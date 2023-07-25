“Made A Road Rager Pay For His Actions”: Person Gets The Perfect Revenge

We all have that one friend or family member who we just refuse to get into the car with. Your aunt may be lovely at a barbecue, but something comes over her when she’s behind the wheel, and suddenly that sweet, docile lady is a monster with steam coming out of her ears.

Dealing with road rage can be tricky, but one woman who recently had an experience with an aggressive driver managed to find the perfect way to get him off her tail. Below, you’ll find the full story that she shared on the Petty Revenge subreddit, as well as some of the replies readers have left her.

On her morning commute to work, this woman encountered an aggressive driver

But thankfully, she managed to ensure that he would be paying for his actions

Unfortunately, many drivers are guilty of exhibiting dangerous road rage behaviors

Road rage may seem harmless at first glance, if you’re simply imagining frustrated drivers yelling at the amount of traffic on the road or lights for turning red after 2 seconds of being green. But in reality, it can be much more dangerous, and unfortunately, it’s also quite common. According to The Zebra, 82% of drivers admitted to committing an act of road rage in 2019. This can include swerving into another car, forcing another driver off the road, shooting a gun into another car, tailgating, ramming into another vehicle, performing brake checks in front of a vehicle and more. It can also be contagious, as half of drivers surveyed admit that they respond to the reckless acts of other drivers with more aggressive behavior.

Over half of drivers believe that road rage is equally as dangerous as distracted driving. 30 murders a year in the United States are linked to road rage incidents, and two thirds of traffic fatalities are caused by aggressive driving. What’s even more concerning is that road rage seems to be getting worse, as CNN reports there has been a 500% increase in reported incidents over the last decade. Statistically, males under the age of 19 are the most likely to exhibit road rage behaviors and tailgate, but women can certainly be aggressive drivers too. One study found that over a third of individuals who said they experience road rage more than four times a week were women between the ages of 18 to 34.

Aggressive driving can be caused by various environmental and pyschological factors

As far as what makes some people more prone to engaging in road rage than others, the American Psychological Association says that environmental factors can play a huge part. Living in a big city with lots of traffic can add stress to drivers, as well as psychological factors such as having pent up anger from other parts of their life. Studies have even found that individuals who struggle with drug and alcohol abuse are more likely to experience road rage. Counseling psychologist Jerry Deffenbacher, PhD, of Colorado State University, conducted a series of studies on anger and aggressive driving, and he found that those who identify as “high-anger drivers” have some key differences from those who are “low-anger drivers.”

High-anger drivers are more likely to have hostile and aggressive thinking, meaning that they’re more likely to insult other drivers or think about getting revenge on them, rather than allowing stressful situations on the road to roll off their backs. They’re also more likely to take risks on the road, such as speeding, rapidly changing lanes or running red lights. They might honk excessively, and chances are, they carry this anger into the rest of their lives as well, rather than keeping it in their cars. Dr. Deffenbacher found that high-anger drivers had twice as many car accidents in driving simulations, and they report having more near-accidents and speeding tickets. They’re prone to having short tempers, being stressed or anxious and acting impulsively.

It’s important to limit or prevent road rage in any way we can

If you’re guilty of engaging in some of these behaviors yourself, psychotherapist Barry Markell, PhD, told WebMD that there are some steps you can take to keep your anger in check. He recommends making sure that you are well-rested, as lack of sleep leads to loss of control, and limiting your alcohol intake. He also recommends allowing yourself more time when you have to drive somewhere, as being in a hurry often makes drivers impatient and angry. Play soothing music in your car, and be aware of your behavior on the roads. You can even put photos of your loved ones on the dashboard in your car to remind you how important it is to get home safely.

And if you’re threatened by a road rager, Markell recommends staying calm. If they’re tailgating you, change lanes. If they want to pass you, let them. Don’t make gestures back at them, and don’t make eye contact. Try to stay behind them, and if necessary, just pull off to an exit or turn onto another road to let them go by. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Have you ever had a similar experience on the road? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing road rage, look no further than right here!

