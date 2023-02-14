Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Has A Fit Of Road Rage After One Irresponsible Maneuver From Another Driver, Ends Up Getting Arrested Herself
30points
Automotive, People4 hours ago

Woman Has A Fit Of Road Rage After One Irresponsible Maneuver From Another Driver, Ends Up Getting Arrested Herself

Miglė Miliūtė and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Road rage might make even the calmest of souls shake with anger—there’s something about irresponsible driving that makes people’s blood boil. Yet some motorists take it to new heights. They open a box full of fury and the lid just won’t close.

Redditor u/Al1G8R5 had to endure the sizzling heat of another driver’s anger despite apologizing for their maneuver. They opened up to the ‘Petty Revenge’ community about cutting off a lady in their blind spot. However, the story took an unexpected turn. Scroll down for the full version, in the OP’s own words.

A driver cut off a lady and apologized, but that didn’t stop her from bursting into a fit of road rage

Image credits: Deea_Olteanu (not the actual photo)

The conflict that was blown out of proportion started with one careless maneuver

The exasperated lady seemed to have a lot of time on her hands as she just wouldn’t let it go

Image credits: bilanol (not the actual photo)

The woman tried lying her way out of the situation but was caught off guard after learning about the dashcam footage

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/Al1G8R5

People in the comments rejoiced, happy that the road rage lady did not get away with her actions

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dashcams should come as a default option on any new car

