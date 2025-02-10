People have been sharing the completely clueless things that kids have said or done. And while some are ridiculously cringe, we can’t help but laugh. Bored Panda has put together a cute list of our favorite ones, for when you need to feel better about your own stupid moments. Don’t forget to upvote the ones that you love. We also had a fun and nostalgic chat with author Jules Torti about her own dumb and questionable childhood memories. Torti has written several insightful and humorous books, including "Been There, Ate That: A Candy-coated Childhood."

Sometimes their thoughts and actions are random, hilarious, or confusing. Other times, they’re just dumb. We forgive them because they’re still developing. But parents don’t always forget. In fact, some make sure their children’s weird antics are forever immortalized, by sharing them online for all the world to see.

Raising kids can be a trip. The journey is filled with laughter, tears, and at times, embarrassment . They have no filter. None whatsoever. Little humans will say or do whatever’s on their minds, totally unaware of the impact or consequences. There's no such thing as a tattered reputation as far as they're concerned.

#1 Solid Plan

#2 Lost My Kid In Target. Found Him Here

#3 This Photo My Kid's Daycare Sent Us Of Him Helping Them Bake A Cake

#4 Turn Your Back For 30 Seconds

#5 My 7 Year Old Son's Brilliant Way To Never Lose The Only Key He Has For This Lock

#6 A Solid Career Choice If You Asked Me

As adults, we can learn a lot from children. They’re carefree, they laugh a lot, they’re curious, and they’re resilient. Us grown-ups tend to take life really seriously, and as far as kids are concerned—we should lighten up. ADVERTISEMENT The Western Australian government released a sweet and insightful report in 2022 titled “What can adults learn from children?” The office of the Commissioner for Children and Young People had polled over a thousand young people from age 8 up and received some cute and enlightening responses. “Many children and young people want adults to listen to what they have to say and express their frustration in not being heard,” said Western Australia Commissioner Jacqueline McGowan-Jones. “A large number also mentioned that adults could learn from children how to be more creative and have fun.” While there’s no denying kids can say or do some dumb sh*t, they are by no means not smart. In the report, a number of children said that adults underestimate their intelligence. "[We] are not as dumb as they think," was one boy's simple answer when asked what adults can learn from children. ADVERTISEMENT In one particularly cute response, another youngster said, “Adults learn stuff from children every day – once when I was 2 years old, my mum thought there were only 10 dinosaurs, but I told her there were more than 400 dinosaurs. She was astonished.” “Just remember, children are smart, too,” added the little Einstein.

#7 One Of The Stupidest Things I've Ever Seen A Kid Do, And It's My Kid

#8 Wholesome Family Time

#9 I Hope It Was Elvis

Many of the children surveyed felt that grown-ups need to loosen up. "Have fun and stop working all day and writing emails," suggested one child. And I'd have to admit, I'm guilty as charged. ADVERTISEMENT Even experts agree that adults need to take a leaf out of children's books when it comes to having fun, being silly, and laughing more. “Just because parenting is a serious business is no reason to be serious about it all the time," said Shannon Bennett, assistant professor of psychology at Weill Cornell Medicine. "Taking time for a moment of levity with your child during your daily routine means you’re making it a priority. You’re saying, ‘We enjoy you. You’re important. You’re loved.’”

#10 Close Enough

#11 Hide And Seek Champ?

#12 Duty Is Duty

Bennett told the Washington Post that kids are drawn to people who can be funny. In order to connect with them, we adults need to lighten up. “So many of our days as parents can be bogged down with just getting from task A to task B," she explained. "Laughing can be cathartic and release dopamine and other feel-good chemicals in the brain. The key is the shared experience of joy. Making room for fun can help your children become the people they were meant to be.”

#13 All Fun And Games Until They Actually Bring Out A Cat

#14 I Think She Hates School

#15 How To Put In AirPods, By My 2 Year Old

#16 How Dare You Be Her Child

#17 I Didn't Know People Actually Did This

#18 He's Five By The Way

#19 My Five Year Old Daughter Cut Holes In Her Socks Just In Case Her Feet Get Hot

#20 My Daughter's Hide And Seek Spots Are Improving?

#21 My Daughter Trying To Hide When She's Supposed To Be In Bed

#22 The Transformation Is Beginning

#23 My Young Nieces Refuse To Eat Tomatoes, But Can't Get Enough Of These "Flower Fruit" (Dark Cherry Tomatoes) That I Grow

#24 You Came To The Wrong House, Elf

#25 That Was Unexpected

#26 Not The Smartest Kid

#27 This Is How My 2 Year Old Granddaughter Sits Taking Ornaments Off The Tree, Thinking No One Can See Her

#28 Kids Are Just The Best, Aren't They?

