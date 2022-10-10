Below, we've compiled a list of scavenger hunt clues around the house, some more tricky than others, so choose wisely! Did you use any of the indoor scavenger hunt clues we've provided? Let us know! Also, if you've come up with your own scavenger hunt ideas, share them in the comments and help the other Pandas out! And if you are looking for even more game night ideas, check out our recent posts featuring the best board games for a night in and classic board games .

While you can come up with your own set of rules and clues, here at Bored Panda , we've combed the internet to find the best scavenger hunt clues (with answers!) to save you some precious time or serve as inspiration. Depending on the age and maturity of the players, you can adjust the difficulty of scavenger hunt clues by making the clues relatively easy for the little players and trickier for the more experienced ones.

Nothing bonds the family or friends together more than a good fun game they can enjoy together. There are plenty of friends and family game night ideas, and one that both kids and adults love is a scavenger hunt. While a scavenger hunt is typically played outside, with colder months approaching, the game can be easily converted to play with objects found around the house (or inside its premises).

#1 I start with an “e,” and I end with an “e,” but I contain only one letter.



(Envelope)

#2 Adding bubbles to me is fun. You usually get in me at night before your day is done.



(Bathtub)

#3 I have a neck but no head, I wear a pretty cap instead.



(Bottle)

#4 You will find me laying on the floor, welcoming you at the door.



(Welcome mat)

#5 Keep me open, keep me closed. There’s really nothing I oppose. But when it rains, or when it’s cold, to keep me shut is what you’re told.



(Window)

#6 You say we’re pals, that we’re best friends. But only until the morning ends. You say I give you fuel for the day. And when we’re done, you’re gone away.



(Coffee)

#7 No morning routine is complete without me. Pick me up and then you’ll see. If you leave without our session, you’ll spend the day worrying about your impression.



(Toothbrush)

#8 I’m in the kitchen, and you’ll never eat me, but the dog sure loves to greet me.



(Dog food)

#9 Give me a tap and I’ll give you some suds, I come in handy especially when you’re covered in mud.



(Soap)

#10 You pull me back in the morning to bring in the light and shut me when the sun goes down before you say goodnight.



(Curtains)

#11 In the living room, it can be found. This flat screen houses color and sound.



(TV)

#12 I make bones hard and cookies soft. Babies love me.



(Milk)

#13 Take a gulp to cool yourself down. When it comes to beverages, I wear the crown. Not quite as sweet as soda or juice, but no other drinks could exist without my use.



(Water)

#14 When’s the last time you cleaned me out? I don’t know, but there’s a stench about. To keep the dirtiest, that’s what I do. Lined up in a row, old and new.



(Shoe closet)

#15 Fill me up and make me fat, you like me best when I’m like that. But lose track and you will see, you’ve nearly finished what you put in me.



(Wallet)

#16 Flip me open, clap me shut. Whenever you meet a rut, step away and rest your eyes. My glowing screen you can’t disguise.



(Laptop)

#17 Is it ready? One way to know. Pop my lid to let it show. Watch the handle. Might be hot! Off the flame. I’m not a pot!



(Pan)

#18 I’ll protect you from the rain on a stormy day, but don’t forget to put me down, or I’ll blow away.



(Umbrella)

#19 You let people in when you hear this bell.



(Doorbell)

#20 Turn out the lights in the room and go rest your head on me. I’ll help you fall fast asleep.



(Pillow)

#21 Zip me up before putting me on your back, I will keep your books and homework safe in my pack.



(Backpack)

#22 You use me in your hair to get out the dirt. If I get in your eyes it might hurt.



(Shampoo)

#23 One sheet, two sheets, three sheets, four. Some people use less and some use more.



(Toilet paper)

#24 My keys make a sound and sometimes they can be very, very loud.



(Piano)

#25 You can find me on a hook, if you know where exactly to look.



(Keys)

#26 My job is to put an end to your morning sleep, which I do with music, a buzz, or a beep.



(Alarm clock)

#27 I'm never wicked, but I do have a wick. I come in all sizes, ranging from skinny to thick.



(Candle)

#28 I make it possible to have fresh food. Everyone agrees I'm one cool dude.



(Fridge)

#29 It’s been a long day, it’s time to rest. You can lie down on my chest. Soft yet sturdy, I’ll cradle you. And in the morning, feel life anew.



(Bed)

#30 Camping out? Keep me near. Although I cannot solve your fear. It just helps to flick my switch when in the dark you sense a twitch.



(Flashlight)

#31 Dry and crunchy – that’s how I’m made! But people like to see me bathe. In a box or in a pouch, the perfect meal for any slouch.



(Cereal)

#32 Hold me light, hold me gentle. When you handle, always careful. But when it’s time to use my insides, tap me hard and crack my outside. Here it comes, the gooey flow. Into the heat, I slowly go.



(Egg)

#33 I sit and wait, and quietly, I hear your footsteps from the bed. You plug me in and suddenly, you’re smiling as you lift your head! My sweet aroma fills the room, you close your eyes and whiff my fumes. And finally, when it’s all done, you turn me off and out you run.



(Coffee machine)

#34 I go round and round, spinning and spinning, if you don’t like wrinkles, I’ll keep you grinning.



