Best Joint Supplement For Dogs, According To Vet
Whether your pup is a ball-chasing nuthead or a couch potato, sometimes a diet alone may not provide sufficient nutrients for their joints. Some canines may require specific supplements depending on age, activity level, and overall health.
Image credits: Blue Bird
Certain dog breeds are genetically prone to arthritis, with Great Danes, Labrador Retrievers, and German Shepherds at a higher risk. Traumatic injuries and developmental disorders, like obesity, can also contribute to joint problems. All of these issues can be addressed, however — in part or in full — by supplementing your dog’s diet with good-quality joint supplements.
Nothing brings us more joy than seeing your little pooch engage in a healthy and active lifestyle, so we’ve called in our vet expert, Soneye Tolawalase, to review top joint supplements and shortlist the ones that work. In this guide, you’ll find essential science-backed joint supplements that, if used appropriately, may help your dog thrive.
Our Community Picks
Best Overall: Grizzly Pet Product Hip and Joint Supplement $26.88
Runner-Up: NaturVet Joint Health Level 3 $16.99
Also Great: The Missing Link Skin and Coat $20.40
Note: All prices and deals listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Please check the provided links for the most current pricing.
Best Powder Joint Supplements
Check out our top-rated powdered joint supplements for dogs, approved by the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC). These powdered supplements are easy to administer and can be mixed with food.
The Missing Link Skin and Coat
Flavor: Beef, salmon | Form: Powder | Active Ingredients: Omega 3, 9, and 6 fatty acids, glucosamine, MSM, rice bran, nutritional yeast, Chondroitin
Missing Link Original All-Natural Superfood is one of the best hip and joint powders for dogs. With flax seed as its first ingredient, this powder contains the essential fatty acids needed to maintain the bones and overall health. All elements in this formula were processed using cold-process technology so your pet gets the best quality possible.
One of the biggest advantages of The Missing Link supplements is their simple administration. They’re ideal for pet owners who want a hassle-free way to improve their dog’s bone health.
What We Like:
• Contains glucosamine, Chondroitin, and probiotics
• Great for all ages
• Produced using cold-process technology
• NASC-Certified
What We Don’t Like:
• Doesn’t mix easily with dry food
• Some picky dogs reject it
Reviews from Buyers:
"This product was recommended by my dog breeder for skin and coat. I have 3 Aus Shepherds and they were doing a lot of scratching and their coat was looking dry and course. We’ve been using this for 7 months and their scratching has stopped and they all have big, fluffy, rich looking coats. We’ll be using this product as long as I have dogs." — DaDB on Amazon.
NaturVet Joint Health Level 3
Flavor: Original | Form: Powder | Active Ingredients: Glucosamine HCl, collagen peptides, methylsulfonylmethane, hemp seed oil, hemp seed powder, Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-6 fatty acids
Give your dog the hip and joint support it needs with the NaturVet Joint Health supplement. This powder is packed with glucosamine, chondroitin, collagen, hemp seed oil, MSM, and omega fatty acids to keep your pet’s joints healthy.
The targeted ingredients in NaturVet’s formula help repair and maintain connective tissue while relieving inflammation and discomfort. Your dog will thank you for this nutritious treat.
What We Like:
• It is NASC-Certified
• Can be given to dogs and cats
• Has an option for senior dogs
• Dogs weighing over 11 lbs can take multiple treats per day.
What We Don’t Like:
• Chews often stick together
Reviews from Buyers:
"I have used this product for years and it does an excellent job of keeping the dogs flexible and healthy. Besides they love to eat this product. Its great for using as a treat because of the benefits that the dogs get from it. I won't be without it." — J KS on Amazon.
Best Liquid Joint Supplements
We have selected top liquid supplements that improve joint function and reduce inflammation and pain. They are suitable for dogs of all ages and can easily mix with food or water.
