Woman Has A Fit Of Road Rage After One Irresponsible Maneuver From Another Driver, Ends Up Getting Arrested Herself

Road rage might make even the calmest of souls shake with anger—there’s something about irresponsible driving that makes people’s blood boil. Yet some motorists take it to new heights. They open a box full of fury and the lid just won’t close.

Redditor u/Al1G8R5 had to endure the sizzling heat of another driver’s anger despite apologizing for their maneuver. They opened up to the ‘Petty Revenge’ community about cutting off a lady in their blind spot. However, the story took an unexpected turn. Scroll down for the full version, in the OP’s own words.

A driver cut off a lady and apologized, but that didn’t stop her from bursting into a fit of road rage

Image credits: Deea_Olteanu (not the actual photo)

The conflict that was blown out of proportion started with one careless maneuver

The exasperated lady seemed to have a lot of time on her hands as she just wouldn’t let it go

Image credits: bilanol (not the actual photo)

The woman tried lying her way out of the situation but was caught off guard after learning about the dashcam footage

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/Al1G8R5

People in the comments rejoiced, happy that the road rage lady did not get away with her actions