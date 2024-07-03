Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Random Guy Swears At Me And Gets His Car Destroyed”
Entitled People, Social Issues

“Random Guy Swears At Me And Gets His Car Destroyed”

Our interactions on the road are supposed to be based on traffic laws, mutual respect, and patience. However, when Reddit user RonnietheZombie went for a walk, they encountered a driver who didn’t care about any of these things.

As they explained on r/EntitledPeople, the incident took place in a quiet suburb. Apparently, the guy behind the wheel was so unhappy with the pedestrian walking in front of his car that he felt the need to chase them down and yell out a bunch of obscenities.

However, that made him fail to notice a ditch, and let’s just say that karma took care of the rest.

Road rage is a dangerous behavior that can lead to severe consequences

Image credits: voronaman111 / Envato (not the actual photo)

Or, as was the case this time, expensive ones

Image credits: AZ-BLT / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: RonnietheZombie

As they reacted to the story, people were glad that the angry driver got what was coming to him

Some even shared their own similar experiences

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

kicki
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Me and mum had a similar.interaction. A man was flipping her off and did a dangerous bypass, bext curve he went straight into a ditch. She said to him "Oh, why where you in such an hurry when you where only going a so short way?"

libstak
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
54 minutes ago (edited)

Had what I now consider a frenemy, due to too many events to mention. I was driving us home from a night out and I saw a car in my rear view coming up fast, as it passed me it swerved into my lane, I braked, avoiding a collision. Frenemy told me I was a pushover for not chasing them down and "you just let that a*****e walk all over you". Girl, they were long gone and the event was over, why would I waste my night on such random rubbish? Anyhoo..about 3 months later she calls to gossip and states she is due in court for a road rage incident in her boyfriends car. They were cut off, chased the car. Poor little Asian girl had her driver's Window smashed in by them and there ya go. Next catch up was twice as funny, boyfriend and her had a public row at the train station on the way to court, both charged with disorderly and assault. Yeh, not someone to take advice from imo.

