Best Salmon Oil For Dogs, According To Vet
A complete dog diet is an excellent source of nutrients, but dietary supplements like fish oils can benefit your pup’s wellbeing even more. Plus, they’re tasty, and most dogs enjoy taking them.
Image credits: Honest Paws
Salmon oil is one of the most superior (and popular) fish oil supplements on the market. It is rich in fatty acids that promote skin and coat health and support the immune system, heart, and brain development. With such an array of benefits, there’s very little reason not to give it to your pet. However, when choosing salmon oil for your canine, picking a high-quality product formulated for pets is very important.
We’ve teamed up with our veterinarian expert, Dr. Linda Simon, to weed out all the supplements that aren't worth your time. Together, we spent hours reviewing some of the best salmon oil supplements you could give to your four-legged friend. Keep reading to find our top picks and learn more about the benefits of this incredible supplement and what to do if your dog refuses to take it.
The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. Please refer to our disclaimer for more details.
Our Community Picks
Best Overall: Zesty Paws Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil $26.97
Runner-Up: Natural Dog Company Wild Salmon Oil $27.95
Also Great: Vital Pet Life Salmon Oil $15.95
Note: All prices and deals listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Please check the provided links for the most current pricing.
Best Value Salmon Oil for Dogs
If you plan on giving your dog salmon oil over an extended period, either for joint health benefits or as part of a regular diet, it’s wise to pick a reasonably priced oil. The price becomes even more critical if you have a larger dog requiring a lot of oil each day. Below, you’ll find our favorite value options.
This post may include affiliate links.
Zesty Paws Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil
Dosage: One teaspoon per 20 pounds | Refrigeration Required: No | Added Ingredients: Mixed tocopherols | How To Administer: Pour on food
You’re probably familiar with Zesty Paws, a reputable brand that offers a wide range of pet supplements. They’ve earned a reputation for providing high-quality products at reasonable prices.
One advantage of Zesty Paws salmon oil is that it can be dosed to your pet, making it suitable for use on any dog or cat in a multi-pet household. Hundreds of positive reviews on Chewy speak for themselves.
What We Like:
• Comes in a range of bottle sizes (8.5 ounces, 16 ounces, or 32 ounces)
• It can be used for any size dog or cat
• The pump bottle is comfortable to use
What We Don’t Like:
• Some buyers reported bottle leeks
Reviews from Buyers:
"I have 2 dogs and 2 cats and they are all hairy and shed a LOT. I started putting this in their food, and, not only do they love the taste, their coats are much more manageable and they don’t shed as much. Thanks for such a great product!!" — Robyn on Chewy.
Natural Dog Company Wild Salmon Oil
Dosage: One press per 25 pounds | Refrigeration Required: No | Added Ingredients: Mixed tocopherols | How To Administer: Pour on food
Natural Dog Company Wild Salmon Oil is rich in DHA and is especially good for older dogs with canine dementia. DHA plays a role in supporting cognitive function, and it may offer neuro-protective effects.
Unlike other companies, the Natural Dog Company tests and verifies that their oil is derived from salmon. This really is the mark of a company you can trust.
Note: If you choose to purchase a larger bottle, keep in mind that it only stays fresh for 90 days after opening.
What We Like:
• Contains 10% DHA
• Available in a 16-ounce or 32-ounce bottle
• ORIVO certified
• Verified fish species
What We Don’t Like:
• Unreliable pump design
Reviews from Buyers:
"This is the third bottle I've purchased for our two Goldens. I add it to their dry food each morning. Their skin and coats are beautiful, and their joints are getting a good shot of Salmon Oil each morning." — Sandie on Chewy.
Best Premium Salmon Oil for Dogs
Salmon oils have varying ratios and sources of fatty acids. Reputable manufacturers make use of top-quality, sustainably sourced salmon oil and avoid using farmed salmon. The only way to ensure that you are giving your dog high-quality oil is by purchasing certified oil.
Vital Pet Life Salmon Oil
Dosage: Half press per 12.5 pounds | Refrigeration Required: Yes | Added Ingredients: Vitamin E | How To Administer: Pour on food
Vital Pet Life Salmon Oil is a highly recommended product with excellent customer reviews. This salmon oil is perfect for dogs with dry skin, dandruff, or allergies. It creates a stronger skin barrier and can help decrease itching over time with consistent use.
Even better, this company is a small US business that only uses sustainably sourced salmon, ensuring a steady supply of salmon oil in the future.
What We Like:
• ORIVO certified
• Tested and verified oil type
• Easy-to-use pump mechanism
• Sustainably sourced
What We Don’t Like:
• Requires Refrigeration
Reviews from Buyers:
"I started adding this to my dogs' food because one of them was struggling with dry and itchy skin. It seems to be helping with that, and, they both seem to love the flavor of the supplement. It does make their breath stink a bit more than usual, but that is to be expected. Great quality." — corndogmcp on Amazon.