Liquid Health K9 Glucosamine
Flavor: Original | Form: Liquid | Active Ingredients: Glucosamine HCl, Chondroitin sulfate, MSM, manganese chelate, hyaluronic acid
For dogs with joint issues, Liquid Health K9 Glucosamine is liquid gold! This supplement supports cartilage and connective tissue health while keeping joints hydrated. It contains glucosamine, Chondroitin, Opti-MSM, and hyaluronic acid.
Liquid Health K9 Glucosamine is also a perfect choice for dogs with allergies. It lacks soy, wheat, and other allergenic food ingredients and even has aloe vera juice for gut health.
What We Love:
• Easy to administer
• NASC Certified
• Has an aloe vera juice base
• Cold-processed ingredients
• Contains no wheat, gluten, sugar, milk, soy, or yeast derivatives
What We Don’t Love:
• The bottle doesn’t have a pump lid
Reviews from Buyers:
"Our 8lb chihuahua turns 14 this year. Her joints have been bothering her for several years. This product works wonders. She's bouncy and happy again. Her limping has stopped unless she forgets she's old and flings herself off the couch . She's on her second bottle of this stuff. We'll keep buying it as long as she stays happy and mobile." — Greenbean on Amazon.
Grizzly Pet Product Hip and Joint Supplement
Flavor: Original | Form: Liquid | Active Ingredients: Glucosamine sulfate, Chondroitin sulfate, methyl sulfonyl methane, krill oil, hyaluronic acid
Keep your furry friend’s joints young with Grizzly Pet Product Joint Aid. This top-notch supplement features five powerful joint support ingredients and a natural wild krill taste that dogs love.
Not only is this product highly effective, but it’s also easy to use thanks to the airtight pump on the bottle.
What We Like:
• Has a natural wild krill taste
• Has five active joint support ingredients
• The bottle has an airtight, medical-grade pump
What We Don’t Like:
• Some pet owners dislike the smell
Reviews from Buyers:
"This product works very well on my dogs’ joints. They are more energetic and happy. They run more than they did before. They are 10 years old and I give it to them every day in their dry food and they have no problem eating it. Very satisfied with this product. I’ve ordered it twice." — Barbara Lanham on Amazon.
Best Chews for Joint Health
Each product in this section has been carefully selected based on its ingredients, effectiveness, and palatability to ensure your dog receives the best support for their joint health needs.
Nutramax Cosequin Joint Supplement
Flavor: Original | Form: Chewable tablet | Active Ingredients: Glucosamine hydrochloride (derived from shellfish), sodium Chondroitin sulfate, methylsulfonylmethane, sodium hyaluronate, manganese (manganese ascorbate)
Nutramax Cosequin Joint Supplement for Dogs is a vet-formulated product consistently ranked as the best overall joint supplement for dogs. This product, made in the United States, is packed with joint-strengthening ingredients like glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate, making it the perfect solution for dogs experiencing the onset of arthritis.
Nutramax Laboratories has been producing supplements to support joint health and overall wellness for more than 30 years. As a trusted and proven brand, you can rest assured that your furry friend receives only the best care.
What We Like:
• Great for all ages
• Also supports coat health and the digestive system
• Formulated by veterinarians
• Available in 2 package sizes
• Has different formulations with different additives
What We Don’t Like:
• May cause stomach upset in some dogs
• Noticeable smell makes it difficult to administer
Reviews from Buyers:
"Tad but pricier than I'd like but you can't put a price on something that turns a struggling to get up fur baby into a bouncing little puppy again. The visible comparison with VS without these is insane, I can only think about how much less physical pain they're in would recommend this stuff to absolutely anyone with dogs" — Cody on Amazon.
Doggie Dailies Hip and Joint Supplement
Flavor: Chicken, duck, peanut butter | Form: Soft chew | Active Ingredients: Glucosamine HCl (derived from shellfish), chondroitin, MSM, yucca schidigera, coenzyme Q10, hyaluronic acid
The Doggie Dailies Hip and Joint Supplement is every dog’s dream. It comes in peanut butter, duck, and turkey flavors that are sure to entice your dog. Doggie Dailies aren't just about a variety of flavors. The supplements contain active ingredients that help maintain your dog’s joints.
