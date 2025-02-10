ADVERTISEMENT

Raising kids can be a trip. The journey is filled with laughter, tears, and at times, embarrassment. They have no filter. None whatsoever. Little humans will say or do whatever’s on their minds, totally unaware of the impact or consequences. There's no such thing as a tattered reputation as far as they're concerned.

Sometimes their thoughts and actions are random, hilarious, or confusing. Other times, they’re just dumb. We forgive them because they’re still developing. But parents don’t always forget. In fact, some make sure their children’s weird antics are forever immortalized, by sharing them online for all the world to see.

People have been sharing the completely clueless things that kids have said or done. And while some are ridiculously cringe, we can’t help but laugh. Bored Panda has put together a cute list of our favorite ones, for when you need to feel better about your own stupid moments. Don’t forget to upvote the ones that you love. We also had a fun and nostalgic chat with author Jules Torti about her own dumb and questionable childhood memories. Torti has written several insightful and humorous books, including "Been There, Ate That: A Candy-coated Childhood."

#1

Solid Plan

"Dumb-Clueless-Kids tweet about a child wanting a guide dog by attempting to stare at the sun."

UnderqualifiedAdult Report

Jules Torti is excited when Bored Panda reaches out to her. The author loves talking and writing about all things nostalgia and growing up. Torti doesn't hesitate to tell us her childhood revolved around questionable things. Even though, like many of us, she didn't consider them dumb at the time.

"I thought I was quite clever when I avoided returning overdue library books and instead chose to bury them down by the pond behind our house," Torti recalls. "And when my brother and I bounced around the pink insulation batts when my parents were renovating the basement, we didn't realize there was anything dumb about it. When our eyes were pinker than the insulation, and we felt like we'd been rolled around in poison ivy, we were politely informed of our dumbness and didn't take much interest in playing in fiberglass again!"

"This was a time period where common sense did not prevail," continues the author. "I mean, we used to throw the biggest rocks we could find onto the pond's surface to test the ice readiness. If the rock didn't go through, clearly, it was safe enough for us to play hockey. We would also [pee] inside our snowsuits when tobogganing to avoid having to go back inside the house and unzipping everything. We thought that was a smart alternative until the hot and wet itch set in."

    #2

    Lost My Kid In Target. Found Him Here

    Child holding a mannequin's hand in a store; innocent and clueless moment captured.

    cassper1 Report

    Torti recalls doing loads of dumb sh*it with her hair as a kid. "My sister and I gave each other several not-so-flattering haircuts all the time," she tells us. "We lived in the country, so we were responsible for creating our own entertainment, which oddly involved scissors and each other's bangs (well, when they existed to cut off again)."

    "When we had no hair of our own to trim, we turned to the cat," remembers Torti. "Poor Moker, our grey Persian---she was often whisker-less, and I regret that, but I'm sure my sister deserved the aggressive clippings and bubblegum in her hair. I'm surprised Kiley and I were allowed to have hair at all---the greatest sibling revenge was sticking a wad of Hubba Bubba on the back of her head. Or pine sap in a pinch. We were always halfway up a tree in our yard and if one was annoyed with the other the big brain-like balls of sap on the trunks were the perfect weapon."

    "I'm sure she regrets that I'm a writer and love to tell the story of when she ate all of my grandmother's ex-lax," laughed the author. "Oh, and that time she ate Play-Doh. Now, there's a visual!"
    #3

    This Photo My Kid’s Daycare Sent Us Of Him Helping Them Bake A Cake

    Child spilling milk from a cup into a red mixing bowl, illustrating a playful clueless moment.

    elpaco313 Report

    Regardless of what generation they grow up in, children will probably always continue to do silly things. But as times change, perhaps the definition of "dumb" will, too. Torti says that the kids of today are totally different from when she grew up.

    "I think kids nowadays are non-believers in a lot of things beyond Santa---like what their parents say or teachers teach," Torti tells Bored Panda. "We only had five TV channels growing up, no computer and one rotary dial phone. We relied on our imaginations and silliness because we didn't have cell phones, Netflix, Facebook and hovering parents."

