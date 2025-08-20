Widow Wants To Move Back To Her Home Country With Her 3 Kids, MIL Says She’ll See Her In Court

ADVERTISEMENT

Mothers-in-law get a bad rap, but sometimes they really deserve it. Whether they’re sticking their nose in where it doesn’t belong, hinting that their child could have done better, or overstepping boundaries left, right, and center, they can be a bit… much.

One homesick widow recently revealed that her monster-in-law is threatening to sue for grandparent’s rights if she moves back to her own country. Terrified that she’ll be trapped with her kids, she’s turned to an online community for support.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Mothers-in-law don’t have a great reputation, and this woman’s is only making it worse

Share icon

Image credits: KoolShooters / Pexels (not the actual photo)

As a homesick widow with three kids, the woman brought up the idea of moving back to her country of birth where all her family are

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Pixabay / Pexels (not the actual photo)

As soon as she mentioned it, her mother-in-law had a meltdown, accusing her of cheating on her dead husband and excluding her from her grandkids’ lives

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: lipik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

To make matters worse, her mother-in-law then threatened to take her to court to file for grandparents’ rights

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: LittleMayMoon

ADVERTISEMENT

Now the woman’s terrified that, if her mother-in-law wins, she won’t be able to leave the country, so she turned to an online community for advice and support

Five years ago, OP’s world shattered when her husband passed away suddenly, leaving her alone with three young kids. He had been her everything, and the grief still lingers daily. While she tried to cope, her mother-in-law, who never fully accepted her, took over the funeral arrangements and ignored her late son’s agnostic wishes.

Despite tension, OP made efforts to keep her mother-in-law connected to the kids. She organized every visit, yet the grieving grandmother rarely engaged. Still, OP gave her grace, understanding the pain of losing a child. Over time, however, her loneliness grew unbearable, especially with her own supportive family living in another country.

OP began considering moving back home where her family could help raise the children. She even offered her mother-in-law scheduled visits to maintain their bond. Instead of compassion, though, she was met with explosive anger. The grieving grandmother accused her of betrayal, dishonoring her son’s memory, and even made bizarre accusations about infidelity.

The conflict escalated when her monster-in-law left a voicemail threatening legal action. She claimed she would pursue “grandparents’ rights” to stop OP’s move abroad. Terrified and heartbroken, OP now fears she may be forced to stay, trapped between her late husband’s family and her longing for the support of her own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

From what OP tells us in her post, her mother-in-law is a real piece of work, but her threat of legal action to trap her in a country she doesn’t want to be in takes it to the next level. Just what are grandparents’ rights, though? And could her mother-in-law successfully file for them? We went looking for answers.

According to the MetLife website, when grandparents can’t see their grandkids, they may have the right to petition the court for visitation under grandparents’ rights. Grandparents don’t automatically have legal rights to see, visit, or gain custody of their grandchildren, but all 50 US states have some type of grandparents’ rights statute in place, which allows them to ask the courts to grant visitation rights.

In her article for FindLaw, Jade Yeban writes that grandparents may seek custody instead of visitation when the child’s parents cannot provide proper care. This may involve a legal process establishing custody rights, including child support payment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States Supreme Court has weighed in on the rights of the parents versus grandparents. Basically, parents have a fundamental right to decide who their child spends time with. However, if the court believes spending time with the grandparent(s) is in the kid’s best interest, they may issue a court order. The court will consider factors like the child’s safety, physical health, and emotional well-being.

Essentially, what this all boils down to is the mother-in-law having to prove in court that OP’s not a fit parent. Considering she has no evidence of this, we’d speculate that OP has nothing to worry about, but she should probably lawyer up anyway, just in case.

What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think she should snatch up her kids and leave the country as quickly as she can, or stay and have her day in court?

In the comments, readers urged the woman to lawyer up and send her kids to her brother in her home country before her mother-in-law can get in the way

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT