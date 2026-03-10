More Than A Sidekick: 7 Supporting Performances That Stole The Show

ADVERTISEMENT

The “scene-stealing” phenomenon is a big thing in Hollywood.

In the entertainment industry parlance, to “steal the show” means that a secondary character delivers a mind-blowing performance that overshadows the main leads, unexpectedly becoming the main highlight of the cinematic work.

These important “side” performances provide the emotional weight or chaotic energy a lead character needs to react to, and, ironically enough, they sometimes end up being the center of attention throughout the work.

Ahead of the highly anticipated 2026 Oscars, where supporting actors are set to see the same success as main leads on Hollywood’s highly anticipated night, these are the top 7 supporting performances that were louder than leads, despite having a small role and limited screen time.

RELATED:

The Legends: Historic Supporting Triumphs

1.) Heath Ledger as The Joker in The Dark Knight (2008)

Image credits: Paul Kane / Getty Images

Heath Ledger as the manic Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight is the gold standard of a supporting performance that transformed a film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ledger exceeded all expectations with his legendary portrayal of The Joker in the action hit, spending only 33 minutes on screen and miraculously landing the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for the movie (per L’OFFICIEL USA).

The actor tragically passed away in 2008 from a drug overdose, at just 28 years old, and just a few months before The Dark Knight hit the screen that year (per E! Online).

2.) Christoph Waltz as Hans Landa in Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Image credits: IMDB

Arguably one of the best villain portrayals of all time, Christoph Waltz as Hans Landa somehow dominated every frame in Inglourious Basterds despite not being the main protagonist.

In a star-studded movie cast that featured Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent, Michael Fassbender, Eli Roth, Diane Kruger, and Daniel Brühl, the Austrian actor managed to own the entire work with a performance so good, it won him his first-ever Best Supporting Actor Oscar (per ABC News).

ADVERTISEMENT

Christoph Waltz is still praised today for perfecting the clever, cunning, and notorious “Jew Hunter” in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds. While he did not look physically intimidating, Waltz’s Hans Landa stole the show every time with his body language, sudden tone switching, and unmatched multilingualism.

3.) Viola Davis as Mrs. Miller in Doubt (2008) and as Rose Maxson in Fences (2016)

Image credits: Paramount Pictures / Youtube

Viola Davis has that unique ability to take over a scene with pure emotional gravity.

The popular actress and film producer won an Oscar nomination for her brief yet memorable role as Mrs. Miller in (per The Guardian). In a scene that lasted for only 7 minutes, Viola Davis left her mark on John Patrick Shanley’s Doubt by showcasing a mind-blowing range and emotion alongside legendary Oscar-nominated actress Meryl Streep.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Viola Davis earned widespread acclaim and media attention for her role as Rose Maxson in August Wilson’s Fences, where she delivered an emotional, scene-stealing performance that soon landed her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2017 (per ABC News).

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 Contenders: The Modern Scene Stealers

4.) Benicio Del Toro as Sensei in One Battle After Another (2025)

Image credits: PTA frames / X

Over twenty-five years have passed since Benicio Del Toro took home his Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Traffic (per The New York Times).

This time around, the Oscar-winning Puerto Rican actor returns with a chef’s kiss performance as Sensei in Paul Thomas Anderson’s action thriller, One Battle After Another.

Del Toro, who shared that he bonded with fellow cast member Leonardo DiCaprio while working on the Oscar-nominated thriller movie, has officially returned to the supporting race as a dominating force (per The Hollywood Reporter).

He already earned his first Oscar nomination in over two decades, even though he joined One Battle After Another with moderate expectations. “I’m in the movie for a limited amount of time,” he said. “I came in to get Leo from point A to point D.”

ADVERTISEMENT

5.) Amy Madigan as Aunt Gladys in Weapons (2025)

Image credits: cine_watch / Instagram

Amy Madigan’s “terrifyingly brilliant” performance as Aunt Gladys is currently the highlight of the mystery horror movie Weapons.

The fierce portrayal earned the 75-year-old actress an esteemed Best Supporting Actress nomination late in her career, 40 years after she first received an Oscar nomination (per PEOPLE).

While the Academy is notorious for not rewarding horror works compared to other genres, Aunt Gladys’s dynamic duality and her ability to move seamlessly from extreme absurdity to spine-tingling menace deservedly crowned her as a modern horror icon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madigan, herself, was taken aback by the unexpected nomination for her horror-centric role. “I’m just kind of stunned by the whole journey that I’ve been on,” she expressed. “This is just kind of another piece of it that I was not expecting, but I’m just very happy and gratified and it’s just a reflection on the film Weapons and how people are responding to it. So that — nothing is a better feeling than that.”

6.) Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein’s Monster in Frankenstein (2025)

Image credits: iHorror / Facrbook

Jacob Elordi just woke up to his first Oscar nomination.