    The author adds that nowadays, there's a big shift in kids modeling their parents anxieties. "Whether it's politics, the pandemic, weight gain or social media. This kind of stuff never entered our mindset because our parents never discussed such things or their nervousness about anything."
    #4

    Turn Your Back For 30 Seconds

    Child playfully stuck inside a traffic cone on grass, demonstrating a humorous and clueless moment.

    looseleaflover Report

    #5

    My 7 Year Old Son's Brilliant Way To Never Lose The Only Key He Has For This Lock

    A padlock with a key inserted, illustrating a literal interpretation of "Dumb-Clueless-Kids."

    ThaddeusWerner Report

    #6

    A Solid Career Choice If You Asked Me

    Tweet about a kid wanting to be a pineapple when grown up, highlighting clueless innocence.

    TeacherOnTopic Report

    As adults, we can learn a lot from children. They’re carefree, they laugh a lot, they’re curious, and they’re resilient. Us grown-ups tend to take life really seriously, and as far as kids are concerned—we should lighten up.

    The Western Australian government released a sweet and insightful report in 2022 titled “What can adults learn from children?” The office of the Commissioner for Children and Young People had polled over a thousand young people from age 8 up and received some cute and enlightening responses.

    “Many children and young people want adults to listen to what they have to say and express their frustration in not being heard,” said Western Australia Commissioner Jacqueline McGowan-Jones. “A large number also mentioned that adults could learn from children how to be more creative and have fun.”

    While there’s no denying kids can say or do some dumb sh*t, they are by no means not smart. In the report, a number of children said that adults underestimate their intelligence. "[We] are not as dumb as they think," was one boy's simple answer when asked what adults can learn from children.

    In one particularly cute response, another youngster said, “Adults learn stuff from children every day – once when I was 2 years old, my mum thought there were only 10 dinosaurs, but I told her there were more than 400 dinosaurs. She was astonished.”

    “Just remember, children are smart, too,” added the little Einstein.
    #7

    One Of The Stupidest Things I've Ever Seen A Kid Do, And It's My Kid

    Child dipping cookie in ketchup, illustrating a clueless moment.

    FamousAmos00 Report

    #8

    Wholesome Family Time

    A tweet about a mistaken belief related to listening to music, highlighting cluelessness in kids.

    jennybunn Report

    #9

    I Hope It Was Elvis

    Tweet humorously describing a kid's confusion about dressing as Elvis instead of elves, reflecting dumb-clueless-kids theme.

    momjeansplease Report

    Many of the children surveyed felt that grown-ups need to loosen up. "Have fun and stop working all day and writing emails," suggested one child. And I'd have to admit, I'm guilty as charged.

    Even experts agree that adults need to take a leaf out of children's books when it comes to having fun, being silly, and laughing more. “Just because parenting is a serious business is no reason to be serious about it all the time," said Shannon Bennett, assistant professor of psychology at Weill Cornell Medicine.

    "Taking time for a moment of levity with your child during your daily routine means you’re making it a priority. You’re saying, ‘We enjoy you. You’re important. You’re loved.’”
    #10

    Close Enough

    Tweet about an 8-year-old confusing "Internet" with Antoinette; humorous misunderstanding. Dumb-Clueless-Kids moment.

    briannekohl Report

    #11

    Hide And Seek Champ?

    Child playfully hiding behind a pole in a park, illustrating the concept of dumb-clueless-kids humor.

    thealbrow Report

    #12

    Duty Is Duty

    A tweet humorously describing a childhood incident reflecting on "Dumb-Clueless-Kids" behavior at the mall.

    primawesome Report

    Bennett told the Washington Post that kids are drawn to people who can be funny. In order to connect with them, we adults need to lighten up.

    “So many of our days as parents can be bogged down with just getting from task A to task B," she explained. "Laughing can be cathartic and release dopamine and other feel-good chemicals in the brain. The key is the shared experience of joy. Making room for fun can help your children become the people they were meant to be.”
    #13

    All Fun And Games Until They Actually Bring Out A Cat

    Chat message about a child's confusion over a pet cat's vacation to China.

    zombieXDI Report

    jlkooiker avatar
    lenka
    lenka
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was excruciating to read. Punctuation is your friend.

