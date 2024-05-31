30 ‘Helicopter Parents’ Who Went Too Far And Got Exposed Online
How interestingly things are unfolding - just yesterday I wrote about a teen whose mother considers the very idea of knocking when entering his room to be completely ridiculous and outrageous, and today I’m writing about a selection of stories about so-called “helicopter parents.”
Bored Panda has already talked about this contemporary phenomenon more than once or twice, given examples, and compiled collections of strange and rather toxic stories about how parents interfered in the lives of their fully grown-up children. So here is another similar selection for you!
Our roommate's dad has decided we don't get to live in our apartment anymore
He has no power to do this. He does not live with us. His justification is that we aren't suited to living together (because the apartment isn't perfectly clean) despite us being very happy with our arrangement. Our roommate and her mom (who is a wonderful woman, absolutely love her, it just sucks that she's married to this boomer [jerk]) have both tried to tell him that he doesn't get to make that decision for us, but he has ignored them both. His name is on the lease, but only because he and his wife used to rent this apartment before us. They moved out 3 or 4 years ago and now live an hour away. No idea why he thinks this is ok.
OP and roommate should talk to the landlord, if the father does end the lease, he'll anyway need a new tenant and the one who's already there and paying is the easiest choice.
Abusive mother tries to financially control me
My narcissist mother trying to control me yet again
The very concept of ‘helicopter parenting’ first appeared in 1969, when Dr. Haim Ginott released his bestselling book Between Parent & Teenager. The term refers to overly involved and protective parents who not only actively interfere in all their children’s interactions, but also make decisions for them, try to help them achieve their goals, and remove obstacles in their path: a term that has been especially relevant in the last few decades.
Mother is controlling, and uses her anxiety to treat me like she’s my prison warden, and yet I still worry I’m doing something wrong.
I’m almost 22 and my mom is watching my every move from another country. I’m not allowed out past 10 pm and every time I’m going to be late to my apartment even by a few minutes i need to let her know.
She was asking if I went out at night and threatened to stop paying for [stuff]. I use a location faker to get around it (spent the night at a guy’s place lol) but it can cause location to be a little glitchy but it works well enough, one time I went on a 3 day trip to another state without her noticing.
Oh yeah she has a tracker on my car too, she is actually insane. I’m an international student and [stuff] is expensive so she pays for a lot of [it] but in exchange I have to follow her insane rules (location tracker on at all times, no going to guys’ houses, no guys allowed at my apartment, not allowed out past 10 and if I do I need to let her know every time, etc.) Which I mean I get it it’s her money but those are insane rules. Why even let me go study in another country if you’re going to be this bitchy about it?
OP should try to get independent and maybe find a student job. The only way to get away from financial control is to have finances on your own
Very long history with my parents being extremely controlling. This is a very mild recent taste.
Might not be considered insane compared to what they have done in the past but just wanted to share. FYI, I called her after I finished studying and it was not important lol
In fact, 'helicopter parenting' is not nearly as new as it may seem, and there have always been parents who have tried to be excessively involved in the lives of their adult offspring. Moreover, if you look at the traditions of many nations, ‘helicopter parenting’ is much older than the helicopter itself, since it was invented only in the middle of the last century.
From year to year, from century to century, parents actively intervened in the lives of their now-adult children, tried to arrange their personal lives, and gave advice, useful and not so much. And when these kids grew up with their own children, the “baton” passed to a new generation of parents. And this actually continued throughout almost the entire human history.
Stepmom trying to control what I do with my internet usage at my biomoms house
If the program that causes this can't be removed, make a backup of all important information and wipe the chrome book. There, lock is gone. F these people
My(19f) mom(52f) keeps asking me for my location
I’m 25F and I moved out three years ago from my mom’s house because she is controlling and mean. I’m going to visit a city about an hour away from my home city. My mom wanted to come over to my apartment but she’s really judgmental and I know she’d criticize everything. Nothing is clean enough for her or organized well or decorated well because it’s not her way of doing things. I told her she couldn’t come over but she kept insisting so instead we made plans to meet in the morning before work to see each other before my trip at the transit station. I woke up early to get ready and meet her but she disowned me. Even when she gets her way and gets to see me, it’s not good enough if it’s not exactly what she demands. She expects me to come over every weekend and sleep over. She’s been nagging me for 3 years to move back home and doesn’t listen when I say no.
If OPs already disowned, fine. They now have a good base never to talk to their raven mother again
However, we are now far from saying that since some phenomenon is old and historical, this by default means it’s good. Probably not. After all, for a long time, the advice of elders on arranging life was based on the fact that this very life process was virtually unchanged. After all, how was the life of the average city dweller, let’s say, in the 14th century different from the same life in the 18th century? The basic principles remained the same.
Today everything is completely different. And the life experience acquired by the older generation often looks not only inappropriate, but sometimes even harmful. And what was previously considered worldly wisdom, passed on from generation to generation (sometimes by force), is nothing more than another example of toxic behavior.
I'm 22 F living on my own and my parents still want to have control on what I buy. It is not making me any more frugal when she yells at me for spending too much.
NEVER give in to anyone who ferociously demands control over your bank. They will steal your money at some point and use it for themselves, in this case probably because "Uuuh, it's family!" or "If you are so wasteful with your own money I can do the same with it!" OP shouldn't have two bank accounts but one, and the helicopter shouldn't have any access to it.
I am 22 years old, living on my own with my husband, and my dad still trys to control what I do.
This woman shouldn't be glad her God doesn't exist or she'd unpromptedly combust in flames the moment she enters a church.
