Woman Stunned As Roommate’s Parents Use Spare Key To Let Themselves In And Act Like Babysitters

ADVERTISEMENT

Going to college and moving into your first apartment are major milestones of adult life. But what this young woman experienced living with her roommate was far from the independence she expected.

Instead, she was shocked to discover that her roommate’s parents treated the apartment like their second home. They would camp out on Friday nights to make sure the girls weren’t partying. The mom would show up uninvited to do laundry, cook, and clean. At one point, she even went through her closet and criticized her clothing choices.

Even though the woman tried to reason with them, her attempts were futile. And soon enough, the situation escalated into full-blown drama. Read the full story below.

RELATED:

The woman moved into a new apartment with a friend

Two women sitting on a couch, one holding a phone, appearing surprised by roommates parents using a spare key.

Image credits: natalystep / freepik (not the actual photo)

But she was shocked to discover her roommate’s parents had decided to treat the place like their second home

Woman shocked as roommate’s parents use spare key to enter apartment and act like babysitters without permission

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a woman stunned as roommate’s parents use spare key to enter and act like babysitters.

Text message expressing distress over roommate’s parents using spare key and acting like babysitters.

Woman stunned and upset during a tense conversation with roommate about parents using spare key and acting like babysitters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a phone screen stating a complaint about roommate’s mom repeatedly entering the apartment without permission.

Text update about woman stunned as roommate’s parents use spare key to enter and act like babysitters.

Woman stunned as roommate’s parents use spare key to enter and act like babysitters in shared apartment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing telling parents about roommate’s parents using spare key and acting like babysitters.

Image credits: ughhhelpmepleaseee

ADVERTISEMENT

The parents’ behavior left readers shocked, and plenty of them chimed in with suggestions on what the author should do

Online forum comments discussing a woman stunned as roommate’s parents use spare key to act like babysitters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman shocked as roommate’s parents use spare key to enter and act like babysitters in shared apartment.

Text post about consulting a lawyer regarding tenant rights with a roommate’s parents using a spare key and acting like babysitters.

Screenshot of an online conversation where a woman is stunned as roommate’s parents use a spare key and act like babysitters.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Online discussion about woman stunned as roommate’s parents use spare key to enter and act like babysitters, sharing advice.

Text conversation about a woman’s roommate’s parents using a spare key and acting like babysitters.

Screenshot of online comments discussing annoyance at roommate’s parents using spare key and acting like babysitters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a woman stunned as roommate’s parents use spare key and act like babysitters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online conversation discussing a woman stunned by roommate’s parents using a spare key and acting like babysitters.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing feeling violated when roommate’s parents use a spare key to babysit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text comment discussing advice on handling a situation where roommate’s parents use a spare key and act like babysitters.

Note showing frustration as roommate’s parents use spare key and act like babysitters, crossing boundaries at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman shocked as roommate’s parents use spare key to enter and act like babysitters without permission

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing confusion over roommate’s parents using a spare key and acting like babysitters.

Text conversation about rare nice roommates, highlighting surprise from roommate’s parents using spare key and acting like babysitters.

Text comment discussing boundaries with roommate’s parents who use spare key to enter and act like babysitters.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a roommate’s parents using a spare key and acting like babysitters, questioning rent payment and key return.

Comment advising to put a lock on the door to keep the area private after roommate’s parents use spare key.

Woman shocked as roommate’s parents use spare key to enter and act like babysitters, invading personal space without permission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment advising to demand keys back from roommate’s parents for privacy and respect in shared living space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment advising to lock room and assert rights against roommate’s parents using spare key and acting like babysitters.

Text message discussing a woman upset about roommate’s parents using a spare key and acting like babysitters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about setting boundaries with roommate after their parents use spare key to enter and act like babysitters.

Woman shocked as roommate’s parents use spare key to enter and act like babysitters, text comment displayed on screen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text on a white background discussing roommate’s parents using a spare key and acting like babysitters.

ADVERTISEMENT

She later came back with an update, sharing how the situation unfolded

Woman shocked as roommate’s parents use spare key to enter apartment and act like babysitters early morning.

Hand holding a steaming white cup of coffee, illustrating a stunned woman reacting to roommate's parents using a spare key.