    #14

    I Think She Hates School

    Tweet about a kid's humorous response regarding quitting school, highlighting dumb or clueless kids' logic.

    ceciATL Report

    #15

    How To Put In AirPods, By My 2 Year Old

    Young child smiling with earbuds in ears, wearing a "Mom's Perfect Gentleman" T-shirt.

    chicoquadcore Report

    Many of us would be lying if we said we didn't do at least one dumb thing when we were little. Heck, some of us still haven’t learned and could take part in the "Adults Doing Dumb Sh*t Olympics". If there ever were to be such a thing. As children, we often knew no better. We were exploring, learning, and feeding our curiosity.

    Psychologist, author, and instructor Christopher Thurber once shared a memory that is literally seared into his being. "When I was four, I fell in love with Hot Wheels toy cars. My favorite was a drag racer with its own parachute. The chute clipped to the underside of the car with a pair of wire hooks... It was really cool," he wrote.
    #16

    How Dare You Be Her Child

    A humorous tweet about a kid misunderstanding a grandparent's role, highlighting a clueless moment.

    Tendin2 Report

    #17

    I Didn’t Know People Actually Did This

    A child with tongue stuck to a metal pole in winter. Dumb clueless kids exploring outdoors.

    CapetainTrippy Report

    #18

    He’s Five By The Way

    Printer surrounded by sheets of paper, each with a single dollar bill printed, illustrating a clueless kid's actions.

    gfodor Report

    "I noticed one day that the wire hooks resembled an electrical plug," continued Thurber. "And so I did the logical thing for a four-year-old: I inserted those hooks into an outlet."

    I think the majority of us can guess what happened next. Because we are adults, not 4-year-olds, we've learned that it's never a good idea to stick a metal anything into an electrical socket.
    #19

    My Five Year Old Daughter Cut Holes In Her Socks Just In Case Her Feet Get Hot

    Worn-out socks with holes on child's feet, resembling clueless kids' fashion mishap.

    GypsyCub Report

    #20

    My Daughter’s Hide And Seek Spots Are Improving?

    Child humorously trapped under a clear plastic bin on carpet, showcasing dumb-clueless-kids moments.

    cewallace9 Report

    #21

    My Daughter Trying To Hide When She's Supposed To Be In Bed

    Child hiding poorly under a patterned rug in a hallway, showcasing a humorous take on cluelessness.

    Damian411 Report

    "Pop! The thin wires vaporized in a flash, turning my fingers black and red," wrote Thurber. "I must have yelped, but I don’t remember that part. I do remember my mother calling from the kitchen... By the time I heard her footsteps running down the hall, I had already dashed into the bathroom to scrub the discoloration from my wounded extremity. But burns don’t wash off."

    #22

    The Transformation Is Beginning

    Text post about a kid believing they were turning into a bird due to an allergic reaction, showcasing dumb-clueless-kids humor.

    reddit.com Report

    #23

    My Young Nieces Refuse To Eat Tomatoes, But Can't Get Enough Of These "Flower Fruit" (Dark Cherry Tomatoes) That I Grow

    Various tomatoes with dark patches displayed in a plastic container, showcasing an unusual pattern.

    soverylucky Report

    amylee_1 avatar
    Amy Lee
    Amy Lee
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In fairness to her home grown tomatoes tastes nothing like supermarket ones.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #24

    You Came To The Wrong House, Elf

    Text about a child’s reaction to an elf on the shelf, highlighting dumb-clueless-kids' behavior.

    reddit.com Report

    In his essay on the American Camp Association site, Thurber says all young kids do stupid things, adding that "doing dumb stuff teaches something". The expert urges adults to take it easy on children when they make small, stupid mistakes.

    "When kids do something asinine, sigh quickly," he suggests. "Then welcome the lessons attached to that experience. You can express concern, even anger. You can even punish from time to time. But let your dominant approach to young people’s development be to embrace the hidden treasure of dumb stuff."

