While we’re all for sustainability and reselling, some things just aren’t worth it. Like, for example, toenail art or a God-knows-how-old jar of Mountain Dew jelly. However, some people are out there living by different rules, and no one could stop them from posting similar and even more unhinged listings online. For your amusement, we’ve gathered some of the weirdest below, courtesy of the Sad Marketplace Instagram account. While you’re scrolling through, try to imagine what went through these people’s minds when they decided to put these items on sale.

#1

Man wearing small, round sunglasses listed on Facebook Marketplace.

    #2

    Random Facebook Marketplace listing featuring a rock with a hole, priced at $4 on a checkered tablecloth.

    #3

    Wax figure of a boy named "David" in an unusual pose, listed on Facebook Marketplace for $1,000.

    Mastering the art of selling requires a lot of skill, strategic planning, and a touch of charisma. While the sellers on this list have plenty of the latter, they still have a long way to go in perfecting their selling strategies. Perhaps most importantly, start with the things that are worth listing and not worth listing online.

    The items that are definitely pointless to put on Facebook Marketplace are the ones that Facebook doesn't allow. Like, non-physical ones. "For example, 'in search of’ posts, lost and found posts, jokes and news aren't allowed,” it explains. Similarly, services like house cleaning also aren’t welcome on the selling platform.
    #4

    Plate of lasagna listed on Facebook Marketplace with a foot nearby, priced at $15.

    atombohr avatar
    Atom Bohr
    Atom Bohr
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's the deal with that foot? Not just 'why is it so close to the food' (also a very important question!) but why does it look like that?

    #5

    Close-up selfie with glasses listed as "Clothes" for free on Facebook Marketplace.

    #6

    Jar of Mt Dew Jelly, listed for $9 on Facebook Marketplace.

    Something else that Facebook doesn't want to see people selling are animals and their products. “This includes posting about animals for adoption, except by vetted pet adoption matching services,” Facebook writes. Healthcare products like thermometers or first aid kits aren't allowed as well, so no one gets harmed by them.

    #7

    Funny "Dany Dorito" sticker listed on Facebook Marketplace for $5.

    #8

    Man in monk costume with a humorous bald wig listed on Facebook Marketplace.

    #9

    Unique Facebook Marketplace listing for a potty training aim game inside a toilet bowl.

    Recalled products are also a no-go on Facebook Marketplace, as they can have defects that pose or have safety risks to customers. “If you're unsure whether the item you're buying or selling has been recalled, look on the website of the item's manufacturer or relevant government entity. For example, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission or the EU Rapid Alert System for Dangerous Non-Food Products,” they recommend.
    #10

    Bale of shredded currency listed for $1,500 on Facebook Marketplace, showcasing random listings.

    #11

    Facebook Marketplace listing of a helmet made from random plastic body parts.

    #12

    Random listing on Facebook Marketplace showing a massive chip for $123 AUD, displayed on a hand next to a ruler.

    Even though Facebook fails to mention this in its guidelines, it's also prohibited to list tobacco products, alcohol, drugs, sex toys, pirated software, and weapons on the marketplace. If a person doesn't follow these guidelines, their listing is automatically rejected and removed. In cases where this happens frequently, an individual can also get their access to Facebook (and sometimes all Meta-owned websites) removed.

    #13

    Zombie baby doll with Jordan shoes in car seat, part of random Facebook Marketplace listings.

    #14

    Man selling random small pet helmet and goggles on Facebook Marketplace.

    #15

    3D printed neon green octopus with a human head listed on Facebook Marketplace.

    After sellers make sure that their item is appropriate for listing, they should also check if they aren't making these two other most common mistakes: having poor-quality images and a lack of detail in the description.

    "In today’s fast-paced world, buyers don’t have time to go back and forth to ask simple questions, so make sure your listing includes clear photos, accurate measurements, and any important details about the condition of the item," advised an experienced reseller and owner of a unique vintage shop, Urban Redeux, Willow Wright, in a previous interview with Bored Panda.

    #16

    Rare Cheeto shaped like Sasquatch listed on Facebook Marketplace.

    #17

    Woman wearing large black wings in a storage area, listed for $400 on Facebook Marketplace.

    #18

    Wooden board with a cartoon face drawing, listed on Facebook Marketplace for $5.

    Something else to look out for while selling on Facebook Marketplace is prices, as Wright says that sellers are often shooting too high. "If your item is priced too high compared to similar listings, it might not sell. It’s also important to keep your listing updated. If your item’s not selling, try refreshing the post or adjusting the price to attract new buyers. And don’t forget to be flexible with pricing; buyers often expect to negotiate," she recommended.

    #19

    Random Facebook Marketplace listing of an Easter basket egg decoration with cartoonish face, priced at $1.

    #20

    Bag of girl socks listed for $3 on Facebook Marketplace.

    #21

    Bizarre Facebook Marketplace listing featuring a "handy squirrel" puppet glove for $5.

