If You Can Define These 28 SAT-Level Words, Your Vocabulary Skills Are Through The Roof
What does it really mean to “circumvent the situation”? Or is it “circumnavigate”? “Circumscribe”? 🤔 The point is… English can get tricky. However, being fluent is a necessity nowadays. So why not test yourself?
Based on the SAT vocabulary testing, this quiz will evaluate your ability to define words, fill in the blanks based on context clues, and recognize what’s being indicated in a sentence. You can also expect to be tested with synonyms and connotations to keep it fresh. Let’s get going!
Photo credits: Pixabay
Noisome was a new one to me. Never heard anyone say it, even in posh talk.
Sadly, the person who compiled this does not realise that 'understanding' is a synonym for 'accord'.
But when talking about world powers an accord is usually binding, as is an agreement, while an understanding, even in a memorandum of understanding, isn't binding. If there wasn't the context there'd be no way to get itLoad More Replies...
