Woman Gets Petty Revenge On Her Ex-Roommate For Trashing Their Apartment And Not Bothering To Pay

As disappointing as it is to admit it, some friendships inevitably come to an end, even if those involved can’t imagine that ever happening.

Redditor u/Dry_Reception_622, for instance, fell out with her best friend after three years of living together. To make matters worse, when they first moved in together, the OP didn’t put her friend’s name on the lease, which made going their separate ways not only upsetting, but complicated, too.

Moving in together does not always benefit a friendship

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

For this redditor, her best friend moving in was what ended their relationship in the long run

Image credits: Mizuno K (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Dry_Reception_622

Not all good friends make good roommates

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

Moving in with a best friend sounds like a great idea, right? You know each other arguably better than anyone else, you’ve likely been by each other’s side through thick and thin, and you always seem to have a great time together. Unfortunately, even with all these boxes ticked, living together might not be as smooth sailing as you think.

While it might not be a terrible experience either, a survey carried out by Apartment Guide revealed that such an arrangement does not always live up to people’s expectations. It found that 47% of respondents were friends with their roommates before moving in together, but only 32% ended up being satisfied with their living arrangement.

But if a friend is not always the best option, who is? Well, according to a survey of roughly 6,000 roommates, it’s someone who’s respectful, responsible, and honest, even if that’s a person you just met. These were the top three qualities that people sharing—or seeking to share—a home with a roomie considered to be the most desirable ones. Other preferences included a roommate who’s clean and neat, as well as friendly, yet quiet, which turned out to be even more important than their age, sex, or interests, for instance.

Setting clear boundaries might make sharing a home easier

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Even though certain personality traits in a roommate are favored more than others, looking for one who possesses only good ones is like looking for a unicorn. That’s why most of us typically have to find a way to live in harmony with someone resembling a horse more than a fairytale creature.

One of the main ways to do that, according to Mental Health America, is setting clear boundaries; for example, in regards to cleaning routines, visitor arrangements, and “quiet hours”. Another suggestion on how to live peacefully with a roommate is working out any problems that might arise instead of sweeping them under the rug, which is where communication and understanding play a key role.

Unfortunately for the OP, it wasn’t easy for her to solve certain issues with who is now her ex-roommate, as well as an ex-best friend. She did, however, find a way to settle things concerning fixing up the apartment by engaging in petty revenge, which was applauded by fellow redditors in the comments.

Fellow redditors shared their thoughts in the comments, the OP replied to some of them