Image credits: Clay Banks / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text from a person explaining a conversation with their roommate’s parents acting like babysitters using a spare key.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman stunned as roommate’s parents use spare key to enter and act like babysitters, discussing cleaning and privacy boundaries.

Text about a woman stunned as roommate’s parents use spare key to enter and act like babysitters.

Woman stunned and surprised as roommate’s parents use spare key to enter and act like babysitters at home.

Image credits: rawpixel.com / freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman stunned as roommate’s parents use spare key to enter and act like babysitters, causing surprise and discomfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a woman feeling stunned as roommate’s parents use spare key to enter and act like babysitters.

Woman shocked as roommate’s parents use spare key to enter and act like babysitters in shared living space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman looking stunned and stressed while holding her head, reacting to unexpected intrusion by roommate’s parents.

Image credits: katemangostar / freepik (not the actual photo)

Text message expressing distress over passive-aggressive roommate, planning to tell parents about situation tonight.

Image credits: ughhhelpmepleaseee

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers agreed that involving her own parents was the right call

Comment discussing a woman stunned as roommate’s parents use spare key to enter and act like babysitters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online conversation about a woman stunned by roommate’s parents using a spare key to act like babysitters.

Screenshot of a shocked woman reading a comment about roommate’s parents using a spare key and acting like babysitters.

Woman stunned as roommate’s parents use spare key to enter and act like babysitters in shared apartment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising firmness with a roommate whose parents use a spare key and act like babysitters.

Another follow-up revealed things escalated into a tense confrontation

Woman stunned as roommate’s parents use spare key to enter apartment and act like babysitters unexpectedly.

Text paragraph describing a woman stunned as roommate’s parents use spare key to enter and act like babysitters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a woman stunned as roommate’s parents use spare key to enter and act like babysitters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Older man looking concerned and thoughtful in a living room, reflecting on a surprising roommate’s parents babysitter situation

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt describing a confrontation where roommate’s parents use a spare key and are denied entry by a mom acting like babysitters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation highlighting a woman stunned as roommate’s parents use spare key to enter and act like babysitters.

Text showing questions about a 50-year-old man in apartment and concerns about a daughter’s privacy being invaded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a heated confrontation involving a roommate’s parents acting like babysitters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing conflict over fashion sense and revealing clothing, highlighting a woman’s stunned reaction to roommate’s parents using spare key.

Hand holding smartphone displaying Instagram app, illustrating woman stunned by roommate’s parents using spare key.

Image credits: Claudio Schwarz / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about a tense argument involving a roommate’s parents using a spare key and acting like babysitters.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a woman stunned as roommate’s parents use a spare key to let themselves in and act like babysitters.

Text excerpt describing a woman shocked as roommate’s parents use a spare key and act like babysitters.

Text message conversation about parents being angry for not sharing information, discussing apartment freedom and handling a roommate’s parents babysitting intrusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman surprised as roommate’s parents use spare key to enter and act like babysitters in shared apartment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a woman reflecting on respect and boundaries after roommate’s parents use a spare key and act like babysitters.

Set of metal spare keys lying on a wooden surface symbolizing a roommate’s parents using a spare key to enter.

Image credits: Filip Szalbot / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a woman stunned as roommate’s parents use spare key to enter and act like babysitters.

Text about a woman stunned as roommate’s parents use a spare key to let themselves in and act like babysitters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about parents described as liberal Indians living in America, not spying or judging skirt-wearing or guy friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text from an online post explaining feelings about parents paying rent and tuition while emphasizing personal responsibility and graduation without debt.

Text image showing a statement about a family helping and a woman facing eviction from her roommate’s parents.

Image credits: ughhhelpmepleaseee

In the end, though, readers were relieved to see it all wrap up with a happy ending

Screenshot of a Reddit comment thread where a woman is stunned by roommate’s parents using a spare key and acting like babysitters.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation with users discussing boundary issues and support, highlighting roommate’s parents using spare key and acting like babysitters.

Reddit user shares support from roommate’s parents who used spare key to intervene and act like babysitters.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment thread discussing a woman stunned as roommate’s parents use spare key and act like babysitters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman stunned as roommate’s parents use spare key to enter and act like babysitters in shared living space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post discussing financial independence, adulthood, and the surprise of roommate’s parents using a spare key to act like babysitters.