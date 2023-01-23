Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Is Stunned After Her Husband Shows No Effort In Defending Her From A Stranger Who Slapped And Yelled At Her
33points
Relationships5 hours ago

Woman Is Stunned After Her Husband Shows No Effort In Defending Her From A Stranger Who Slapped And Yelled At Her

Liucija Adomaite and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

Recently, an upset woman turned to the TrueOffMyChest community on Reddit to share the road rage incident she and her husband endured a few weeks ago. “We cut someone off in traffic and it pissed the other driver off,” the woman explained.

The car started following them: “it tailgated us, beeping its horn, and my husband kept trying to give the car room to go around us but the car would slow down with us and speed up with us and it followed us almost to our house.”

The tension rose, and since the author was 7 months pregnant, she “didn’t want the mysterious driver knowing where we live so we pulled into a petrol station instead.” The woman got out of the car, so did the stranger, and the story took a very vicious turn.

A pregnant woman gets viciously attacked by a driver in a petrol station while her husband sits in their car and does nothing

 

Image source: stevanovicigor (not the actual photo)

Image source: CristianBlazMar (not the actual photo)

Image source: voronaman111 (not the actual photo)

The author later added an update to the story

Image source: anon

She also answered some questions in the comments

And this is how people reacted to this whole story

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I weigh 2/3 of my SO and you can bet your butt that would defend him or tell him to stay in the car if it's dangerous. That guy is a wimp.

0
0points
reply
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Im the type of guy that actively avoids confrontation, i really really do, however, more that once i started seeing everything red, last time that happened i tried to Run Over a coworker ( allready comented on that here before ), with that said, if you Touch my wife or girlfriend ( i have none right now hense the " or " ) that Will sufice, Im a very rational person, but when i start to see red, reasoning is no longer an option, with that said, i would jump on to the other dudes face and unless he could knock me out, i would probably end him...

0
0points
reply
POST
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I weigh 2/3 of my SO and you can bet your butt that would defend him or tell him to stay in the car if it's dangerous. That guy is a wimp.

0
0points
reply
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Im the type of guy that actively avoids confrontation, i really really do, however, more that once i started seeing everything red, last time that happened i tried to Run Over a coworker ( allready comented on that here before ), with that said, if you Touch my wife or girlfriend ( i have none right now hense the " or " ) that Will sufice, Im a very rational person, but when i start to see red, reasoning is no longer an option, with that said, i would jump on to the other dudes face and unless he could knock me out, i would probably end him...

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda