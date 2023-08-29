My name is Glenn Cooper and I am an artist who enjoys cartooning, humorous illustration, and creating abstract paintings. I reside in California with my wife Sharie, dog Gizmo, and cat Rocky.

Over the years I have been drawing gag cartoons for magazines and trade publications and for the last few years, I have been posting a single-panel gag cartoon titled Risible Cartoons on social media. I draw rough drafts of my cartoons and illustrations on pencil and paper and my final works are completed by way of a drawing tablet and digital illustration program. I love the process of coming up with an idea/gag and carefully crafting a cartoon with or without a caption that will hopefully deliver a smile or chuckle to my followers.

I appreciate the opportunity to show my Risible Cartoons here on Bored Panda and hope everyone enjoys them. More of my Risibles can be found on my Instagram and other works including humorous illustrations and multi-panel Risible Sunday Funnies can be found at Ko-fi. Thank you!

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bad Taste In Mouth

Bad Taste In Mouth

Report

8points
Glenn Cooper
POST
#2

Dress For Success

Dress For Success

Report

8points
Glenn Cooper
POST
panther
panther
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If kilts aren't allowed, I'm not going.

0
0points
reply
#3

First Job

First Job

Report

8points
Glenn Cooper
POST
#4

Fat Batman

Fat Batman

Report

7points
Glenn Cooper
POST
#5

Humor Patch

Humor Patch

Report

6points
Glenn Cooper
POST
#6

Who Let The Dog Out

Who Let The Dog Out

Report

6points
Glenn Cooper
POST
#7

Long Way Around

Long Way Around

Report

5points
Glenn Cooper
POST
#8

Island Beggar

Island Beggar

Report

4points
Glenn Cooper
POST
#9

Fire Department

Fire Department

Report

4points
Glenn Cooper
POST
#10

Family Trips

Family Trips

Report

4points
Glenn Cooper
POST
#11

Run Time

Run Time

Report

4points
Glenn Cooper
POST
#12

Boom Town

Boom Town

Report

3points
Glenn Cooper
POST
#13

Bad Toto No Bone

Bad Toto No Bone

Report

3points
Glenn Cooper
POST
#14

Park Food

Park Food

Report

3points
Glenn Cooper
POST
#15

Gutter Clogged

Gutter Clogged

Report

3points
Glenn Cooper
POST
#16

Cat Meets Cactus

Cat Meets Cactus

Report

2points
Glenn Cooper
POST
#17

Island Feast

Island Feast

Report

2points
Glenn Cooper
POST
#18

Free Taste

Free Taste

Report

2points
Glenn Cooper
POST
#19

Baby On The Way

Baby On The Way

Report

2points
Glenn Cooper
POST
#20

Sunday Funnies

Sunday Funnies

Report

2points
Glenn Cooper
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Bum Knee

Bum Knee

Report

1point
Glenn Cooper
POST
#22

Get Your Motor Running

Get Your Motor Running

Report

1point
Glenn Cooper
POST
#23

Hanger Family

Hanger Family

Report

1point
Glenn Cooper
POST
#24

Today's Special

Today's Special

Report

1point
Glenn Cooper
POST
#25

Trim Time

Trim Time

Report

1point
Glenn Cooper
POST
#26

Space Ship

Space Ship

Report

0points
Glenn Cooper
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!