#29 Glad This Didn't Exist When I Was A Kid

#30 My Partner Teaches Primary School. She Sent Me This Gem Today

#31 This Is My Son. Hiding. In A Mesh, Very See Through Laundry Hamper. All While Whispering "Hide, Hide, Hide" To Himself

#32 My Little Brother (10) Got Stuck In A Cat Donut

#33 Wait It's Not The Same?

#34 Only Smart People Wore Glasses

#35 Meanwhile My Dog Is Actually 14 And Doesn't Want To Hang Out With Me

#36 Main Question Is What Did You Do With The Removed Pieces

#37 Please Tell Me You Said, "Yes."

#38 Perfect Description

#39 My Daughter Got Her Head Stuck In The Door. She Was The One Holding The Door Closed

#40 Hide And Seek Queen

#41 My Nephew Has A Lot To Learn About How This World Works

#42 Gamer Rage

#43 Found Out Why My Dog Is Sick
My wife was waiting at the vet to get our dog checked out for stomach problems that started this weekend. As she's there she gets this note from my 3 year old son's daycare. Apparently he was feeling guilty.



#44 What An Idea To Slow Down Others

#45 Told My Son That He Had To Eat Half Of His Hot Dog Before We Could Watch A Movie

#46 Very Odd Cookie Recipe

#47 My Boyfriend Is A Teacher And Just Sent Me This

#48 Literally The Same Version Of Each Other

#49 So You Scheduled That Piper Playdate, Right?

#50 Text From My Sister This Morning About Her 5yo Son

#51 My 6 Year Old Begs Me To Play Minecraft With Him And Then Does This The Whole Time To See His Half Of The Screen Better

#52 He Immediately Regrets Decision

#53 Stupid But Wholesome

#54 Kid Doesn't Like Apples But Eats Them If They Are Like McDonald's Fries

#55 Not Even The Combined Mind Of Two 11 Year Olds Could Figure This One Out

#56 Asked My Nephew To Line Up The Shoes While Cleaning Up
Didn't specify against the wall. Will be giving clearer instructions next time.



#57 My Friends Kid Decided To Make His Own Popsicle

#58 My Daughter Loaded The Dishwasher Today

#59 Decided To Try To Fit Between The Sliding Door And The Screen

#60 I Was A Bit Stupid As A Child

#61 I Used To Tell My Mom My Entire Kindergarten Class Shared A Single Apple

#62 Kids Are Masters Of Pattern Recognition

#63 Short Term Memory Problems Lead To Lifetime Of Disappointments

#64 Maybe It's The Y At The End

#65 I'm A Vegetarian

#66 And This Is Why We Never Use Tin Foil Around Our Food And Put It In The Microwave

#67 For Love

#68 Grand Daughter Drew Me Some Art Work

#69 That Sounds Paneful

#70 Our Kid Came Out Of His Room And Said The Air Smelled Hot

#71 They're Going To Be Besties Before You Know It

#72 My Children Can't Be Trusted To Lie And I'm Okay With That

#73 He Went Outside And Everything To Collect That Damn Leaf For Me. Love The Dedication

#74 Kids Are Too Funny

#75 I Love That Your Kids Adore Food

#76 How Could You?

#77 Text From My Friend Tonight After Trick Or Treating Ended

#78 Cakey Will Always Be A Part Of Him

#79 A Driver's License Is An Acceptable Form Of Payment

#80 He Should Have Checked Behind The TV Too

#81 I Wasn't The Brightest Kid In Class

#82 I Forged This Letter To My Mom Pretending To Be My Fourth Grade Teacher, An Absolute Classic
Wonder why it didn't work, looks legit to me!



#83 Kids Will Believe Anything They Are Told

#84 Don't Forget To Subscribe

#85 Amazon Baby

#86 At Least He's Still Getting Use Out Of Them

#87 My Niece And Nephew Made Me A Sandwich, Top With Baby Carrots, Panda Chocolate Cookies And Yogurt. They Know Me Well

#88 My Niece, Who I Treated Nicely In The 3 Hours She Stayed, Decided That Doing This To Me Was A Good Idea

#89 My Kid Painted A Picture And Wanted To Hang It On The Wall, So She Used Paint To Do That

#90 Yay! Snacks

#91 They Didn't Think That Was An Option

#92 You Tell Me Buddy

#93 Not A Surprise Prank

#94 3 Year Old Daughter Said Close Your Eyes I Have A Cool Sticker For You. This Was The Cool Sticker When I Opened My Eyes

#95 "Because My Phone Was Too Cold"
That's why my kid melted his camera on the heater floor vent.



#96 Kid Thought The Expiration Date On Milk Was 1573

#97 My Daughter Taped This To The Front Door To "Prank" The Neighbors

#98 This Is So Sweet And So Stupid

#99 That's You

#100 Nutter Butter Chomps
3 year old found my stash. Told him to wait a minute while I finished a couple dishes and dried hands and I'd help him open it. I'm pretty sure he ate the plastic. I couldn't find it anywhere. This isn't the first time.