They also include unique active ingredients like Schidigera and CoEnzyme Q10, which support overall joint health by protecting cells from oxidative damage and reducing inflammation.
What We Like:
• Manufactured in a GMP-compliant facility
• Formulated using cold-press extrusion
• NASC Certified
• Quality tested by a third-party lab
What We Don’t Love:
• Not suitable for dogs with chicken or wheat intolerances.
• Larger dogs have to eat up to 6 chews per day
• Not suitable for pregnant dogs
Reviews from Buyers:
"My 16 year old Jack Russell was slowing down and had problems jumping into her normal spot on the couch. Since taking these for 6 months she is back to her normal playful self. She even gets the zoomies again in the yard and plays fetch again. If you have an air tight container to put them in you will keep them fresh longer. The zipper breaks after a few months." — Customer on Amazon.
Zesty Paws Mobility Bites
Flavor: Bacon, duck, bison, chicken, beef | Form: Chewable tablets | Active Ingredients: Glucosamine HCl, methylsulfonylmethane, vitamin C, chondroitin sulfate, kelp, vitamin E
With over 15,000 positive reviews on Amazon, Zesty Paws Mobility Bites is a household name among pets with joint issues. These chews provide purified OptiMSM in each chew, which has anti-inflammatory properties and may reduce joint pain.
The Zesty Paw chews also provide dogs with vitamin C and E, potent antioxidants known to support normal joint function and the formation of connective tissues. Briefly put: You can hardly ever go wrong with this product.
What We Love:
• Contains no soy, grain, or corn
• Great for all dog sizes
• Has Vitamins C and E
• Contains OptiMSM
• No artificial flavors, preservatives, or colors
What We Don’t Love:
• Some owners report GI issues
• A lot of buyers dislike the smell of the supplement
Reviews from Buyers:
"I have a 6 year old Shetland Sheepdog that was having trouble with his back legs. He was starting to struggle to stand, and would even limp for the first few steps after standing. I ordered these based on the many great reviews and decided to give them a try. It took a week or so of giving them to him daily, but he is no longer limping when he stands!" — Danel Waldron on Amazon.
Best Joint Supplements with Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Vets recommend our omega-3-enriched supplements for dogs with joint diseases, arthritis, and inflammation. They boast anti-inflammatory properties and promote coat and immune system health.
Pet Honesty Omega-3 Fish Oil Supplement
Flavor: Fish oil, salmon | Form: Liquid | Active Ingredients: Fat, moisture, complete Omega-3 fatty acids, EPA, DHA
Pet Honesty Omega-3 Fish Oil Supplement is made with a nutritious vegetable blend formulated for dogs and cats. It is packed full of sardine, anchovy, mackerel, and herring oil to provide your pet with omega fatty acids. Despite being rich in fish oils, this product doesn't have an unpleasant fishy smell and is free from mercury and toxins.
The most notable aspect of this product is its impact on animal welfare. With each purchase, a portion of Pet Honesty’s profits is dedicated to supporting no-kill animal shelters.
What We Love:
• Can be used for dogs and cats
• NASC Certified
• Made with a nutritious vegetable blend
• Has no added flavors
• No overpowering fish smell
• A portion of Pet Honesty’s profits go to no-kill animal shelters
What We Don’t Like:
• The pump dispenser gets jammed quite often
Reviews from Buyers:
"My senior dog takes this brand in the joint formula and I noticed a difference in his back legs soon after he started it. My teenage dog took this formula and I have noticed a HUGE difference in her coat. Less dry patches and super shiny." — Amazónica on Amazon.
