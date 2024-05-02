Benefits of Salmon Oil for Dogs

Let’s look at some of the more common reasons a vet would recommend salmon oil supplementation.

Dry Skin and Dull Coat

Fish oil supplements are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which nourish the skin from within and support a robust skin barrier. These acids trap moisture inside and block allergens from entering. Supplementing omega-3 fatty acids can promote softer fur and reduce shedding.

Joint Disease

Omega-3s can reduce inflammation locally and also protect cartilage from breaking down. Studies have shown improved mobility and a decreased need for pain relief in dogs with arthritis who are on long-term joint supplements containing fish oils. Many vets suggest all senior dogs are given joint supplements like salmon oil.

Atopic Dermatitis

EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) have anti-inflammatory properties, preventing the immune system from overreacting to outside stimuli and reducing inflammation and itching.

Heart Disease

It has been proven in humans and dogs that the EPA and DHA in salmon oil may benefit heart health by reducing inflammation in blood vessels and promoting healthier circulation. The mild anticoagulant effects can also prevent clots from forming, and there’s an argument that omega-3s can even support the heart cells and make their pumping more efficient.

Kidney Disease

The role of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in kidney disease is unclear, so we advise owners to consult their vet before starting a dog with chronic kidney disease on these supplements. The potential benefits include reduced blood pressure and reduced protein loss in the urine.

Immune Support

Wild salmon oil allows the immune system to do its job better by targeting chronic inflammation within the body. The fatty acids support immune cells, including macrophages and T cells. In addition, the provision of antioxidants can neutralize free radicals within the body, reducing oxidative damage.

How We Selected the Best Salmon Oils

When reviewing the available salmon oils, we had stringent criteria to ensure we only recommended the top-tier products that would be most beneficial for your furry friend.

Formulation and Dosage

Salmon oil supplements for dogs come in different forms, such as liquid, capsules, bites, and soft chews. Dosage varies based on the dog’s size and the reason for supplementing. Some supplements may require large breeds to take multiple capsules or excess amounts of liquid daily, which can be difficult for picky eaters.

Added Ingredients

Though you may assume these products contain salmon oil and nothing else, this isn't the case for most. Many oils contain a preservative to keep them shelf-stable and prevent spoilage. Some companies use pure salmon oil, while others incorporate other fish, too.

Brand Reputation

There’s been a massive influx of start-up companies creating and launching supplements with little background knowledge and no veterinarians or nutritionists on their teams. We’ve stuck with reputable brands that you can trust.

Price

When choosing supplements for your dog, it's essential to consider the daily cost as they may need to be taken for life.

Buyer Reviews

We’ve examined hundreds of genuine reviews to get an idea of what giving these products is like and to identify their strengths and weaknesses. Of course, your dog will be the number one critic, and you may have to try one or two products before hitting on their favorite.

Flavor

Dogs are omnivores and usually enjoy the taste of meat. However, they also like to eat fish and fish oils as they find the fatty taste appealing. Most fish oils available in the market have a similar flavor profile.

FAQ

Can I give my dog salmon oil every day?

How often you want to give the supplement and for how long will depend on why you’re giving it. Your dog may have an allergy and chronic skin issues that flare up only in the spring when the pollen count is high, so you may not choose to give the oils during winter. Conversely, a senior dog diagnosed with arthritis will probably use salmon oil supplements for life, taking them each day.

Which is better for dogs, fish oil or salmon oil?

Fish oil is derived from various fish species and has a broader micronutrient profile. However, it contains less EPA and DHA fatty acids than salmon oil. There is a higher risk of contamination with things like mercury and PCBs.

What are the side effects of salmon oil for dogs?

Salmon oil is generally well tolerated by dogs, but some may experience mild stomach upset. Introducing supplements gradually can help prevent this. Some dogs may develop pancreatitis, especially if they’ve had it before or are a high-risk breed. Weight gain is possible if a dog takes in a large amount of the oil, so owners should reduce meal portions accordingly.

Can I give my dog human fish oil capsules?

Stick with pet-specific salmon oil products for your dog. Human versions may contain toxic ingredients like Vitamin E.

Why is my dog still itchy after starting salmon oil?

Salmon oil can help dogs with allergies and poor skin, but it’s not a cure-all. It’s a complementary therapy that can be used along with other treatments like anti-itch medicine, medicated washes, and allergen avoidance.

Do I need to ask my vet before starting fish oil supplementation?

It’s best to consult your veterinarian before giving your dog salmon oil. They can advise on whether it’s needed and safe for your dog’s needs. Salmon oil may not be recommended for dogs who are obese or have had pancreatitis. Your vet can suggest other treatment options if you’re using it for skin issues.

What if my dog doesn't like the taste?

Dogs usually like the strong taste of fish oil because they need calories to stay healthy. But if your dog doesn't like it, try giving them a chew or soft gel instead.