If you have real friends who you can trust, who you know will always be there for you and with them you can be yourself, you are very lucky. However, imagine finding out your friend is extremely rich and you had no idea about that - how would you react?

When you think like that, in today’s society, there are so many fake and toxic people who may look like your friends, but in the end, they will just use you. In that case, if you are rich or famous, the probability of meeting non-genuine people is even higher. So, yeah, sometimes it may be better to not share how rich you are - plus nobody likes people who show off or act differently just because they are wealthy.

A person on X asked people online to share their stories of how they found out that their friends were rich. So, here are 34 of them that range from the most surprising ways of finding out to situations reminiscent of some film plot.

#1

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

syame31

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

TripleBoogie

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Now, you must be thinking, if someone is really your friend, how could you not know that they are rich? Well, Times of India notes that it’s actually difficult to know somebody’s financial status just by looking at them.

The wealthiest individuals actually like to dress simply and don't always wear expensive or fancy clothing. In contrast, those who are relatively poor attempt to look as fancy as possible in order to demonstrate their superior social status that is otherwise not.
#3

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

dats_moy

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
39 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#4

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

NalediSekoto

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

maby not rich because of that, just that the mom didn't like rich people? Or just stealthy rich..

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

MizzVanieV

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

According to Insider, many individuals find money to be an unpleasant and emotionally charged issue. It's possible to feel ashamed or embarrassed if you think you're falling short or not saving as much as you should. But also, there may be a hint of shame if you believe that your circumstances are better than what you know (or believe) about others.

Furthermore, in fact, money is the least popular topic of conversation among Americans (18 and older) when they meet up with friends, according to a recent Insider study. 
#6

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

mistlizzy01

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

dejiimole

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

iamverifedvip

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#9

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

endofanerajc

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Now let’s talk about old money and new money and their differences. According to Myra, money that is passed down from one generation to the next is called old money. Earned money is referred to as new money. New money typically refers to someone who made the transition from low to high income.

Speaking about differences in habits, new money involves people spending their money more carelessly. They may take more vacations, splurge on first-class tickets or participate in spontaneous spending sprees.

On the other hand, old money habits usually are well-thought-out activities. They are less likely to spend it spontaneously. An old money family places practicality above convenience.

#10

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

ladidaix

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

nichelle_renee

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

daboskii

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

So most of the time, if someone is a really wealthy person, it’s not that easy to pick up on, especially if they don’t share much about their family or financial situation. However, usually, the time comes when they say one thing or another that makes you understand that, yeah, that person is extremely rich. 
#13

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

SaheedAbdu73049

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

digidaez

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

Nkuli__

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

Iam_Misola

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

kall__em

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

/_kimayyy

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

amiedept

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

bruvaweeb

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

NattyLaFea

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

sabre1994hub

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

wilsonsilva90

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

kaomi_k

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

hope_sunlight

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

CorporateZoe

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

QueenEllaree1

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

Xcar1er

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

kapital_kay_

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

MandyAllstar

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

Kayla_SaidIt

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

ShizueYurei

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

festus_aa

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Rich-Friends-Twitter Shares

StellaArtois

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