Vetoquinol Triglyceride Omega 3 Supplement
Flavor: Fish | Form: Capsule | Active Ingredients: Fish oil, eicosapentaenoic acid, docosahexaenoic acid, vitamin D3
Vetoquinol Triglyceride Omega 3 Supplement is the ultimate solution for your pet’s bone, skin, and heart health needs. Packed full of omega-3 fatty acids, the gel capsules provide fast relief for dogs and cats suffering from rash allergies or skin diseases.
This supplement is also safe as each capsule contains fish oil that’s USP ingredient verified, ensuring the highest quality.
What We Like:
• Great for dogs with rash allergies or skin disease.
• Also great for dogs with cardiovascular health issues
• Comes in gel capsules
• Can be used for both dogs and cats
What We Don’t Like:
• The gel capsules are quite large
Reviews from Buyers:
"Our veterinarian recommended Fish Oil Omega supplements for our 6.5 year old, 80 lb retriever who has osteoarthritis. They approved this brand for her. I was worried I'd have to struggle to get her to take these because they are big gel caps, but she actually EATS them and LOVES them. It's quite funny when I give them to her because you can hear them pop in her mouth. She thinks they're a treat!" — Customer on Amazon.
Vetpro Dog Hip and Joint Supplement
Flavor: Chicken | Form: Soft chews | Active Ingredients: Glucosamine HCI, Chondroitin, turmeric, Omega 3, vitamin C, methylsulfonylmethane
VetPro’s Glucosamine Chondroitin Chewables is a veterinarian-recommended solution crafted by Dr. Joseph, a seasoned vet with over thirty years of expertise. Designed to alleviate arthritis, stiff joints, and hip dysplasia, this unique supplement goes beyond joint care, benefiting your pet’s heart, skin, coat, and digestive tract while promoting liver health.
With 1000mg of Glucosamine HCL and 200mg of Chondroitin per dose, this supplement keeps joints flexible and lubricated, aiding tissue repair and regeneration. VetPro’s blend also incorporates natural turmeric root powder to help reduce inflammation.
What We Like:
• Has high amounts of glucosamine and Chondroitin.
• Has natural turmeric root powder.
• Comes in dog bone-shaped bites.
What We Don’t Like:
• Many pet owners dislike the smell
• May cause diarrhea in some dogs
Reviews from Buyers:
"My finicky pomeranian looks forward to this “treat” every morning! Very easy to chew. I have noticed my dog is moving, jumping and running more for her age which is 15. Prior to using I noticed my dog was having joint pain after running around and became more hesitant to jump up or of f a sofa, chair etc., however not the case now after using this product for over approximately 8 months now." — Customer on Amazon.
What Ingredients to Look for in Dog Joint Supplements
When choosing a joint supplement for your dog, you need to look for the right ingredients. Here are the ingredients to look for in any joint supplement.
Glucosamine Hydrochloride
Glucosamine is usually found in healthy cartilage. In joint supplements, it promotes cartilage repair, reduces inflammation, and supports the production of synovial fluid. This particularly helps dogs with joint pain and stiffness.
Unlike many other anti-inflammatory medications, glucosamine is safe for long-term use. So, if your pup is prone to osteoarthritis, a joint supplement with glucosamine is the right choice. Glucosamine can also help dogs with broken bones, fractures, or hip dysplasia.
Chondroitin Sulfate
Often paired with glucosamine, chondroitin sulfate is another essential component of joint cartilage. It helps keep water in the joint tissue, acting as a shock absorber. Chondroitin also helps inhibit the enzymes that break down cartilage and promote the production of collagen.
Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), have anti-inflammatory properties. By reducing inflammation, they decrease pain and preserve joint function. Many joint issues are associated with inflammation, pain, and stiffness.
Additionally, omega-3 fatty acids offer benefits beyond joint health. They support heart health by reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and promoting healthy blood circulation. Moreover, EPA and DHA are essential for brain function and cognitive development. Fish oil is a common source of these fatty acids.
Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM)
MSM is a naturally occurring compound that contains sulfur, which is needed for the formation of collagen, elastin, and cartilage. Joint supplements containing MSM support joint flexibility and reduce oxidative stress. MSM is naturally found in fruits, vegetables, and grains.