    #25

    That Was Unexpected

    Tweet about a kid humorously describing a classmate’s mom as two different people.

    aubreyhirsch Report

    #26

    Not The Smartest Kid

    A humorous tweet about a child's Facebook account attempt, highlighting clueless kids' digital adventures.

    TransLucyfer Report

    #27

    This Is How My 2 Year Old Granddaughter Sits Taking Ornaments Off The Tree, Thinking No One Can See Her

    Child under a blanket by a decorated Christmas tree, illustrating a playful moment.

    Itsxjustxme Report

    #28

    Kids Are Just The Best, Aren't They?

    Tweet about a child's humorous misinterpretation of a friend's name, highlighting dumb-clueless-kids moments.

    RachieMac00 Report

    #29

    Glad This Didn’t Exist When I Was A Kid

    Smartwatch notification displaying a questionable request, illustrating dumb-clueless-kids' actions online.

    Specken_zee_Doitch Report

    #30

    My Partner Teaches Primary School. She Sent Me This Gem Today

    Geometry worksheet showing how to copy, draw smaller, and larger angles, illustrating basics for kids.

    Lucsi Report

    #31

    This Is My Son. Hiding. In A Mesh, Very See Through Laundry Hamper. All While Whispering "Hide, Hide, Hide" To Himself

    A child playfully stuck inside a mesh laundry hamper on a carpeted floor.

    Kelbell182 Report

    #32

    My Little Brother (10) Got Stuck In A Cat Donut

    Child stuck in a grey inflatable ring, legs sticking out playfully on a carpeted floor.

    ThatOneGuy1643 Report

    #33

    Wait It’s Not The Same?

    A person with sunglasses next to a funny comment about a childhood misunderstanding.

    reddit.com Report

    #34

    Only Smart People Wore Glasses

    Text recounting a childhood memory of pretending to need glasses due to the belief that only smart people wore them, highlighting a naive mistake.

    Bigringcycling Report

    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't see how that has ever happened. The measure your eyes first, the test is just for finetuning.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    Meanwhile My Dog Is Actually 14 And Doesn't Want To Hang Out With Me

    Social media post about a misunderstanding of dog years, highlighting a humorous moment involving clueless kids.

    Trev97 Report

    #36

    Main Question Is What Did You Do With The Removed Pieces

    Cutting holes in cheese with a tool, illustrating dumb-clueless-kids perception of Swiss cheese.

    amylouisev Report

    ashleyjones_2 avatar
    CherylTunt
    CherylTunt
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Swiss cheese When the process is finished, it's cooled down and the holes — or “eyes” as they're called in the industry — are solidified. While other countries make cheeses with similar flavor profiles like Fontina and Gruyère, it can't be considered Swiss cheese unless it has the properly formed eyes - so technically he’s right

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #37

    Please Tell Me You Said, "Yes."

    Tweet about kindergarten kids with a funny noodle and spaghetti comment, reflecting youthful innocence.

    damnitmadeline Report

    #38

    Perfect Description

    Tweet by sarahradz about a child's funny baby size comparison, related to clueless kids humor.

    sarahradz_ Report

    #39

    My Daughter Got Her Head Stuck In The Door. She Was The One Holding The Door Closed

    A child standing on a chair peeking into a cabinet, with clothes nearby on the floor.

    blacksmithwolf Report

    #40

    Hide And Seek Queen

    A young child wearing pink boots stands near a fence, with a horse grazing in the background.

    joltofwit Report

    #41

    My Nephew Has A Lot To Learn About How This World Works

    Child smiling inside a dog crate while a large dog looks on, depicting a humorous, clueless moment.

    SpiritedAd14 Report

    #42

    Gamer Rage

    Tweet about a kid eating batteries after a Gameboy shuts off mid-battle, highlighting a clueless moment.

    hoennbussy Report

    #43

    Found Out Why My Dog Is Sick

    Text messages discussing a pet possibly getting sick from Dumb-Clueless-Kids giving it forbidden snacks.