Native Pet Omega Oil
Dosage: Double press per 20 pounds | Refrigeration Required: No | Added Ingredients: Pollock oil and biotin | How To Administer: Pour on food
This high-quality salmon oil from Native Pet is the perfect solution for dogs with dry and itchy skin. It contains Vitamin B7, also known as biotin, which supports cell turnover and helps to promote a more lustrous coat.
In addition to wild-caught salmon, pollock oil is also used in this product. It provides a highly beneficial and diverse nutrient profile. Like most premium fish oils, the fish used have been caught in the wild and not sourced from a fish farm.
What We Like:
• Added biotin
• Recyclable packaging
• Developed by vets
• Taste test approved
What We Don’t Like:
• The fish odor is particularly strong
Reviews from Buyers:
"My dog is getting older (he's 8) and it's important for us to give him the best quality of life we can. He's been supplementing the fish oil for over 2 years now and hasn't showed any signs of slowing down in his joints!" — Matt Chambers on Amazon.
Best Salmon Oil for Dogs with Itchy Skin
A "leaky" skin barrier allows allergens to penetrate the skin and cause chronic itchiness, dryness, and flaking. Salmon oil’s fatty acids help re-formulate an effective skin barrier. Itchy skin can lead to chewing, licking, and rubbing.
Naturvet Omega Gold Salmon Oil Soft Chews
Dosage: Two soft chews per 20 pounds | Refrigeration required: No | Added Ingredients: Yes | How To Administer: Give as a treat
You might want to give your dog some delightful chews as an alternative to oil-based products. These chews usually have many more ingredients, and NaturVet’s offering is mainly made up of flaxseed, potato, and glycerin, with added salmon oil.
If your dog is picky and won't eat salmon oil, these soft chews are the perfect option. Many pet owners have reported that their dogs love the taste of these chews and consider them a treat.
Note: Since it’s not pure oil, omega-3 and 6 fatty acids concentration will be lower.
What We Like:
• Two size options (90 or 180 chews)
• Suitable for both cats and dogs
• Rich in omega-3 fatty acids
• Nor as messy as oil products
What We Don’t Like:
• Lower concentration of omega fatty acids means it may not be as effective as pure oils
• The potato in the treats could trigger skin allergies in some dogs
Reviews from Buyers:
"I raise longhaired miniature dachshunds. Coats and brain functions are very important to me. They love them and they are smart as a tack. Full supple shiny coats." — Nancy on Chewy
Wholistic Pet Organics Wild Salmon Oil Gel Capsule
Dosage: One soft gel per 20 pounds | Refrigeration Required: Yes | Added Ingredients: Gelatin, tocopherols | How To Administer: Give whole or add it to the meals
These soft gels from Wholistic Pet Organics are infused with wild Alaskan salmon oil, known to promote healthy skin and joints in dogs of all ages. You may either give them to your dog whole or open them up and pour the contents of a capsule into their meals.
Wholistic salmon oil is made from wild-caught fish, which means a lower risk of contamination and pollution. The oils undergo a cold-processing method to ensure purity and freshness.
The omega-3 fatty acids in Wholistic Pet Organics salmon oil will significantly benefit your dog’s skin and coat health from the first use. For maximum effect, use the capsules daily.
What We Like:
• Soft gels come pre-portioned
• No fillers
• The company doesn't use farm-raised salmon
What We Don’t Like:
• Not every dog will accept the chew
Reviews from Buyers:
"My dogs fur is so soft n no more dandruff. My dogs love it n so do i." — Pam on Chewy.
Wonder Bound Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil
Dosage: Half press per 15 pounds | Refrigeration Required: Yes | Added Ingredients: No | How To Administer: Pour on food
Wonder Bound Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil is one of the best oils available. It contains no additives and comes in a convenient pump bottle. Adding it to your furry friend’s daily diet can provide numerous benefits. Most dogs love the flavor of this oil, and adding it to their food will make their meal even more appealing.
What We Like:
• 100% wild Alaskan salmon oil
• No added preservatives or fillers
• Made in the US
• Available in 8, 16, and 32-ounce bottles
• Great meal topper
What We Don’t Like:
• Nothing to report
Reviews from Buyers:
"I have a 10 year old German Shepherd. They are famous for heavy shedding. I ve tried numerous supplements in the past. This one is the best. Im on month 2 and noticed a drastic improvement in his shedding around week 3. Now his coat is starting to look so much healthier and he s not scratching as much. I recommend this product." — Tiffany on Amazon.
Benefits of Salmon Oil for Dogs
Let’s look at some of the more common reasons a vet would recommend salmon oil supplementation.
