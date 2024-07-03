“Random Guy Swears At Me And Gets His Car Destroyed”

ADVERTISEMENT

Our interactions on the road are supposed to be based on traffic laws, mutual respect, and patience. However, when Reddit user RonnietheZombie went for a walk, they encountered a driver who didn’t care about any of these things.

As they explained on r/EntitledPeople, the incident took place in a quiet suburb. Apparently, the guy behind the wheel was so unhappy with the pedestrian walking in front of his car that he felt the need to chase them down and yell out a bunch of obscenities.

However, that made him fail to notice a ditch, and let’s just say that karma took care of the rest.

Road rage is a dangerous behavior that can lead to severe consequences

Share icon

Image credits: voronaman111 / Envato (not the actual photo)

Or, as was the case this time, expensive ones

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: AZ-BLT / Envato (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: RonnietheZombie

As they reacted to the story, people were glad that the angry driver got what was coming to him

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Some even shared their own similar experiences

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon