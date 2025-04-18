Mastering the art of selling requires a lot of skill, strategic planning, and a touch of charisma. While the sellers on this list have plenty of the latter, they still have a long way to go in perfecting their selling strategies. Perhaps most importantly, start with the things that are worth listing and not worth listing online.

The items that are definitely pointless to put on Facebook Marketplace are the ones that Facebook doesn't allow. Like, non-physical ones. "For example, 'in search of’ posts, lost and found posts, jokes and news aren't allowed,” it explains. Similarly, services like house cleaning also aren’t welcome on the selling platform.