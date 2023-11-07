34 People Share The Ridiculous Ways They Found Out Their Friends Were Really Wealthy
If you have real friends who you can trust, who you know will always be there for you and with them you can be yourself, you are very lucky. However, imagine finding out your friend is extremely rich and you had no idea about that - how would you react?
When you think like that, in today’s society, there are so many fake and toxic people who may look like your friends, but in the end, they will just use you. In that case, if you are rich or famous, the probability of meeting non-genuine people is even higher. So, yeah, sometimes it may be better to not share how rich you are - plus nobody likes people who show off or act differently just because they are wealthy.
A person on X asked people online to share their stories of how they found out that their friends were rich. So, here are 34 of them that range from the most surprising ways of finding out to situations reminiscent of some film plot.
Now, you must be thinking, if someone is really your friend, how could you not know that they are rich? Well, Times of India notes that it’s actually difficult to know somebody’s financial status just by looking at them.
The wealthiest individuals actually like to dress simply and don't always wear expensive or fancy clothing. In contrast, those who are relatively poor attempt to look as fancy as possible in order to demonstrate their superior social status that is otherwise not.
According to Insider, many individuals find money to be an unpleasant and emotionally charged issue. It's possible to feel ashamed or embarrassed if you think you're falling short or not saving as much as you should. But also, there may be a hint of shame if you believe that your circumstances are better than what you know (or believe) about others.
Furthermore, in fact, money is the least popular topic of conversation among Americans (18 and older) when they meet up with friends, according to a recent Insider study.
Now let’s talk about old money and new money and their differences. According to Myra, money that is passed down from one generation to the next is called old money. Earned money is referred to as new money. New money typically refers to someone who made the transition from low to high income.
Speaking about differences in habits, new money involves people spending their money more carelessly. They may take more vacations, splurge on first-class tickets or participate in spontaneous spending sprees.
On the other hand, old money habits usually are well-thought-out activities. They are less likely to spend it spontaneously. An old money family places practicality above convenience.
So most of the time, if someone is a really wealthy person, it’s not that easy to pick up on, especially if they don’t share much about their family or financial situation. However, usually, the time comes when they say one thing or another that makes you understand that, yeah, that person is extremely rich.