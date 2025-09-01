You’re Back At School, But Only Those Scoring Above 19/38 Pass

ADVERTISEMENT

Test yourself across a variety of subjects with this quiz 📚

From geography to math, science, physics, and much more, these 38 school questions are about to prove your smarts. Whether you are a history buff, a math genius, or just love fun facts, this quiz will challenge your knowledge and maybe even teach you something new. 👩‍🏫

Each question comes with four answer options, but it takes some school knowledge to get at least 25/38. Choose them wisely and enjoy! 🤓

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Share icon