The Ultimate Rorschach Inkblot Poll: Find Out Whether You See What The Majority Does
The creator of the ink blot test, Hermann Rorschach, used the images to test the patients' perceptions. For a long time, they have been used to determine personality characteristics and identify any psychological disorders. Experts are now quite sceptical about this type of analysis, and it’s less about what you see, but more about why you see something.
Well, we aren’t the ones to psychoanalyze you, but we’ll provide you with some material for that! Turn on your imagination, share what you see, check if fellow Pandas agree, and maybe even learn a little bit about yourself.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
This post may include affiliate links.
What Do You See?
What Do You See?
A blue water dragon (not an actual dragon, just the animal called that)
What Do You See?
What Do You See?
What Do You See?
What Do You See?
What Do You See?
What Do You See?
What Do You See?
What Do You See?
A blue water dragon (again, not an actual dragon, just the animal called that)
What Do You See?
What Do You See?
What Do You See?
What Do You See?
What Do You See?
What Do You See?
What Do You See?
What Do You See?
I'm seeing a lot of dragons lol (makes sense, knowing me)
Why is "pelvis" an option for so many of these? 😂
🧠 The Official Blob Test Result: The Bat Manifestation Type. Subject: You Test Observations: Repeated sightings of Batman (50% occurrence rate). Interpretation: You're not mentally unwell, you're mentally vigilant. Where others see chaos, you see patterns. Where others see shapes, you see justice. Your subconscious doesn't process random ink, it detects crime.
I'm seeing a lot of dragons lol (makes sense, knowing me)
Why is "pelvis" an option for so many of these? 😂
🧠 The Official Blob Test Result: The Bat Manifestation Type. Subject: You Test Observations: Repeated sightings of Batman (50% occurrence rate). Interpretation: You're not mentally unwell, you're mentally vigilant. Where others see chaos, you see patterns. Where others see shapes, you see justice. Your subconscious doesn't process random ink, it detects crime.