    My wife was waiting at the vet to get our dog checked out for stomach problems that started this weekend. As she’s there she gets this note from my 3 year old son’s daycare. Apparently he was feeling guilty.

    Jason498 Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this story is true it must be a LOT of M&Ms or a very tiny dog. There isn't much Cacao in milk chocolate. -- From the net - "For milk chocolate that is found in M&M's it takes about 1 ounce per pound of body weight (e.g., a 20 lb dog would need to ingest about 20 ounces of choclate) for it to create a problem."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #44

    What An Idea To Slow Down Others

    "Dumb-Clueless-Kids playing dangerously in kitchen, causing chaos with open drawers."

    Witty_Operation2486 Report

    #45

    Told My Son That He Had To Eat Half Of His Hot Dog Before We Could Watch A Movie

    Dumb-Clueless-Kids attempt at a hot dog with a bun, sauce, and cut sausage on a plate.

    Barry_Khan Report

    #46

    Very Odd Cookie Recipe

    Tweet about childhood creativity in making unconventional cookies, related to dumb-clueless-kids.

    madisontewers Report

    #47

    My Boyfriend Is A Teacher And Just Sent Me This

    Text exchange about science class confusion, highlighting clueless kids' humorous misunderstanding about buffalo wings.

    Fivedayhangovers Report

    #48

    Literally The Same Version Of Each Other

    Tweet describing a misunderstanding between identical twins, illustrating the humor in dumb-clueless-kids situations.

    nofilterblonde Report

    #49

    So You Scheduled That Piper Playdate, Right?

    Tweet screenshot about a child's imaginary friend, featuring a humorous twist involving a cat; dumb-clueless-kids concept.

    foresthempen Report

    #50

    Text From My Sister This Morning About Her 5yo Son

    Laundry basket inside a washing machine, illustrating a literal interpretation by dumb-clueless kids.

    aderaptor Report

    #51

    My 6 Year Old Begs Me To Play Minecraft With Him And Then Does This The Whole Time To See His Half Of The Screen Better

    Young child in green onesie playing video game, with controllers visible in foreground.

    DracoDarkblade Report

    #52

    He Immediately Regrets Decision

    A child unintentionally pouring sand over themselves in a sandbox, illustrating a humorous moment of being clueless.

    tonybagels1 Report

    #53

    Stupid But Wholesome

    Tweet about a kid making family brush teeth together for three years.

    luciuxness Report

    #54

    Kid Doesn't Like Apples But Eats Them If They Are Like McDonald's Fries

    A child holding an apple carved to look like a cup of fries, depicting dumb-clueless-kids' creativity.

    ElitePatheticReddit Report

    #55

    Not Even The Combined Mind Of Two 11 Year Olds Could Figure This One Out

    Damaged milk carton with visible expiration date and brand label, depicting a potentially clueless error in handling.

    Tamixx_ Report

    #56

    Asked My Nephew To Line Up The Shoes While Cleaning Up

    A line of various shoes set on the floor by dumb-clueless-kids in a room with a car seat and rug.

    Didn't specify against the wall. Will be giving clearer instructions next time.

    Perfect_Blood_3540 Report

    katiejohnson_1 avatar
    Weltschmerz
    Weltschmerz
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What did he do with their other halves? I only see one half of each pair??? Are they pirates?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #57

    My Friends Kid Decided To Make His Own Popsicle

    Frozen drink overflowing in freezer with blender stick inside; a possible mistake by dumb kids.

    SearchTheSeas Report

    #58

    My Daughter Loaded The Dishwasher Today

    "Dishes loaded incorrectly in dishwasher, showcasing common clueless mistakes made by kids."

    delslow419 Report

    #59

    Decided To Try To Fit Between The Sliding Door And The Screen

    A child in a yellow outfit playfully interacting with a sliding screen door on a wooden deck.

    nico87ca Report

    #60

    I Was A Bit Stupid As A Child

    Text image with a kindergarten story about misunderstanding sunburn, highlighting clueless kid's confusion.

