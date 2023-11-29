‘Karen’ Boss Tries To Save Money By Relocating Everyone To A Horrible Office

ADVERTISEMENT

We probably all sometimes fantasize about a dream boss. A boss that lets you work from home whenever you want. A boss that doesn’t get mad when you’re late. A boss that gives you mental health days when you ask for them.

The reality is quite different. Many of us have to deal with bosses who are strict, frugal and care more about the company than its people. The boss in this story falls into the latter category. A Redditor named According-Air5665 shared a story on r/MaliciousCompliance where they outsmarted a stingy manager. The author demonstrated that sometimes HR and company policy can be on the side of the employee.

Office relocation, although it saves costs for the company, can mean long and tiresome commutes for the employees

This Redditor, together with their colleagues, flipped the tables on their stingy manager

Commenters had some questions, but the OP came prepared to answer them

Most comments praised the OP and condemned the Karen manager