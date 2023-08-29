My name is Glenn Cooper and I am an artist who enjoys cartooning, humorous illustration, and creating abstract paintings. I reside in California with my wife Sharie, dog Gizmo, and cat Rocky.

Over the years I have been drawing gag cartoons for magazines and trade publications and for the last few years, I have been posting a single-panel gag cartoon titled Risible Cartoons on social media. I draw rough drafts of my cartoons and illustrations on pencil and paper and my final works are completed by way of a drawing tablet and digital illustration program. I love the process of coming up with an idea/gag and carefully crafting a cartoon with or without a caption that will hopefully deliver a smile or chuckle to my followers.

I appreciate the opportunity to show my Risible Cartoons here on Bored Panda and hope everyone enjoys them. More of my Risibles can be found on my Instagram and other works including humorous illustrations and multi-panel Risible Sunday Funnies can be found at Ko-fi. Thank you!