    The_Comedy_ Report

    #61

    I Used To Tell My Mom My Entire Kindergarten Class Shared A Single Apple

    Text about a kid lying to their mom about kindergarten snacks to get unhealthy options. Humorous reflection.

    macabrejaguar Report

    #62

    Kids Are Masters Of Pattern Recognition

    Tweet humorously illustrating dumb-clueless-kids confusing "too much" and "too many" for the desired amount.

    mbateman Report

    #63

    Short Term Memory Problems Lead To Lifetime Of Disappointments

    Tweet about a kid upset over scribbled pictures in a book; the irony was he did it. Dumb-Clueless-Kids moment shared by threetimedaddy.

    threetimedaddy Report

    #64

    Maybe It's The Y At The End

    Tweet about a child's desire for a mature name; humorous interaction showcasing dumb-clueless-kids' curious thoughts.

    S_Insley_H Report

    #65

    I'm A Vegetarian

    Tweet about a child's confused stance on being vegetarian, wanting chicken on a salad. Dumb-Clueless-Kids moment.

    LizerReal Report

    #66

    And This Is Why We Never Use Tin Foil Around Our Food And Put It In The Microwave

    Tweet about a kid attempting to reheat a wrapped grilled cheese, causing a microwave mishap. Dumb-Clueless-Kids.

    ashiknees4 Report

    #67

    For Love

    Tweet by Mark about a childhood crush and misunderstanding scars, with emojis showing disappointment.

    UnstableIsotopeU-234 Report

    #68

    Grand Daughter Drew Me Some Art Work

    Car door with scratches resembling doodles, possibly made by clueless kids.

    a_guy_over_here Report

    #69

    That Sounds Paneful

    Tweet from Meg about a childhood mishap; includes humor and a fall from a window.

    MegRGall Report

    #70

    Our Kid Came Out Of His Room And Said The Air Smelled Hot

    Text conversation showing a clueless moment about warmer air; includes laughter emoji.

    NiceGuysFinishLast Report

    #71

    They're Going To Be Besties Before You Know It

    Tweet about a child's relationship dynamics, highlighting a humorous take on sibling interactions.

    clhubes Report

    #72

    My Children Can't Be Trusted To Lie And I'm Okay With That

    Tweet highlighting a humorous interaction with a mother and a conductor involving clueless kids on a train.

    anitathetweeter Report

    #73

    He Went Outside And Everything To Collect That Damn Leaf For Me. Love The Dedication

    A tweet humorously describing a child's misunderstanding, related to "dumb-clueless-kids" moments.

    BombshellCole Report

    #74

    Kids Are Too Funny

    Tweet about a 2-year-old ending conversations with "happy birthday," highlighting humorous clueless behavior in kids.

    themultiplemom Report

    #75

    I Love That Your Kids Adore Food

    A bunch of scallions on a wooden table, humorously linked to the concept of dumb-clueless-kids.

    missmulrooney Report

    #76

    How Could You?

    Tweet about a teenager feeling upset during a Zoom class, featuring dumb-clueless-kids theme.

    kristenhowerton Report

    #77

    Text From My Friend Tonight After Trick Or Treating Ended

    Text message humorously describing kids' choices between lemons and candy, highlighting their cluelessness.

    vaporwave710 Report

    #78

    Cakey Will Always Be A Part Of Him

    Child reluctantly eating cake, feeling emotional, embodies dumb-clueless-kids concept at dining table.

    mattufford Report

    #79

    A Driver's License Is An Acceptable Form Of Payment

    A toy card reader with a driver's license, illustrating dumb-clueless-kids humor.

    CindyM0on Report

    #80

    He Should Have Checked Behind The TV Too

    Tweet about misunderstanding a live studio audience, related to the topic of dumb-clueless-kids.

    UnstableIsotopeU-234 Report

    #81

    I Wasn’t The Brightest Kid In Class

    Text conversation about flushing a hamster down the toilet, causing plumbing issues. Dumb-Clueless-Kids story.

    TheChaosRaven Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An adult hamster is 4 to 5 ounces. Maybe they had a European hamster which I read can reach 13" long and presumably weigh a bit more.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #82

    I Forged This Letter To My Mom Pretending To Be My Fourth Grade Teacher, An Absolute Classic

    Handwritten letter by a child with playful tone, part of the Dumb-Clueless-Kids series.