(Clothes dryer)

#35 I take the dirty and soak them until they are bright and clean, those grass stains and marks will no longer be seen.



(Washing machine)

#36 You’ll see your complexion in my reflection.



(Mirror)

#37 I have four legs, but I don’t have any feet. You use me when it’s time to eat.



(Kitchen table)

#38 If you open me up and take a peek, inside you will find a frozen treat.



(Freezer)

#39 From this pot, your parents can drink a lot.



(Coffee pot)

#40 When I’m hungry feed me some bread, after I pop up all warm and toasty, bring on the butter to spread.



(Toaster)

#41 By the TV is where I can be found, thanks to my buttons I provide all the sound.



(Remote)

#42 Tall and solid, all homes have me. To get me open, you’ll need a key.



(Front door)

#43 For a movie, you will need to pop some corn. When it’s ready, the buzzer on me will warn.



(Microwave)

#44 A story, they say, can take you to a place far away. But a book still needs a place to stay.



(Bookshelf)

#45 I have a ring, but no finger. Sometimes I die, but if you charge me up, I’ll be revived.



(Cell phone)

#46 I love eating grass and while I can run with electric, I prefer using gas.



(Lawnmower)

#47 Back and forth I take you, higher and higher you fly. I am much better than a slide. You’ll find me in your front or back yard, outside.



(Swing)

#48 When the wind blows, I wave to you. Sometimes I am red, white and blue.



(Flag)

#49 I can take you to places you've never seen, but first, type your password in on my screen.



(Computer)

#50 I'm packed really full of boxes and cans. I may hold a broom or a mop or a dustpan.



(Pantry)

#51 I never get angry, but I do get hot. I'm the perfect place to place a pan or a pot.



(Stove)

#52 People sleep in this room when they come from far away, I’ve got a bed and am a great place to stay.



(Guest room)

#53 Turn me on when it’s dark at night. My brightness beats out candlelight.



(Lamp)

#54 Dishes go in me dirty but come out sparkly and clean.



(Dishwasher)

#55 A full one puts a smile on your face. You keep on going like it’s a race. But as my contents start to diminish, you’ll start to think if you’re ready to finish.



(Plate)

#56 I’m almost like your favorite chair, but my seat’s a little bare. There’s not much there, I will admit. But I’ll keep it clean when you’ve had too much to eat.



(Toilet)

#57 Here I come and there I go. I move really fast, anywhere I go. That’s why you take me when you’re in a hurry. When I zoom by, I might look blurry.



(Car)

#58 I’m quite dirty, but can be beautiful too, you’ll find me in colors, like reds, pinks, and blues.



(Potted flowers)

#59 I have legs, but fold up tidy and flat, I keep clothes crisp without the laundromat.



(Ironing board)

#60 It’s OK to step on me, in fact, you kind of have to, my numbers change up and down, so are tough to get attached to.



(Scale)

#61 You can find me big and small, I hang around all day, when I’m not needed, I’m out of sight, folded and put away.



(Towels)

#62 I can bring good news and magazines but am often full of junk, I can be creaky, or even squeaky, and can close with a clunk.



(Mailbox)

#63 I hold all the words you need to know. Use me to make your vocabulary grow.



(Dictionary)

#64 When you get tired, have a seat. I’ll keep you cozy and get you off your feet.



(Chair)

#65 Stepping out? Wear me first! I’ll protect your feet from the worst.



(Shoes)

#66 You use knobs to make me turn colder or hotter. You’d never know it, but my head is full of water.



(Shower)

#67 I have a few drawers and a nice flat top. For homework I’m helpful — Keep working. Don’t stop!



(Desk)

#68 I have no mouth and no nose, but I do have a face. I also have two hands and, but no legs and or toes.



(Clock)

#69 I hold your junk and am not neat, you will often find me on the street.



(Trash can)

#70 Stiff is my spine and my body is pale, but I’m always ready to tell a tale.



(Storybook)

#71 I can be placed on the side of the couch or the side of your bed, I can come in all kinds of colors, like brown, black or even red.



(Side table)

#72 This is a house that’s built for a car. I even have a huge door that lifts up so you can get inside.



(Garage)

#73 Hop on, let’s go, don’t make me beg. My wheels are fast, but use your legs!



(Bike)

#74 Feeling cold? Then don’t forget me! Throw me on before you go. I’m nothing special, everyone has me. People wear me when the temperature’s low.



(Jacket)

#75 Tall and strong, we stay outside. The sun, the rain, they’re by our side. We give birds homes and help you breathe. We even give you fruit to eat.



(Trees)

#76 Step and step and step, you go. To reach the top, you will start low. With ever step, the goal you’ll reach. Although the journey might make it hard to breathe.



(Stairs)

#77 It’s all fun and games until I start to sputter. When my blinking lights go black, then you’ll start to mutter. I help you get things done, you say. But rarely that you touch me. Only when the lights go out do you try to press me.



(WiFi Router)

#78 Paper comes in, and paper goes out, but adding words in between is what I’m all about.



(Printer)

#79 Inside here you will find coats and shoes. Keep me organized so you know whose are whose.



(Closet)

#80 Nothing rhymes with me exactly, and you’d have a pretty hard time making scrambled eggs without my help.



(Spatula)