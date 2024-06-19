Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Husband Reports Wife For Bringing Him Snacks In Hospital, She Gets Banned
Husband Reports Wife For Bringing Him Snacks In Hospital, She Gets Banned

People in recovery battle their demons daily. Numerous factors can deter their progress and send them back to square one. 

Reddit user Parking_Honey_8569 had to check himself into rehab for binge eating disorder (BED). He was making good progress when his wife dropped by one day and smuggled his favorite snacks. 

Eager to stay with the program, he reported her to the people in charge, which led to an embarrassing end to her visit. He then turned to the internet for answers, asking whether he had gone too far.

Eating disorders are always an uphill battle for those suffering from them

Image credits: halfpoint (not the actual photo)

A 32-year-old man checked himself into an inpatient rehab facility for binge eating disorder when his wife decided to indulge him during one of her visits

Image credits: recstockfootage (not the actual photo)

But because he was dedicated to his recovery, he reported his wife to one of the nurses

Image source: Parking_Honey_8569

There is a link between binge eating disorder and deeper psychological issues

The original poster did not discuss his background in detail. However, his condition could be a byproduct of a deeper-rooted mental condition. In the book Foundations of the Mind, Brain, and Behavioral Relationships, clinical neuropsychologist Dr. Jahangir Moini and his co-authors discussed its possible causes. 

“People with binge-eating disorders are more likely to have experienced body criticism, perceived risks of physical abuse, and excessive stress. Risk factors include childhood obesity, depression, low self-esteem, and physical or sexual abuse during childhood.

“It is likely to occur after dieting, and vice versa. Strict dieting that is related includes not eating during the day, setting a daily caloric limit of only 1,000 kilocalories, and avoiding carbohydrates.”

The experts also revealed the connection between BED and other known eating disorders. 

“For most cases of anorexia nervosa, extreme and inflexible restriction of dietary intake eventually leads to binge eating, regain of weight, bulimia nervosa, or a mixed type of disorder.”

Proper meal planning is a must in helping a loved one with binge eating disorder

The wife likely had pure intentions, but she went about it incorrectly. According to experts, her actions did nothing but tempt her husband instead of making him feel good. 

“Imagine if your partner quit smoking and you came in and lit up a cigarette and blew smoke in their face,” University of North Carolina professor Dr. Cynthia Bulik told WebMD. “Having potato chips or cookies around someone who binge eats is the same kind of temptation.”

Columbia University grad student Chelsea Kronengold was diagnosed with BED in 2013. She pointed out one essential factor to remember for people with loved ones going through the same struggles. 

“It’s not about the food. It’s a way of coping with emotions.”

When helping close kin with a binge eating disorder, experts advise reinventing the meal plan by focusing on nourishment. The wife could have offered tasty yet nutritious alternatives like fruits, yogurt, and nuts instead. 

The original poster answered some questions to add context to his story, but most commenters sided with him

zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A lot of times obese people hve an enabler at home. This might be the case here too. NTA

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
lianbeijers avatar
LB
LB
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, my thoughts exactly. Seems like something fishy is going on.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This person is not going to be able to live with his addiction if his wife continues to act like this. They both need to change. He is in the middle of this process, but she has quite some distance to go.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
emilycockroft avatar
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She's not the sharpest lightbulb in the drawer out there, is she? If not genuinely malicious. Either one she fùcked right up

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