    Wonder why it didn’t work, looks legit to me!

    plantbasedmenace Report

    #83

    Kids Will Believe Anything They Are Told

    Dumb-Clueless-Kids belief about tattoos and motorcycles shared in a humorous online comment thread.

    danieljmblack1 Report

    #84

    Don't Forget To Subscribe

    Tweet humorously captures a toddler's confusion with YouTube language; a light moment on dumb-clueless-kids.

    tomgara Report

    #85

    Amazon Baby

    A tweet humorously illustrating a toddler's clueless perception of a baby announcement.

    freak_treat__ Report

    #86

    At Least He’s Still Getting Use Out Of Them

    Tweet about child appreciating toy trucks at daycare that were donated, showing clueless behavior.

    HenpeckedHal Report

    #87

    My Niece And Nephew Made Me A Sandwich, Top With Baby Carrots, Panda Chocolate Cookies And Yogurt. They Know Me Well

    Unusual sandwich with carrots, mushrooms, and sauce between slices of bread, illustrating dumb-clueless-kids creativity.

    PosterQ Report

    #88

    My Niece, Who I Treated Nicely In The 3 Hours She Stayed, Decided That Doing This To Me Was A Good Idea

    Toilet seat with toothpaste smeared around the rim, illustrating a clueless mistake made by kids.

    NIGHTHOWLER198 Report

    #89

    My Kid Painted A Picture And Wanted To Hang It On The Wall, So She Used Paint To Do That

    Hand peeling off child's artwork taped on a wall, revealing purple scribbles. Dumb-clueless-kids creativity moment.

    ex-apple Report

    #90

    Yay! Snacks

    Text image of a parent tricking a child into eating dinner by calling it a big snack, humor about dumb-clueless-kids.

    Kids_kubed Report

    #91

    They Didn't Think That Was An Option

    Tweet about a child's rollerblade adventure with a bulldog, sharing a humorous and clueless experience.

    UnstableIsotopeU-234 Report

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because. You. Didn't. Want. Anything. Bad. To. Happen. To. The. Dog.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #92

    You Tell Me Buddy

    A tweet about a child's humorous remark regarding an ambulance outside Walmart, featuring clueless kids.

    LizerReal Report

    #93

    Not A Surprise Prank

    Child planning prank with watering can, smiling on porch. Dumb-Clueless-Kids moment.

    Yolo0o Report

    #94

    3 Year Old Daughter Said Close Your Eyes I Have A Cool Sticker For You. This Was The Cool Sticker When I Opened My Eyes

    A person with a socked foot rests a sanitary pad on their leg in a casual setting, humorously illustrating Dumb-Clueless-Kids.

    randomsryan Report

    #95

    "Because My Phone Was Too Cold"

    Smartphone in Otterbox case with smudged grime; confused mistake by user.

    That's why my kid melted his camera on the heater floor vent.

    Bo-Banny Report

    #96

    Kid Thought The Expiration Date On Milk Was 1573

    Milk carton with confusing expiration date, text messages reveal humorous misunderstanding. Dumb-clueless-kids joke.

    dandara99 Report

    #97

    My Daughter Taped This To The Front Door To "Prank" The Neighbors

    Child's handwritten note on torn paper, related to dumb-clueless-kids theme.

    nataweb Report

    #98

    This Is So Sweet And So Stupid

    Tweet about a child's confusion over an ID expiration date, reflecting a dumb-clueless-kids moment.

    jibinjohn369 Report

    #99

    That's You

    Tweet about a clueless kid misunderstanding baby photos, humorously thinking "you" is another baby.

    RockyKU Report

    #100

    Nutter Butter Chomps

    Hand holding a partially unwrapped chocolate bar, representing a dumb-clueless moment.

    3 year old found my stash. Told him to wait a minute while I finished a couple dishes and dried hands and I'd help him open it. I'm pretty sure he ate the plastic. I couldn't find it anywhere. This isn't the first time.

    Nihilistic_Navigator Report

