like twin daughters, referring to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twin daughters and rollercoaster incident.

    Comment about getting kicked off a rollercoaster, featuring laughing emojis, in a social media post by Kelley Erkard.

    Comment by Keke Cisero stating nothing to see except teens being teens, reacting to Sean Diddy's twin daughters kicked off rollercoaster over rude behavior.

    Comment discussing Sean Diddy Combs' twin daughters being kicked off a rollercoaster for rude behavior.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    ADVERTISEMENT