The 28-year-old Australian actor hit all the right notes in his awe-inspiring role as The Creature, also known as Frankenstein’s Monster, in the new Netflix adaptation of the gothic horror novel (per The Hollywood Reporter).

Speaking on the making of the hit Sci-fi movie Frankenstein, the three-time Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro said that Jacob Elordi’s eyes are, weirdly enough, meant for the haunting role of Frankenstein’s Monster — and rightly so.

The gifted actor managed to steal the show in Guillermo del Toro’s latest masterpiece, commanding audiences with an Oscar-worthy performance of the legendary creature and earning a spot among the most compelling actors in contemporary Hollywood.

Playing the Oscar-nominated role was admittedly very natural to Elordi, who has been dreaming of portraying The Creature ever since he was a kid. “This character for me and what is onscreen is everything that I’ve wanted to say as an actor my whole life,” he expressed.

“It’s every bit of the dream that I’ve had since I was 12. It’s everything that I could possibly express of myself in a part,” the actor continued, “So in a way, the creature is the personification of a dream I had when I was very small. It means a lot to me because it’s not just a character, it’s myself. It’s myself as an actor, I suppose.”

7.) Elle Fanning as Rachel Kemp in Sentimental Value (2025)

Image credits: Showbiz / Facebook

Elle Fanning is struggling to accept that she has landed her first Oscar nomination for her critically acclaimed work in Neon’s Sentimental Value. “I’ve been acting since I was 2. I’ve never had this experience before. It’s my first time being nominated for an Oscar,” the 27-year-old star gushed (per The Hollywood Reporter).

Fanning portrays an American movie star named Rachel Kemp, who seeks deeper artistic value in her work. The actress, interestingly, finds a strong resemblance between her old self and her character. “We’re at different phases, but there was a little feeling while playing her that maybe I was looking back at a younger version of myself in this world,” she explained.

“There are definitely feelings that she has had that I am familiar with, and I’ve had before about myself because when you’ve been doing it for a long time, the relationship to it ebbs and flows,” Fanning added. “There was something cathartic for me to play her.”

Why Supporting Roles Often Outshine the Leads

Image credits: Odd-Contact2266 / Reddit

It mainly comes down to freedom of character. Supporting roles often have fewer “moral restrictions” than leads, allowing for more eccentric and memorable acting. In other words, they are given the green light to go over-the-top in their portrayals, in contrast to the inherent limitations of main roles.

Limited time screen also means maximum impact. Take Cloris Leachman, for example, who bagged the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 1972 for essentially one powerhouse scene in Peter Bogdanovich’s The Last Picture Show, portraying the emotionally charged housewife Ruth Popper (per Variety).

Finally, the mystery factor, surprisingly, gives the “side” characters more screen visibility; we see less of them, so we consequently want more of these scene stealers.

The “Sidekick” Success Stories

Image credits: melissamccarthy / Instagram

Hollywood history proves that “scene-stealing” is more than just a one-time success on screen; for a number of aspiring actors, it took only one standout supporting role to launch them into superstardom.

Melissa McCarthy, currently one of the highest-paid actors in show business, owes much of her sweeping comedy success to her life-altering role in Bridesmaids (per The Guardian). Playing the unapologetically hilarious Megan in the hit 2011 wedding film, McCarthy was the prime example of how a single side performance can change an actor’s life, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress and other accolades (per PEOPLE).

Jennifer Hudson from Dreamgirls has a similar “sidekick” success story. Not only did the actress win the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for portraying Effie White in Bill Condon’s 2006 adaptation of the musical (per PEOPLE), but she also became the youngest female EGOT (Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony) winner in the whole industry (per Billboard).

🔔 Don’t Miss a Single Moment of the 98th Academy Awards!

The Oscars are almost here. Join us again on the big night, March 15th, for our live coverage event.

We’ll be bringing you real-time winner announcements, red-carpet highlights, and analysis of every viral moment as it happens. Stay tuned—we’ll be here tracking every win throughout the evening!

Final Thoughts

While the leads get the flashy posters, the supporting cast often provides the soul, depth, and complexity of the cinema. These seemingly “not-as-important,” “second option” characters are usually integral for supporting the narrative as the plot thickens, serving as pillars to help the protagonist achieve their intended goals.

It is hard to imagine a traditionally great work without an equally great supporting character, whether it’s the best friend and assistant of Sherlock Holmes, Dr. John Hamish Watson, or Harry Potter’s loyal red-head companion, Ron Weasley.

Ultimately, they are the unsung heroes who often don’t get much credit for their contributions, even though the show would seem bland without them. Luckily, the annual Oscars ensure that these dark horses are being recognized for their performances.

The Oscar nominations are already out for the upcoming ceremony, and the list of supporting actors is packed. Frankly, we’re ready to see who walks away with the golden guy. Get your popcorn ready, it’s going to be a bumpy ride.