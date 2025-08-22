35 True-Or-False Science Questions That’ll Test How Much You Actually Know About The World

ADVERTISEMENT

Science is everywhere – in the tiniest cells, the biggest oceans, and way out among the stars. Over time, we’ve all collected little bits of knowledge. Some of us did that from school or from random documentaries, and others from things that we’ve just always heard. Well, but how many of these heard facts actually are true?

In this quiz, you’ll get 35 science statements covering everything from space to the human body. Some are true, some are false – your job is to figure out which is which.

Are you ready to test your inner science expert? Let’s go! 🧪🥼

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Pixabay