    To be successful, i.e., sell more items on Facebook Marketplace, Wright prepared a short guide that, when followed, ensures higher sales. "Start with quality images and clear descriptions. Be realistic with your asking price and be ready to consider lower offers—negotiation is part of the game. Also, temper your expectations. Facebook Marketplace has become a major player in the reselling world, so there’s a lot of competition, especially in bigger cities."
    #22

    Abstract art of a green figure resembling an ogre, listed as Shrek, priced at $5 on Facebook Marketplace.

    #23

    Haunted cauldron listed on Facebook Marketplace with warning label stating "Do Not Use" due to cursed tarot ashes.

    #24

    Hand resting on a surface beside text listing "air for sell $10," showcasing a random Facebook Marketplace listing.

    "Some people will message you but won’t be serious buyers, so don’t get frustrated," she added. "Respond quickly to inquiries, keep your communication clear, and be patient. If you’re open to shipping, using Facebook’s shipping option can help broaden your reach and increase your chances of selling."

    #25

    Damaged recliner listed on Facebook Marketplace for $20.

    lee451h avatar
    Lee451 Henderson
    Lee451 Henderson
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess you could put a bucket under it and only have to get up to eat.

    #26

    Skull artwork made from toenail clippings, listed as "Halloween Toenail Art" on Facebook Marketplace for $48.

    #27

    Jail cell door listed for $1 on Facebook Marketplace, pending sale.

    #28

    A goldfish-shaped cracker listed for $123 on Facebook Marketplace.

    #29

    Dilapidated apartment listing on Facebook Marketplace, showing damaged interior and debris scattered on the floor.

    #30

    Cover of the book "I Should Be Dead" by Bob Beckel listed on Facebook Marketplace.

    #31

    Sticker of a pop culture figure on electrical outlet, seen in random Facebook Marketplace listings.

    #32

    Random Facebook Marketplace listing showing wall dirt labeled as "Cucaracha" for $1.

    #33

    "Random Facebook Marketplace listing: Toilet Tomahawk Toss game for $5 with cartoon illustration on box."

    #34

    Family dressed in Simpson costumes with exaggerated eyes listed on Facebook Marketplace for $75.

    #35

    Person in a Shiba Inu costume on a boardwalk, an example of random listings on Facebook Marketplace.

    #36

    A random Facebook Marketplace listing of an American flag costume priced at $15.

    #37

    Random listing on Facebook Marketplace of a toy door for sale.

    #38

    Random Facebook Marketplace listing featuring a unique Waluigi PVC prayer card held in a hand.

    #39

    Shrek-themed bowling ball for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NGL, that's kinda cool. I would totally have used that back when I did league bowling.

    #40

    Random listing on Facebook Marketplace: a "mixed surprises bag" for sale at $5 placed next to a seated person.

    #41

    Random Facebook Marketplace listing: doll labeled "For Real Baby" priced at $100, dressed in a blue lace dress.

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please specify which demon you would like to accompany the doll.

    #42

    Custom HeyDudes with Crown Royal design listed on Facebook Marketplace.

    #43

    Bizarre latex mask of a man with exaggerated features listed on Facebook Marketplace.

    #44

    Smiling woman on Facebook Marketplace listing titled 'Melonie'Beautiful Bling' priced at $5.

    #45

    Random Facebook Marketplace listing of bottles labeled as "Jet Fuel" priced at $1 under a tree.

    #46

    Tiny used pencil listed on Facebook Marketplace for $1.

    #47

    Random Facebook Marketplace listing featuring "Woke Up Gay, Again" funny vinyl stickers against a colorful tile background.

    #48

    Two people in camouflage with ducks and dogs by water, random Facebook Marketplace listing.

    #49

    Man holding giant carrots in a quirky Facebook Marketplace listing.

    #50

    Random listing: A white men's urinal priced at $40 on Facebook Marketplace.

    #51

    A unique rock listed as a "worked piece of craftsmanship" on Facebook Marketplace for $12.

    #52

    Person taking a mirror selfie in a bathroom for a Facebook Marketplace listing.

    #53

    Two vintage rotary phones on display, labeled as unavailable on Facebook Marketplace.

    eeyore163_1 avatar
    Heather Menard
    Heather Menard
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would buy them just for the satisfaction of slamming the headset down

    #54

    Red book titled "How to Behave and Why" for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    #55

    Random listing on Facebook Marketplace: gray wooden structure for $500, labeled "One Nighter" in black paint.

    Random Facebook Marketplace listing of a cat being playfully touched with small fake hands.

    #57

    Thousands of tablet cases for sale, stacked in a storage unit on Facebook Marketplace.

    #58

    Two random hot dog sandwiches with toppings listed on Facebook Marketplace for $3.

    Illustrated dog in artist attire with owl, offering NFT generation service on Facebook Marketplace listing.

    #60

    Man with puppet in a playful listing on Facebook Marketplace, showcasing a quirky item for sale.