Dry Skin and Dull Coat
Fish oil supplements are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which nourish the skin from within and support a robust skin barrier. These acids trap moisture inside and block allergens from entering. Supplementing omega-3 fatty acids can promote softer fur and reduce shedding.
Joint Disease
Omega-3s can reduce inflammation locally and also protect cartilage from breaking down. Studies have shown improved mobility and a decreased need for pain relief in dogs with arthritis who are on long-term joint supplements containing fish oils. Many vets suggest all senior dogs are given joint supplements like salmon oil.
Atopic Dermatitis
EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) have anti-inflammatory properties, preventing the immune system from overreacting to outside stimuli and reducing inflammation and itching.
Heart Disease
It has been proven in humans and dogs that the EPA and DHA in salmon oil may benefit heart health by reducing inflammation in blood vessels and promoting healthier circulation. The mild anticoagulant effects can also prevent clots from forming, and there’s an argument that omega-3s can even support the heart cells and make their pumping more efficient.
Kidney Disease
The role of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in kidney disease is unclear, so we advise owners to consult their vet before starting a dog with chronic kidney disease on these supplements. The potential benefits include reduced blood pressure and reduced protein loss in the urine.
Immune Support
Wild salmon oil allows the immune system to do its job better by targeting chronic inflammation within the body. The fatty acids support immune cells, including macrophages and T cells. In addition, the provision of antioxidants can neutralize free radicals within the body, reducing oxidative damage.
How We Selected the Best Salmon Oils
When reviewing the available salmon oils, we had stringent criteria to ensure we only recommended the top-tier products that would be most beneficial for your furry friend.
Formulation and Dosage
Salmon oil supplements for dogs come in different forms, such as liquid, capsules, bites, and soft chews. Dosage varies based on the dog’s size and the reason for supplementing. Some supplements may require large breeds to take multiple capsules or excess amounts of liquid daily, which can be difficult for picky eaters.
Added Ingredients
Though you may assume these products contain salmon oil and nothing else, this isn't the case for most. Many oils contain a preservative to keep them shelf-stable and prevent spoilage. Some companies use pure salmon oil, while others incorporate other fish, too.
Brand Reputation
There’s been a massive influx of start-up companies creating and launching supplements with little background knowledge and no veterinarians or nutritionists on their teams. We’ve stuck with reputable brands that you can trust.
Price
When choosing supplements for your dog, it's essential to consider the daily cost as they may need to be taken for life.
Buyer Reviews
We’ve examined hundreds of genuine reviews to get an idea of what giving these products is like and to identify their strengths and weaknesses. Of course, your dog will be the number one critic, and you may have to try one or two products before hitting on their favorite.
Flavor
Dogs are omnivores and usually enjoy the taste of meat. However, they also like to eat fish and fish oils as they find the fatty taste appealing. Most fish oils available in the market have a similar flavor profile.
FAQ
Can I give my dog salmon oil every day?
How often you want to give the supplement and for how long will depend on why you’re giving it. Your dog may have an allergy and chronic skin issues that flare up only in the spring when the pollen count is high, so you may not choose to give the oils during winter. Conversely, a senior dog diagnosed with arthritis will probably use salmon oil supplements for life, taking them each day.
Which is better for dogs, fish oil or salmon oil?
Fish oil is derived from various fish species and has a broader micronutrient profile. However, it contains less EPA and DHA fatty acids than salmon oil. There is a higher risk of contamination with things like mercury and PCBs.
What are the side effects of salmon oil for dogs?
Salmon oil is generally well tolerated by dogs, but some may experience mild stomach upset. Introducing supplements gradually can help prevent this. Some dogs may develop pancreatitis, especially if they’ve had it before or are a high-risk breed. Weight gain is possible if a dog takes in a large amount of the oil, so owners should reduce meal portions accordingly.
Can I give my dog human fish oil capsules?
Stick with pet-specific salmon oil products for your dog. Human versions may contain toxic ingredients like Vitamin E.
Why is my dog still itchy after starting salmon oil?
Salmon oil can help dogs with allergies and poor skin, but it’s not a cure-all. It’s a complementary therapy that can be used along with other treatments like anti-itch medicine, medicated washes, and allergen avoidance.
Do I need to ask my vet before starting fish oil supplementation?
It’s best to consult your veterinarian before giving your dog salmon oil. They can advise on whether it’s needed and safe for your dog’s needs. Salmon oil may not be recommended for dogs who are obese or have had pancreatitis. Your vet can suggest other treatment options if you’re using it for skin issues.
What if my dog doesn't like the taste?
Dogs usually like the strong taste of fish oil because they need calories to stay healthy. But if your dog doesn't like it, try giving them a chew or soft gel instead.