Green Lipped Mussels (GLM)
Harvested from New Zealand green-lipped mussels, GLM contains glycosaminoglycans (GAGs), omega-3 fatty acids, chondroitin sulfate, and other nutrients that support joint health. Studies have shown that GLM can improve osteoarthritis in dogs and help dogs with joint problems.
Hyaluronic Acid
Hyaluronic acid is a lubricant found in synovial fluid and cartilage. It helps improve joint mobility, reduces friction, and supports overall hip and joint health.
Possible Side Effects of Joint Supplements
While joint supplements can aid in pet mobility, they may have potential side effects:
- Gastrointestinal upset like diarrhea, constipation or vomiting
- Allergic reactions
- Elevated blood sugar levels
- Blood clotting
- Increased thirst and urination
Note: Dogs react differently to different medications, so monitor your dog closely and consult a veterinarian before selecting the right supplement.
Substitutes for Canine Joint Supplements
If joint supplements aren't suitable for your pet, here are some alternative options.
Weight Management
Excess weight puts additional stress on joints. The best way to ensure your dog maintains a healthy weight is through proper diet and regular exercise.
Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation
Water-based exercises and massages can improve joint mobility, increase flexibility, and reduce pain. Physical therapy for dogs is typically conducted by trained professionals such as veterinary physiotherapists or certified canine rehabilitation therapists.
Prescription Medication
Veterinarians usually prescribe non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and analgesics to manage pain and inflammation in joint conditions. A vet might also recommend dietary supplements if your dog is deficient in essential vitamins and minerals.
Environmental Modifications
Your dog’s environment may be a contributing factor to its joint problems. Environmental changes like providing supportive bedding (orthopedic beds) to reduce pressure on joints can help relieve your pet’s pain. You could also try using ramps or stairs to help your dog access high surfaces without straining its joints.
Veterinary Consultation
Work closely with your veterinarian to determine the safest and most effective treatment plan for your pet.
Symptoms of Joint Pain in Dogs
Dogs can experience joint pain for several reasons, including arthritis, hip or elbow dysplasia, ligament injuries, and degenerative joint disease. Early identification of joint pain symptoms is crucial to providing your pet with timely help.
Limping or Lameness: It could mean joint discomfort if your dog favors one leg or can't put weight on a specific limb.
Stiffness: Dogs with joint pain may have trouble getting up after resting or exhibit stiffness, especially in the morning or after exercise.
Reluctance to jump or climb stairs: If your dog avoids activities they used to enjoy, such as jumping onto the couch or climbing stairs, it might be due to joint issues.
Decreased activity: A dog experiencing joint pain may become less active, play less, or tire quickly during walks.
Swelling around the joints: If you see similar symptoms, the best idea is to consult with your vet for a possible treatment plan.
FAQ
Do dog joint supplements really work?
Joint supplements can help improve your dog’s joint health. However, not all supplements are equal, so choose the one that suits your dog’s needs.
How long does it take for dog joint supplements to work?
Usually, you should start seeing noticeable changes within four to six weeks. However, some pet owners have seen changes in their dogs in as little as seven days.
What is the best joint supplement for working dogs?
The best supplements for working dogs may vary depending on individual needs and preferences. Joint supplements containing glucosamine, chondroitin sulfate, and omega-3 fatty acids can be beneficial for supporting joint health and mobility, especially in active dogs.
What is the best preventative joint supplement for dogs?
When it comes to preventative supplements, several options can help with joint health and reduce the risk of joint issues as your dog ages. The best supplements have omega-3 fatty acids combined with glucosamine and Chondroitin.
What is the best supplement to give a dog with arthritis?
The best supplement to give to a dog diagnosed with arthritis is one that contains the ingredients listed above. Consult a veterinary doctor to identify the most effective supplement and dosage tailored to your dog’s needs.