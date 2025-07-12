ADVERTISEMENT

The creator of the ink blot test, Hermann Rorschach, used the images to test the patients' perceptions. For a long time, they have been used to determine personality characteristics and identify any psychological disorders. Experts are now quite sceptical about this type of analysis, and it’s less about what you see, but more about why you see something.

Well, we aren’t the ones to psychoanalyze you, but we’ll provide you with some material for that! Turn on your imagination, share what you see, check if fellow Pandas agree, and maybe even learn a little bit about yourself.