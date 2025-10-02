“Can You Pick The Right Word?”: These 25 Tricky Questions Will Put You To The Test

ADVERTISEMENT

English can be sneaky. One word can mean an object, an action, and even a feeling – all depending on context. In this quiz, you’ll see three different sentences, and your job is to figure out the single word that works in all of them.

Sounds simple? Think again! These puzzles are harder than they look. Test your brainpower and see if you can score a perfect 25/25.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED: