“Instant Karma”: Road Rage Passenger’s Coffee Toss At Driver Backfires Hilariously In Viral Video

A viral road rage video has taken the internet by storm after a passenger in a white SUV attempted to drench another driver in coffee, with unexpected results.

The clip, which has been viewed millions of times across social media, struck a nerve with viewers who celebrated the moment as a perfect dose of instant karma.

While the viral incident ended with some laughs, road rage is still a very serious issue on public roads.

The viral coffee throw was meant to humiliate another driver

The video opens with a white SUV speeding aggressively and cutting into another lane, setting the stage for a potential confrontation.

Soon after, the two cars are side by side. The SUV’s bearded passenger then rolls down his window, gripping a large coffee tumbler.

In what looks like a deliberate act of intimidation, the bearded man leans out of the window, stretches his arm, and attempts to fling the drink at the car beside them, according to theDaily Mail.

But there are a lot of factors to consider when one throws a tumbler of liquid out of a moving car, such as fluid physics.

The SUV’s angry passenger evidently did not consider these factors. Thus, instead of splattering onto the target vehicle, the coffee whipped back into his own face, soaking him completely.

Adding to the humor, viewers noticed that the man doubled down and attempted a second toss, despite already being drenched.

The result was no better, as most of the coffee still ended up back in his face—again.

It was understandable at that point, as theangry man, of course, had to commit to his coffee throw attempt.

Ultimately, what was intended to be a show of aggression turned into a moment of humiliation, and it was caught on camera in all its glory.

Online reactions turned the clip into a lesson in karma

Commenters across social media platforms couldn’t get enough of the irony. Many joked that the universe had intervened right on time.

“How would you like Coffee sir? Same as I like my Karma, Instant,” one person wrote. Another quipped, “Karma said: ‘Don’t do anything. I got this, bro.’”

Others applauded the poetic justice, with one user saying, “This made me smile… the real example of what you reap is what you sow.”

Another chimed in, “Love when karma comes early.”

Several commenters noted that thestunt barely affected the targeted driver at all.

“I don’t even think any coffee got on your car,” one wrote, while another joked about the man’s stubborn determination: “It was the second toss after he’d already been drenched, for me.”

The humor didn’t stop there. “You just know he was P****D when that liquid came right back at him… there was nothing he could do other than commit at that point,” one user said.

Another added, “Full definition of BACK TO SENDER.”

Interestingly, one viewer admitted they had once made the same mistake.

“That’s happened to me before… my road rage has improved drastically. Nature put me in my place lol,” the commenter confessed.

Road rage is still an issue on public roads, and sometimes, it gets dangerous

While the ending of the viral video was just a moment of hilarity on the driver’s part,road rage is still a very serious issue on public roads.

As noted in a report byThe Zebra, a whopping 96% of drivers in 2024 stated that they’ve witnessed an act of road rage within the past six months. A total of 66% of drivers also admitted to committing road rage.

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

The human cost of road rage is no joke. Within the first ten months of 2024, 116 people were slain in road rage incidents involving firearms, as per data from Pew Research.

A total of 12,610 injuries and 218 mur*ers have also been attributed to road rage in the United States over a period of seven years.

A total of 66% of traffic fatalities are also caused byaggressive driving, as per data from the NHTSA.

Netizens shared their thoughts on the viral road rage video on social media

