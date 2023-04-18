Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Shelter Staff Decided To Document A Sad Timelapse Video Of A Dog Waiting For A New Family, That Led To Quite A Few Dogs Finding Homes
Shelter Staff Decided To Document A Sad Timelapse Video Of A Dog Waiting For A New Family, That Led To Quite A Few Dogs Finding Homes

Animal shelters are meant to serve as a temporary refuge for homeless pets, but in practice, they often become permanent homes for these lost souls.

Seminole County Animal Services in Florida, both a dog pound and a shelter, wanted to commemorate one of their pets’ one-year anniversary at the shelter by posting a sad timelapse video where it shows Sophie persistently waiting for her new family to arrive.

Thanks to the video’s virality, a bunch of people came to the shelter to inquire about Sophie, and she was finally adopted.

More info: Facebook | Instagram

Meet Sophie, a dog that has been patiently waiting for her new family at the Seminole County Animal Services

Shelter Staff Decided To Document A Sad Timelapse Video Of A Dog Waiting For A New Family, That Led To Quite A Few Dogs Finding Homes

Image credits: Seminole County Animal Services

Sophie, a sweet seven-year-old dog, had spent a long and lonely year at the shelter, patiently waiting for her forever home. Despite her best efforts to capture the attention of passersby, she was consistently overlooked.

Since it was Sophie’s one-year anniversary, the shelter staff decided to document a timelapse video of her daily routine in hopes that this would help her get adopted

Shelter Staff Decided To Document A Sad Timelapse Video Of A Dog Waiting For A New Family, That Led To Quite A Few Dogs Finding Homes

Image credits: Seminole County Animal Services

As her one-year anniversary at the shelter approached, the staff posted a heart-wrenching time-lapse video to their Facebook page of Sophie eagerly anticipating the arrival of potential adopters in the corridor.

Shelter Staff Decided To Document A Sad Timelapse Video Of A Dog Waiting For A New Family, That Led To Quite A Few Dogs Finding Homes

Image credits: Seminole County Animal Services

Shelter Staff Decided To Document A Sad Timelapse Video Of A Dog Waiting For A New Family, That Led To Quite A Few Dogs Finding Homes

Image credits: Seminole County Animal Services

Shelter Staff Decided To Document A Sad Timelapse Video Of A Dog Waiting For A New Family, That Led To Quite A Few Dogs Finding Homes

Image credits: Seminole County Animal Services

Take a glimpse into the lives of millions of hopeful dogs awaiting their forever homes:

Day after day, Sophie, along with other dogs, would beg for attention from anyone who walked by

Shelter Staff Decided To Document A Sad Timelapse Video Of A Dog Waiting For A New Family, That Led To Quite A Few Dogs Finding Homes

Image credits: Seminole County Animal Services

Shelter Staff Decided To Document A Sad Timelapse Video Of A Dog Waiting For A New Family, That Led To Quite A Few Dogs Finding Homes

Image credits: Seminole County Animal Services

Luckily, due to the video going viral, after 364 days living at Seminole County Animal Services, Sophie finally found her new dad

Shelter Staff Decided To Document A Sad Timelapse Video Of A Dog Waiting For A New Family, That Led To Quite A Few Dogs Finding Homes

Image credits: Seminole County Animal Services

The scheme worked. The virality of Sophie’s video also led to quite a few other dogs finding homes as well. Any kind of publicity that highlights the plight of homeless animals means fewer homeless animals overall, so we are all for it. Have you visited your local animal shelter lately?

Shelter Staff Decided To Document A Sad Timelapse Video Of A Dog Waiting For A New Family, That Led To Quite A Few Dogs Finding Homes

Image credits: Seminole County Animal Services

Shelter Staff Decided To Document A Sad Timelapse Video Of A Dog Waiting For A New Family, That Led To Quite A Few Dogs Finding Homes

Image credits: Seminole County Animal Services

The timelapse video may have been sad, but it ultimately brought Sophie the happiness and love she deserved

Shelter Staff Decided To Document A Sad Timelapse Video Of A Dog Waiting For A New Family, That Led To Quite A Few Dogs Finding Homes

Image credits: Seminole County Animal Services

This is what people on Facebook had to say about Sophie getting adopted:

Heidi Hutson-Vain

Pauline Benzikie

Paula Sue Daiell

Stacey Sanders Pickering

Hallie Ballie

Rider
Rider
Community Member
15 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The photo with her sitting, ear back, head tilted made me melt. That face said 'I just want someone to love.'

2
2points
mutedtempest
mutedtempest
Community Member
16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awww, what a sweetheart. So happy she found her human!

2
2points
Junebugjump!
Junebugjump!
Community Member
3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She's so beautiful. I'm so happy she was adopted.

1
1point
