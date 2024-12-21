ADVERTISEMENT

Dinosaurs might have gone extinct over 60 million years ago, but they're still very much a part of our lives. The Jurassic Park film franchise is still going strong, dinosaur exhibitions are some of the most fascinating at natural history museums, and many kids' favorite snacks are, fittingly, dino nuggets.

Also, dinos can be great material for funny, relatable memes. The Instagram page Ralph The Rex really taps into the paleontology spirit with their dinosaur-inspired memes. If you didn't have a dinosaur phase as a kid, this is your chance to discover how rich, intricate, and hilarious the prehistoric era can be.