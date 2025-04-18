People Post The Most Random Listings On Facebook Marketplace And Here Are 60 Of Them
While we’re all for sustainability and reselling, some things just aren’t worth it. Like, for example, toenail art or a God-knows-how-old jar of Mountain Dew jelly. However, some people are out there living by different rules, and no one could stop them from posting similar and even more unhinged listings online. For your amusement, we’ve gathered some of the weirdest below, courtesy of the Sad Marketplace Instagram account. While you’re scrolling through, try to imagine what went through these people’s minds when they decided to put these items on sale.
Mastering the art of selling requires a lot of skill, strategic planning, and a touch of charisma. While the sellers on this list have plenty of the latter, they still have a long way to go in perfecting their selling strategies. Perhaps most importantly, start with the things that are worth listing and not worth listing online.
The items that are definitely pointless to put on Facebook Marketplace are the ones that Facebook doesn't allow. Like, non-physical ones. "For example, 'in search of’ posts, lost and found posts, jokes and news aren't allowed,” it explains. Similarly, services like house cleaning also aren’t welcome on the selling platform.
Something else that Facebook doesn't want to see people selling are animals and their products. “This includes posting about animals for adoption, except by vetted pet adoption matching services,” Facebook writes. Healthcare products like thermometers or first aid kits aren't allowed as well, so no one gets harmed by them.
Recalled products are also a no-go on Facebook Marketplace, as they can have defects that pose or have safety risks to customers. “If you're unsure whether the item you're buying or selling has been recalled, look on the website of the item's manufacturer or relevant government entity. For example, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission or the EU Rapid Alert System for Dangerous Non-Food Products,” they recommend.
Even though Facebook fails to mention this in its guidelines, it's also prohibited to list tobacco products, alcohol, drugs, sex toys, pirated software, and weapons on the marketplace. If a person doesn't follow these guidelines, their listing is automatically rejected and removed. In cases where this happens frequently, an individual can also get their access to Facebook (and sometimes all Meta-owned websites) removed.
After sellers make sure that their item is appropriate for listing, they should also check if they aren't making these two other most common mistakes: having poor-quality images and a lack of detail in the description.
"In today’s fast-paced world, buyers don’t have time to go back and forth to ask simple questions, so make sure your listing includes clear photos, accurate measurements, and any important details about the condition of the item," advised an experienced reseller and owner of a unique vintage shop, Urban Redeux, Willow Wright, in a previous interview with Bored Panda.
Something else to look out for while selling on Facebook Marketplace is prices, as Wright says that sellers are often shooting too high. "If your item is priced too high compared to similar listings, it might not sell. It’s also important to keep your listing updated. If your item’s not selling, try refreshing the post or adjusting the price to attract new buyers. And don’t forget to be flexible with pricing; buyers often expect to negotiate," she recommended.
To be successful, i.e., sell more items on Facebook Marketplace, Wright prepared a short guide that, when followed, ensures higher sales. "Start with quality images and clear descriptions. Be realistic with your asking price and be ready to consider lower offers—negotiation is part of the game. Also, temper your expectations. Facebook Marketplace has become a major player in the reselling world, so there’s a lot of competition, especially in bigger cities."
"Some people will message you but won’t be serious buyers, so don’t get frustrated," she added. "Respond quickly to inquiries, keep your communication clear, and be patient. If you’re open to shipping, using Facebook’s shipping option can help broaden your reach and increase your chances of selling."
I guess you could put a bucket under it and only have to get up to eat.
I would buy them just for the satisfaction of slamming the headset down