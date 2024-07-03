“Random Guy Swears At Me And Gets His Car Destroyed”
Our interactions on the road are supposed to be based on traffic laws, mutual respect, and patience. However, when Reddit user RonnietheZombie went for a walk, they encountered a driver who didn’t care about any of these things.
As they explained on r/EntitledPeople, the incident took place in a quiet suburb. Apparently, the guy behind the wheel was so unhappy with the pedestrian walking in front of his car that he felt the need to chase them down and yell out a bunch of obscenities.
However, that made him fail to notice a ditch, and let’s just say that karma took care of the rest.
Road rage is a dangerous behavior that can lead to severe consequences
Image credits: voronaman111 / Envato (not the actual photo)
Or, as was the case this time, expensive ones
Image credits: AZ-BLT / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: RonnietheZombie
As they reacted to the story, people were glad that the angry driver got what was coming to him
Some even shared their own similar experiences
Me and mum had a similar.interaction. A man was flipping her off and did a dangerous bypass, bext curve he went straight into a ditch. She said to him "Oh, why where you in such an hurry when you where only going a so short way?"
That's the perfect response!
Had what I now consider a frenemy, due to too many events to mention. I was driving us home from a night out and I saw a car in my rear view coming up fast, as it passed me it swerved into my lane, I braked, avoiding a collision. Frenemy told me I was a pushover for not chasing them down and "you just let that a*****e walk all over you". Girl, they were long gone and the event was over, why would I waste my night on such random rubbish? Anyhoo..about 3 months later she calls to gossip and states she is due in court for a road rage incident in her boyfriends car. They were cut off, chased the car. Poor little Asian girl had her driver's Window smashed in by them and there ya go. Next catch up was twice as funny, boyfriend and her had a public row at the train station on the way to court, both charged with disorderly and assault. Yeh, not someone to take advice from imo.
