Rita Wilson Reveals Husband Tom Hanks’ Quirks In A Viral Post As He Celebrates 67th Birthday

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are the definition of a Hollywood power couple.

Their relationship dates back four decades, when the two first met on the set of ABC’s sitcom Bosom Buddies in 1981. However, they were just friends at first, since at the time Hanks was married to his college sweetheart, Samantha Lewes. They went public with their relationship in 1986, and after two years of dating, Hanks and Wilson got married in 1988.

And their love is still flourishing. On July 9, Wilson penned a sweet birthday message to her husband, and shared everything she adores about him, including some of Tom’s more unique qualities.

More info: Instagram

Tom Hanks turned 67 years old on Sunday

Image credits: ritawilson

And his wife, actor, singer and film producer Rita Wilson shared an incredibly sweet message to celebrate the occasion

Image credits: ritawilson

Wilson and Hanks have been together for 38 years

Image credits: ritawilson

Image credits: ritawilson

Image credits: tomhanks

They’ve been married for 35

Image credits: ritawilson

Image credits: ritawilson

Image credits: ritawilson

Image credits: ritawilson

Image credits: ritawilson

Image credits: ritawilson

Image credits: ritawilson

Image credits: ritawilson

And share two children together, Chet and Truman

Image credits: ritawilson

Image credits: ritawilson

Image credits: ritawilson

Image credits: ritawilson

Image credits: ritawilson

Many, including the couple’s famous friends, took to the comments to wish Hanks a happy birthday