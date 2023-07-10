Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Rita Wilson Reveals Husband Tom Hanks’ Quirks In A Viral Post As He Celebrates 67th Birthday
Rokas Laurinavičius and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are the definition of a Hollywood power couple.

Their relationship dates back four decades, when the two first met on the set of ABC’s sitcom Bosom Buddies in 1981. However, they were just friends at first, since at the time Hanks was married to his college sweetheart, Samantha Lewes. They went public with their relationship in 1986, and after two years of dating, Hanks and Wilson got married in 1988.

And their love is still flourishing. On July 9, Wilson penned a sweet birthday message to her husband, and shared everything she adores about him, including some of Tom’s more unique qualities.

More info: Instagram

Tom Hanks turned 67 years old on Sunday

Image credits: ritawilson

And his wife, actor, singer and film producer Rita Wilson shared an incredibly sweet message to celebrate the occasion

Image credits: ritawilson

Wilson and Hanks have been together for 38 years

Image credits: ritawilson

Image credits: ritawilson

Image credits: tomhanks

They’ve been married for 35

Image credits: ritawilson

Image credits: ritawilson

Image credits: ritawilson

Image credits: ritawilson

Image credits: ritawilson

Image credits: ritawilson

Image credits: ritawilson

Image credits: ritawilson

And share two children together, Chet and Truman

Image credits: ritawilson

Image credits: ritawilson

Image credits: ritawilson

Image credits: ritawilson

Image credits: ritawilson

Many, including the couple’s famous friends, took to the comments to wish Hanks a happy birthday

theswallowii
theswallowii
Community Member
22 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's my favorite person ever! I just come out of hospital for a heavy surgery. Guess what I did, fellow pandas? I, prior to going to the hospîtal, downloaded Cast Away, Captain Phillips, Appollo 13, Catch Me If You Can, Da Vinci Code, The Green Mile, Philadelphia and The Terminal on my laptop. Because this man is the best painkiller. Happy 67th BD Tom! Ms Wilson, you sure know your blessing! Plus...he's a cutie,not gonna lie...

2
2points
reply
Zophra
Zophra
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nice to see a Hollywood marriage/relationship survive long-term. Are there any others? Goldie Hawn/Kurt Russell and Hugh Jackman/Deborra-Lee Furness are the only other ones I thought of.

2
2points
reply
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively too

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This gives me the feels. I've loved Tom Hanks ever since Bosom Buddies.

1
1point
reply
Load More Comments
