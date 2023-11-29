Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

‘Karen’ Boss Tries To Save Money By Relocating Everyone To A Horrible Office
31points
Work & Money

‘Karen’ Boss Tries To Save Money By Relocating Everyone To A Horrible Office

ADVERTISEMENT

We probably all sometimes fantasize about a dream boss. A boss that lets you work from home whenever you want. A boss that doesn’t get mad when you’re late. A boss that gives you mental health days when you ask for them.

The reality is quite different. Many of us have to deal with bosses who are strict, frugal and care more about the company than its people. The boss in this story falls into the latter category. A Redditor named According-Air5665 shared a story on r/MaliciousCompliance where they outsmarted a stingy manager. The author demonstrated that sometimes HR and company policy can be on the side of the employee.

Office relocation, although it saves costs for the company, can mean long and tiresome commutes for the employees

Image credits: Annie Spratt (not the actual photo)

This Redditor, together with their colleagues, flipped the tables on their stingy manager

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kier in Sight Archives (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Daniel Abadia (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Campaign Creators (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Brett Jordan (not the actual photo)

Image credits: According-Air5665

Commenters had some questions, but the OP came prepared to answer them

ADVERTISEMENT

Most comments praised the OP and condemned the Karen manager

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kornelija is a Junior Writer at Bored Panda. Her appreciation for literature, music, and all things culture and pop culture led her to pursue a Master's degree in English Literature at Vilnius University. She used to be a journalist for a business media outlet, where she wrote about startups, the fintech sector, and blockchain. Kornelija loves dogs, collects vinyl records, and is passionate about aesthetic baking and cozy video games.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda