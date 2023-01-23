Woman Is Stunned After Her Husband Shows No Effort In Defending Her From A Stranger Who Slapped And Yelled At Her
Recently, an upset woman turned to the TrueOffMyChest community on Reddit to share the road rage incident she and her husband endured a few weeks ago. “We cut someone off in traffic and it pissed the other driver off,” the woman explained.
The car started following them: “it tailgated us, beeping its horn, and my husband kept trying to give the car room to go around us but the car would slow down with us and speed up with us and it followed us almost to our house.”
The tension rose, and since the author was 7 months pregnant, she “didn’t want the mysterious driver knowing where we live so we pulled into a petrol station instead.” The woman got out of the car, so did the stranger, and the story took a very vicious turn.
A pregnant woman gets viciously attacked by a driver in a petrol station while her husband sits in their car and does nothing
The author later added an update to the story
I weigh 2/3 of my SO and you can bet your butt that would defend him or tell him to stay in the car if it's dangerous. That guy is a wimp.
Im the type of guy that actively avoids confrontation, i really really do, however, more that once i started seeing everything red, last time that happened i tried to Run Over a coworker ( allready comented on that here before ), with that said, if you Touch my wife or girlfriend ( i have none right now hense the " or " ) that Will sufice, Im a very rational person, but when i start to see red, reasoning is no longer an option, with that said, i would jump on to the other dudes face and unless he could knock me out, i would probably end him...
