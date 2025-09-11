18YO Believes He Helps Police By Reporting Drunk Driver, Gets Slapped With Curfew Violation Ticket
Today’s story is quite something, as the 18-year-old original poster (OP) tells us how he ended up in legal trouble after doing something good. It started when he was returning from a friend’s house at night, and he noticed a person ahead driving in an extremely rash manner. He immediately called the cops, and they asked him to follow this driver.
When they arrived and caught the drunk guy, they also asked for OP’s license to get his information, and noticed that he was not allowed to drive past 11 p.m. He said that when he called the cops, it was before curfew, and besides, they’re the ones who had asked him to follow the man. However, it was all to no avail, as the cop said that the law is the law and gave him a ticket anyway.
Now, OP had to either pay the fine or go to court and plead not guilty. Super unfair, right? Even he was thinking along the same lines as he vented his frustration online, so Redditors instantly jumped to his rescue. They said that he should plead not guilty, and in court, he could use a justification defense by gathering all the evidence.
All those wondering about this big legal term, it basically states, “A defendant with a valid justification will not suffer the usual penalty for their actions because in the eyes of the court, the defendant could not have been asked to act any differently in this situation.” The poster must have been delighted with their help and agreed to do exactly what they had advised.
Image credits: Erik Mclean / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
He got copies of his phone’s call log to show the time he had called the cops before curfew, and also got the drunk driver’s criminal complaint. When the court started, the cops tried to manipulate things by claiming that he had been pulled over and confessed that he had broken the curfew. We all know that it was all lies, and OP made sure he told the judge about it.
First, he presented all the evidence that he had gathered, and then he brought up the justification defense. He argued that while driving past curfew was a criminal offense, the driver was more at fault, and he proved that it was the lesser of the two evils. The poster is absolutely right because devastatingly, in 2023, 12,229 people passed away due to drunk-driving crashes.
Quite horrifying, isn’t it? This just proves that the poster did the right thing, even though he had to break curfew for it. Even the court could clearly see it, and he was declared not guilty by the judge. In fact, his record was also completely cleaned, and he was also supposed to get his collateral back via mail after a few days!
I am pretty sure that he must be extremely thankful to the Redditors for the useful advice that they provided. Folks online were also equally delighted to read the update that he shared after 7 weeks. Some joked that they would have loved to see how the cops reacted when he was proven not guilty. Must’ve been fun, right? What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!
It’s all thanks to the Redditors’ wonderful advice that he was able to find justice, and folks were delighted for him
Police have no discretion at all there? That's just silly. And adds to the unnecessary bureaucracy and cost, and human cost of people afraid of the police and afraid to help out. Here, with most, not all, police, they'll often make judgement calls. Often just warning a guy with a crappy car, but definitely fining a guy in a flash BMW
They have curfews in "the land of the free"?? Or, they did when this occurred 6 years ago?
I ran a red light, but when i fought it, i asked for the court date of the last friday before xmas. The cop didnt show, case dismissed 😁
