79 Funny Dinosaur Memes That Might Make You Roar With Laughter
Dinosaurs might have gone extinct over 60 million years ago, but they're still very much a part of our lives. The Jurassic Park film franchise is still going strong, dinosaur exhibitions are some of the most fascinating at natural history museums, and many kids' favorite snacks are, fittingly, dino nuggets.
Also, dinos can be great material for funny, relatable memes. The Instagram page Ralph The Rex really taps into the paleontology spirit with their dinosaur-inspired memes. If you didn't have a dinosaur phase as a kid, this is your chance to discover how rich, intricate, and hilarious the prehistoric era can be.
It's been millions of years since the dinosaurs went extinct, but we're still fascinated by them. It's insane to think that such giant, predatory, and stunning animals lived on Earth, roamed the same lands that we do today, ate, and had offspring just like any other animal species does today.
When we're children, we sort of think of dinosaurs as magical creatures. In our minds, we lump them together with fairies and unicorns and play with the concept in our make-believe worlds. Psychologists say that 3 and 4 years old is the age when most children hit their dinosaur obsession. By the age of 5 or 6, we turn to the real world and leave the magical dinosaurs behind.
I don't care if a man or woman posted that, because I would definitely put a ring on it.
My own dinosaur obsession started with watching The Land Before Time (I still can't watch the scene where Littlefoot's mother goes to sleep forever) and playing DinoPark Tycoon. For others, it's often Jurassic Park. And a testament to how we lose interest in dinosaurs as adults might be the constant ridicule Ross from Friends receives as a paleontologist.
But there are many fascinating facts about dinosaurs we don't get to know as children and perhaps don't care to find out as adults. For example, did you know the pterodactyl isn't technically a dinosaur? And that all dinosaurs, just like us, humans, were strictly terrestrial creatures? Let's dive into some of the more interesting dino facts together, shall we?
Dinosaurs lived all over the place on Earth, even Antarctica. However, back then, it wasn't a land of ice and snow; it had lush forests and temperatures of around 30C to 58C degrees close to the Antarctic Circle. Some of the dinosaurs who lived there were the ankylosaurs, the mosasaurs, and the plesiosaurs.
Well, technically, neither mosasaurs nor plesiosaurs are now considered dinosaurs. Paleontologists classify them as "marine reptilians" because, in order to be a dinosaur, you have to have your limbs beneath your body. We now refer to them as "dinosaur-like reptiles" that lived in water.
Pterodactyl is famous for its one-of-a-kind appearance, but paleontologists don't consider it to be a dinosaur either. They had their limbs on the side of their bodies, more like crocodiles and lizards. Pterodactyls also don't have any descendants and had very fragile bones, making it hard for scientists to determine facts about them.
Speaking of descendants, there are some animals that we consider the descendants of dinosaurs that may surprise you. Like chickens: velociraptors and the T-Rex are actually ancestors of birds. Researchers claim that the T-Rex and chickens have a lot of DNA in common.
Since chickens are descendants of dinosaurs, it shouldn't come as a surprise that many of the dinosaurs had feathers. Most of the dinosaurs that possibly had feathers belonged to the theropod branch. Paleontologists continue to discover fossils of feathered dinosaurs, like the one in the Liaoning Province of China, the Sinornithosaurus.
Surprisingly, the biggest dinosaurs weren't predators. The long-necked, four-legged sauropods were the biggest land animals ever. The biggest dinosaur, titanosaur Argentinosaurus huinculensis, was a herbivore and lived in South America (hence the name). Scientists think that once the Argentinosaurus hatched from its egg, it would continue growing for the entirety of its life.
Dinos may have been big in size, but not very intelligent. The T-Rex, for example, was thought to be as smart as a monkey once. But the newest research shows that they were more similar in their behavior to crocodiles and lizards. People like to joke that a stegosaurus, for instance, had a brain the size of two hot dogs. But scientists say that it was only the size of a walnut shell.
The tuatara, a reptile endemic only to New Zealand, often gets called the "only living dinosaur." But that isn't entirely true. Experts rather call them living fossils. They have been around since the time of dinosaurs for more than 200 million years, and live for 100 or more years. They also have a third eye on the tops of their heads, but, since it's covered in scales, it's not particularly helpful.
So which dino is it? Mine is the Compsognathus, cute and the size of a cat - which is a reasonable size for a pet, if any mad scientist should read this comment. Thank you in advance!