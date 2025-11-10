“Would You Be Accepted Into College Today?”: 27 SAT Vocabulary Questions To Help You Find Out

ADVERTISEMENT

Not to dissuade you, but this quiz will definitely leave you flabbergasted, perplexed, or even discombobulated… Unless you had an easy time reading through the last sentence! In which case, you’ll probably do great! But there’s only one way to be sure.

Based on SAT vocabulary testing, this quiz will evaluate your ability to define words, fill in the blanks based on context clues, and recognize what’s being indicated in a sentence. You can also expect synonyms or quirky dialogues to keep it fresh. Let’s get going!

Person writing in a spiral notebook taking notes to prepare for SAT vocabulary questions for college acceptance.

Image credits: Karola G