I lost an amazing friend because her mom is a homophobic karen who wants to control way to much of her life. Her mom thinks of me as being a bad influence just because I’m openly bi and acts like her being a lesbo is a bad thing that I caused. I’m honestly really tired of her mom.
People like that shouldn't be allowed to have children or be around them
Well, probably, almost every one of us has encountered examples of ‘helicopter parenting’ from our moms or dads (I am no exception, alas). So now please feel free to scroll and read this list to the very end and try to hold these stories in your memory. At least if you are ever tempted to write something similar to your own adult children. And, of course, any comments will be highly appreciated as well.
He's my dad he was VERY abusive when I was living with him and I worry he's abusive to my siblings that still live with him also idk if I used the right flair
The conversation started by him recommending a show on Netflix talking about correctional boarding schools like the one I had been sent to so that I “would know you’re not alone” which helped him understand “….i think”
He gave me the stun gun, and Maria is my former abusive stepmother. My dad is 49 and I am 19. Yeah…
My mom is so controlling it's crazy. Mind you this is all happening as I'm 18. She has to know where I am at all times and is so controlling it drives me insane.
My mother is mad about bills she told me I didn’t have to give her yet, and expects me to take care of her dog
Context I moved out of my narcissistic mom’s house a couple months ago and she’s losing her mind that she no longer has control over my actions. However, my car died and I needed to get a new one, which my mother loaned me money for. My roommate E is who my mother is referring to. She uses she/they pronouns but my mother is transphobic so I have to deadname and misgender them to her (it’s okay with my roommate and I’m also trans so she misgenders and deadnames me to certain people too) When she mentions the dog pooping on the floor, that happened after I left when I was told by her I could leave because she was on her way home Bailey is my mom’s dog and Penguin is my new kitten. My brother, niece, and BIL are all allergic to cats.
I finally moved out of my controlling and manipulative parents house. I’m 20, and they’ve been harassing my friends trying to find me, and I had to tell the police my situation so they wouldn’t file me as missing.
I hope OP has a good support network and therapy. This wasn't a cowardly move and especially not selfish, it was the right thing to do for self preservation and requires a lot of bravery to get out of the web.
Controlling mom thinks I shouldn’t have “boys” in my room. My (21f) entire life I’ve mostly had male friends, and nothing’s ever been said until now.
Yeah Let's Control The Hell Out Of Our Kids So They Don't Become Liberals. Parenting Done Right.
Yeah let's control the hell out of our kids so they don't become liberals. Parenting done right.
This is how prisons work. Does she also want to put an electric foot tag on them and bars at the windows? That would be the full program
Parent With Serious Control Issues. I Didn’t Do Anything Wrong And I Get This Message Out Of The Blue.
My abusive mother trying to manipulate me to feel bad so that I stay with her after my parents divorce
My mother has been abusive and controlling almost my entire life. She also guilt trips me into thinking I'm 'too young' to know what my gender is. (I am trans male.)After years of her abuse, her and my dad are getting a divorce. She has been trying to get me to stay with her, by bribing me with trips, clothes, on top of gaslighting me.
The right answer to this is yes and blocking. Protect trans youth
I was recently kicked out of my house by my parents who controlled my bank account and they refuse to give me my money now that I'm in my own.
This is theft and can be legally prosecuted. Firstly, get in contact with the bank and tell them what happened so they can lock the thieves out and hand over the necessary recordings of paperwork theft, then court. There are little organisations that help people to get out of abusive situations, those might be able to help paying for a lawyer should one be necessary
My mom's response to me asking her for privacy
Buy a bolt lock with a special key and apply it to the inside and outside of the door when she goes out. OR, which is my personal opinion, just physically fight her if old and strong enough. Not everyone can be dealt with humanely sadly.
Dad wants to know everything, mom assumes it's my boyfriend then backs up my dad saying he's not being controlling but if it was my boyfriend then it is. I'm 19.
My friends mom tweeted this. Control freak alert is going off the charts!
This kinda sounds like the son isn't even a kid and the father just a POS
I am 20 years old, my mom tries to set a curfew of 9:30 pm for me. I am trying to push it but she goes crazy like this. Dad is barely any help, even tho he isn’t the one who is controlling like my mother. They always treat me like a kid when I do very very well for myself.
What happens if you give her nothing? What's she's gonna do? Whine around, or subject to theft?
So im 16 and my phone was smashed by my dad bc he was mad and I got a new one so I texted him and he is controlling and demands to know every thing about stuff I know when I drive to mc donalds he questions me on how many calories ill be eating
Heavens, why did OP text him??? Don't do that, cut the fûcker off!
My emotionally abusive aunt with my mom after she tried blowing up my phone while I was spending time with my bf (I just told her to leave me alone and respect my boundaries since I cut most contact with her, she's a lying manipulator who tried brainwashingme into thinking my bf was abusive)
Mother threatens to kick me out of college for not sharing location
I'm 24 (F), life is expensive so I still live at home. I'm still in school. My mother has decided that in order for me to focus on my education, I'm not allowed to have my boyfriend sleep over and not allowed to sleep over at my boyfriend's. what the f*ck? my blood is actually boiling, I don't understand who she thinks she is controlling like this? And what does she think I'm assuming? This is more of a rant post but I do need advice on how to even proceed... do I reply? do I let her attempt to talk to me about her "rules"?
Tracking on smartphones was a BIG mistake seriously. No matter how useful it *could* be, the major use of it seems to control children and spouses to ensure they can't flee from abuse.
Without knowing al the ins & outs of these relationships, some of these adult children need to grow spines, set boundaries & stick to them
Tracking on smartphones was a BIG mistake seriously. No matter how useful it *could* be, the major use of it seems to control children and spouses to ensure they can't flee from abuse.
